Thailand Video News | British Man Arrested at Phuket Airport for Possession of Cocaine, Thailand Extends Visa Exemption Program for Indian and Taiwanese Tourists

In this Thailand video news, Alex and Jay delve into the recent news from Thailand. Beginning with the nation has extended its visa exemption program for Indian and Taiwanese tourists, aiming to boost tourism. Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra seeks a mediation role in Myanmar’s conflict, showcasing Thailand’s diplomatic engagement. However, challenges persist, with a Thai airline experiencing an engine failure incident, an American fugitive arrested for sex crimes in Bangkok, and domestic disturbances including a violent knife rampage in Amnat Charoen. Additionally, a British man was arrested at Phuket Airport for possession of cocaine, reflecting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Thailand’s former prime minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, has engaged with Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG) and various ethnic armed groups to mediate a resolution to the ongoing conflict with the country’s ruling junta. During informal meetings in Chiang Mai in March and April, Thaksin expressed his intent to help bridge the gap between Myanmar’s military and the ethnic resistance organisations (EROs) that have fought the junta since its 2021 coup. Despite lacking official approval to visit Myanmar, his meetings with groups like the Karen National Union (KNU) and Shan State Army have garnered appreciation from the NUG. The new Thai foreign minister confirmed these talks, clarifying they are independent of the Thai government’s policy. Thaksin’s longstanding ties with key stakeholders and the current Thai government may offer significant influence in conflict mediation, potentially impacting regional stability. The NUG has lauded Thailand’s efforts to find a solution and provide aid, hoping for greater engagement to facilitate humanitarian assistance and peace.

Thai Airline’s Engine Failure Leaves Passengers Struggling in Scorching Heat A Nok Air flight from Bangkok to Songkhla was left grounded for over an hour due to an engine failure, forcing passengers to endure sweltering conditions and a lack of air conditioning. Passengers, primarily Thais, were seen using airline brochures as makeshift fans while waiting on the runway at Don Mueang International Airport on May 4. Despite efforts by flight attendants to provide cold water, the intense heat made the delay unbearable. After an hour, the plane was towed back, and passengers reboarded following a repair attempt, only to face another engine failure. Finally, the airline swapped aircraft, offering minimal compensation of a doughnut and water before departing five hours behind schedule. Frustrated passengers took to social media to criticize Nok Air’s response, urging the airline to provide proper compensation and explanations for the ordeal. The airline has yet to issue an official statement. American Fugitive Wanted for Sex Crimes Arrested in Bangkok Thai police apprehended Selva Delano Mudaliar, a 37-year-old American fugitive wanted for multiple sex crimes in the U.S., at a Bangkok condominium after a swift investigation. The FBI had requested assistance from Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in capturing Mudaliar, who fled to Thailand following charges of sexual violence, kidnapping, and sex trafficking. Mudaliar, who had been living in Bangkok for over three months on a tourist visa, frequently changed accommodations every few days to avoid detection. He was arrested on May 6 and will be extradited to the U.S. to face charges that carry a potential life sentence. Despite often bringing women back to his accommodations, no criminal complaints have been reported against him in Thailand. The CIB lauded its successful operation, which led to Mudaliar’s arrest within just ten days.

Man Arrested in Amnat Charoen After Violent Knife Rampage Against Neighbours and Pets A gruesome scene unfolded in Amnat Charoen as 27-year-old Wittaya launched a violent knife attack on neighbours and pets, leaving two dogs dead and two siblings severely injured. Police apprehended Wittaya in a frenzied state at his home on May 7 after receiving a distress call about his rampage. He was found wielding the weapon used in the assault. Neighbours discovered bloodstains and discarded shoes at the scene while the two brothers, Kunchorn and his younger sibling, were rushed to Amnat Charoen Hospital. Wittaya’s stepfather described how the suspect had sharpened his knife after drinking heavily, killing two dogs before turning his aggression on his neighbors. The 61-year-old assistant village headman, Montian, witnessed the aftermath, noting the victims collapsed 200 meters away from the attack site. Wittaya, with a history of animosity toward the victims and previous altercations, had a drug-related background and was recently released from prison. He had also broken into a local shop to steal alcohol the previous night. Wittaya faces attempted murder charges and possibly drug-related charges pending test results. British Man Arrested at Phuket Airport for Possession of Cocaine Jamie Louise Swain, a 29-year-old British national, was apprehended at Phuket International Airport after police found a plastic bag containing cocaine hidden in his passport. The discovery was made at the immigration checkpoint around 7 p.m. on May 2 when Swain arrived on an Etihad Airways flight. Officer Prawwadee Suphasit found the substance, prompting a test that confirmed it was approximately 0.42 grams of cocaine. Swain exhibited visible shock and was taken to Sakhu Police Station, where he faces charges under Thailand’s Narcotics Control Act for importing and possessing a Category 2 drug, which carries a potential prison sentence of 1 to 10 years and a fine ranging from 100,000 to 1 million baht.