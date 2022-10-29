Connect with us

Politics

Palang Pracharath Party could be dissolved, ex-acting PM banned

image

Published

 on 

image
PHOTO: The Palang Pracharath Party faces dissolution due to donated grey money. (via Freepik)

The fallout continues after a drug bust at a karaoke venue in Bangkok revealed that the owner had previously donated 3 million baht to the Palang Pracharath Party. Now, the political party may face dissolution due to accepting what is believed to be “grey money” donations, with top officials being banned from politics.

Former election commissioner Somchai Srisutthiyakorn said that dissolution is likely for the political party if it is confirmed that the money received was nefarious. Officials are calling for a thorough and transparent investigation. They stress the need for honesty, accuracy, swiftness, and the even application of the law, implying fears of bias in favour of the large political party.

Under the Political Parties Act, if the money received from the Chinese businessman was ruled to be illegal, laundered money, the appropriate action would be to dissolve the Palang Pracharath Party and ban all the top members from participating in politics again.

This ban would include Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan who last month served as the acting Prime Minister of Thailand.

The fallout could potentially be huge, with the former acting PM along with Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin and former party secretary-general Thammnat Prompao, who previously escaped political consequences for a drug conviction in Australia, facing bans from politics.

The Palang Pracharath Party has pledged that the party would not dissolve, saying no one in the party knew who the Chinese businessman was when he donated. But the former election commissioner says that if it was found that the businessman had been doing illegal business before making the donation in question, the party was doomed.

He pointed as a reference to the dissolution of the Future Forward Party two years ago. That party had a similar donation scandal, with the party’s leader claiming to have loaned the political party 191 million baht which was interpreted as a donation thus rendering it illegal. The Constitutional Court ruled to dissolve the Future Forward Party as a result.

The whole dust-up was kicked off when 266 people at a karaoke venue in Sathon early Wednesday morning were caught in a drug bust. Of that, 237 of the partiers were Chinese nationals, including 111 men and 126 women. Drugs were found in the system of 104 people, 99 of them Chinese. The police reportedly found a variety of drugs, including ketamine, nimetazepam, and “happy water,” a drug cocktail containing MDMA, methamphetamine, diazepam, and ketamine.

A Chinese businessman, Haozhe Du, or Chaiyanat Kornchayanan, was allegedly behind the karaoke venue and several other illegal entertainment venues in Bangkok, Phuket, and Pattaya. Information that Chaiyanat donated money to the Parang Pracharath Party was revealed on Thai social media and news media.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin acknowledged that Chaiyanat donated three million baht to the Palang Pracharath Party in 2021. It is alleged he donated the money to the government, and started a business soon after the donation before gaining Thai citizenship.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Politics43 seconds ago

Palang Pracharath Party could be dissolved, ex-acting PM banned
image
Thailand48 mins ago

Thailand’s First Food Rescue App “Yindii” | Thaiger Podcast Ep.10
image
Press Room2 hours ago

World-Class Medical Hub for Regenerative Cellular Therapy Centre in Bangkok, Thailand
image
Sponsored1 day ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
image
image
Bangkok Travel18 hours ago

Content creators should not miss all included at GUMP Ari.
image
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand will officially enter winter tomorrow
image
Thailand19 hours ago

Thai policeman & govt official arrested for selling personal info to scam call centre
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
World19 hours ago

Police say US gunman’s weapon was taken from him a week before attack
image
Travel19 hours ago

Airlines ramp up Chiang Mai flights in time for High Season in Thailand
image
Environment20 hours ago

Stockholm’s fugitive king cobra found hiding in wall cavity
image
Thailand20 hours ago

Gamblers allegedly cheated & attacked at casino in Bangkok
image
Singapore20 hours ago

Pervert in Singapore pretended to be female gynaecologist to get nude pics
image
Crime20 hours ago

Thai police seize drug kingpin’s luxury Bangkok house on Facebook Live
image
Crime21 hours ago

Police raid Bangkok clinic with unhealthy attitude to sex workers
image
World21 hours ago

China’s ‘secret police stations’ anger Canada, Netherlands
image
Thailand21 hours ago

Thais in top 5 most anxious, stressed nations in the world, says Gallup book
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending