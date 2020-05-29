Thai actress allegedly scams Chinese businessman out of 2.5 million baht | The Thaiger

Crime
Thai actress allegedly scams Chinese businessman out of 2.5 million baht
A Thai actress allegedly tricked a Chinese businessman out of 2.5 million baht. Nation Thailand reports the woman worked with a gang to pose as high government officials who could help him with his business dealings.
The businessman finally made a complaint with police yesterday at the Pak Khlong San Police Station in southern Thailand. The Nation reports he was accompanied by a retired high-ranking police officer. The businessman had a shipment of 3,000 digital thermometers that were delayed at customs and alleges the actress said she could get her “connections” to help.
He paid 2.5 million to get his products through customs. The scammers told the man that 500,000 baht was for the customs department director and 2 million was for officers in interior and agriculture ministries. While the price seemed high and probably illegal, the businessman said he wanted the products shipped in and parted with the money.
He didn’t see the woman, or the money, since he made the payment. Police are also checking whether any officials were involved in the gang’s deception. Nation Thailand reports that the process normally costs around 100,000 baht.
Radio station gunman confesses, faces murder charges, death penalty
The gunman who allegedly shot 3 of his coworkers at a public radio station is facing murder charges and the death penalty if convicted. The 59 year old Wim Sonsuk was an electrician at the station. He lashed out after problems with his coworkers at the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand in the northern Phitsanulok province.
On Wednesday, he allegedly killed the station director, 60 year old Sanit Butmangkul, and two electricians, 47 year old Jirawut Sumetthepanan and 55 year old Phumisaran Phanphum, the Bangkok Post reports. A radio transmission technician was shot and severely injured. Sonsuk told police there were issues at work. One coworker always “looked at him with a stern face,” the Post reports, and another “got other coworkers against him.” The coworkers had also argued about a lost item in the past.
“I would be sitting around, cheerfully minding my own business when (a coworker) would frown at me, or tell me to not get involved with work unless I was ready to take responsibility.”
He reenacted the shooting and confessed to police yesterday, the Post reports. Sonsuk told police the shooting started after Sumetthepanan asked him to get a piece of equipment, and when Sonsuk brought it, it wasn’t the one he was looking for.
Sonsuk lashed out, shooting and killing one coworker and then another. He then shot the transmission technician who entered the station. The station director attacked him from behind, but Sonsuk took out a knife, stabbing the man before shooting him to death.
The Post says Sonsuk is charged with murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms. He will face the death penalty if he is convicted.
Fishermen abuse and slavery cases solved “off-the-record”
Many cases of alleged abuse and slavery at sea are not being reported to the Thailand government. The Thomson Reuters Foundation did an analysis on the claims of slavery and abuse on Thai fishing boats and found that the majority of complaints are not documented with labour ministry officials who solve issues “off-the-record”.
Many fisherman agree to mediation because they don’t want to waste time if the case goes to court, Suwanee Dolah from Raks Thai Foundation, a non-profit focusing on a variety of humanitarian and supports fishermen, mostly from Cambodia and Myanmar. Employers would rather not have a large number of complaints, Dolah says. One labour ministry official explained to Reuters that they encourage the employer and employee to mediate before submitting a complaint, if the case is minor.
Reuters obtained labour abuse complaints from 289 fishing workers lodged between 2o15 and 2020. Nothing was documented on the outcomes. Some fishermen seek help from charities rather than the government. Since 2015, charities have been helping out around 1,600 fishermen solve problems with their employer involving payment and abuse, according to Reuters.
Although complaints are supposedly getting resolved, a lawyer specialising in human trafficking told Reuters that labour inspectors tend to support the employers rather than the workers. He added that many workers are afraid of taking legal action.
“If the cycle of violations kept in the dark and solved one-on-one goes on without punishment, some say the employers may keep abusing the employees…. it will cause a never-ending cycle of rights violations.”
Thai man arrested for distributing child porn on social media
A man was arrested for processing and distributing child pornography after a report from a US agency, police announced yesterday. The US National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children traced the uploaded pornography back to Thailand and notified Thailand immigration police.
The man, Thai media reports as ‘Kittiphong’, uploaded and sold the child pornography on Twitter and the messaging app Line. He had a membership fee of 350 baht, or around $11 USD. Authorities gained information through the online reporting system CyberTip, the Chiang Rai Times reports.
Police from immigration, anti-trafficking division and the Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force raided Kittiphong’s room in Bangkok and found 8 cell phones with photos of children. The background of the photos matched the man’s room. He was arrested and charged with child pornography for financial exploitation. He is also facing charges of sexually abusing children 13 years old and younger.
