Hot News
Intruder who attacked US House Speaker’s husband says it was a suicide misison
The intruder who broke into US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and severely injured her husband, says it was a suicide mission. David DePape hit Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer, leaving him unconscious in a pool of blood leaving him to be hospitalised with a skull fracture. DePape was captured and arrested, telling police that he was on a suicide mission that included breaking Nancy Pelosi’s kneecaps and going after other politicians and their relatives.
The October 28 attack occurred at 2am, with DePape giving the reason for the attack as being “sick of the level of lies coming out of Washington, DC.” He then went on to say that he didn’t really want to hurt him (Paul Pelosi), but it was a suicide mission and that he was not going to stand there and do nothing even if it cost him his life.
According to The Straits Times, Nancy Pelosi was in Washington during the break-in at her San Francisco home. The attack came less than two weeks before the US midterm election, thrusting the potential for violence to the forefront of the elections. DePape has been linked to blog posts that attacked the government and technology giants, pushing far-right conspiracy theories.
Now, his conspiracy theories may be used as a defence as his lawyer says his exposure to “political misinformation, propaganda” could be brought up in court. Apart from the misinformation, his lawyer says he has not yet assessed his client’s mental state. DePape allegedly threatened to tie up Paul Pelosi with plastic zip ties so that he could sleep while he awaited Nancy Pelosi’s arrival at home. While captive, Paul Pelosi tried to talk to DePape by asking him why he wanted to talk to his wife.
“Well, she’s number two in line for the presidency, right?”
DePape also allegedly said that “they are all corrupt….we’ve got to take them all out.”
The court filing stated that the defendant was asked if he had any other plans to which he responded by saying that he had several targets. Those targets included several prominent state and federal politicians and their relatives, and a local professor.
DePape has been charged with attempted murder, residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment of an elder, attempted kidnapping of a US official, and assault of an immediate family member of a US official in retaliation for performing her duties. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Women crawls off plane in Bangkok after told to pay for wheelchair | GMT
China to join Thailand in cracking down on transnational crimes
How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
Intruder who attacked US House Speaker’s husband says it was a suicide misison
Bangkok announces location of Loy Krathong festivities
Halloween crowd surge casualties prompt raid on Seoul’s police headquarters
Police raid 4 Phuket venues for underage drinking
China and Japan fight it out for Thailand’s EV market
Smart patrols boost population of Thailand’s tigers
Superstitious Thai woman has not cut her hair for 10 years
Tourism Authority of Thailand: 18 million tourists in 2023
Thailand News Today | Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Thailand Cannabis Travel Guide
Snarky Phuket man claims stealing ex-girlfriend’s car was just a joke
Woman crawls off plane in Bangkok after allegedly being told to pay for wheelchair
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
Thailand News Today | Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Lifestyle2 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
- Bangkok23 hours ago
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
- Events1 min ago
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
- Bangkok2 days ago
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
- Pattaya3 days ago
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
- South Korea2 days ago
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism