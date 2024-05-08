Thailand Video News | British Man Arrested at Phuket Airport for Possession of Cocaine, Thailand Extends Visa Exemption Program for Indian and Taiwanese Tourists
In this Thailand video news, Alex and Jay delve into the recent news from Thailand. Beginning with the nation has extended its visa exemption program for Indian and Taiwanese tourists, aiming to boost tourism. Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra seeks a mediation role in Myanmar’s conflict, showcasing Thailand’s diplomatic engagement. However, challenges persist, with a Thai airline experiencing an engine failure incident, an American fugitive arrested for sex crimes in Bangkok, and domestic disturbances including a violent knife rampage in Amnat Charoen. Additionally, a British man was arrested at Phuket Airport for possession of cocaine, reflecting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.
Thailand Extends Visa Exemption Program for Indian and Taiwanese Tourists
Thailand has prolonged its visa exemption program for tourists from India and Taiwan, allowing these travelers to enter the country without a visa until November 11, 2024, for stays up to 30 days. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s decision aims to boost the nation’s tourism-dependent economy by encouraging longer visits. The successful visa waiver, first launched in November, previously allowed only 15-day stays under a visa-on-arrival scheme. This extension is part of Thailand’s broader relaxation of visa policies to attract more foreign visitors, following a reported 12 million international arrivals in the year’s first four months—a 39% increase from 2023. Tourism remains crucial to the country’s economy, contributing 12% of the GDP and about 20% of employment, with India among the key visitor markets. The government hopes to reach 80 million tourists by 2027 with this and other initiatives.
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra Seeks Mediation Role in Myanmar Conflict
Thai Airline’s Engine Failure Leaves Passengers Struggling in Scorching Heat
A Nok Air flight from Bangkok to Songkhla was left grounded for over an hour due to an engine failure, forcing passengers to endure sweltering conditions and a lack of air conditioning. Passengers, primarily Thais, were seen using airline brochures as makeshift fans while waiting on the runway at Don Mueang International Airport on May 4. Despite efforts by flight attendants to provide cold water, the intense heat made the delay unbearable. After an hour, the plane was towed back, and passengers reboarded following a repair attempt, only to face another engine failure. Finally, the airline swapped aircraft, offering minimal compensation of a doughnut and water before departing five hours behind schedule. Frustrated passengers took to social media to criticize Nok Air’s response, urging the airline to provide proper compensation and explanations for the ordeal. The airline has yet to issue an official statement.
American Fugitive Wanted for Sex Crimes Arrested in Bangkok
Thai police apprehended Selva Delano Mudaliar, a 37-year-old American fugitive wanted for multiple sex crimes in the U.S., at a Bangkok condominium after a swift investigation. The FBI had requested assistance from Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in capturing Mudaliar, who fled to Thailand following charges of sexual violence, kidnapping, and sex trafficking. Mudaliar, who had been living in Bangkok for over three months on a tourist visa, frequently changed accommodations every few days to avoid detection. He was arrested on May 6 and will be extradited to the U.S. to face charges that carry a potential life sentence. Despite often bringing women back to his accommodations, no criminal complaints have been reported against him in Thailand. The CIB lauded its successful operation, which led to Mudaliar’s arrest within just ten days.
Man Arrested in Amnat Charoen After Violent Knife Rampage Against Neighbours and Pets
A gruesome scene unfolded in Amnat Charoen as 27-year-old Wittaya launched a violent knife attack on neighbours and pets, leaving two dogs dead and two siblings severely injured. Police apprehended Wittaya in a frenzied state at his home on May 7 after receiving a distress call about his rampage. He was found wielding the weapon used in the assault. Neighbours discovered bloodstains and discarded shoes at the scene while the two brothers, Kunchorn and his younger sibling, were rushed to Amnat Charoen Hospital. Wittaya’s stepfather described how the suspect had sharpened his knife after drinking heavily, killing two dogs before turning his aggression on his neighbors. The 61-year-old assistant village headman, Montian, witnessed the aftermath, noting the victims collapsed 200 meters away from the attack site. Wittaya, with a history of animosity toward the victims and previous altercations, had a drug-related background and was recently released from prison. He had also broken into a local shop to steal alcohol the previous night. Wittaya faces attempted murder charges and possibly drug-related charges pending test results.
British Man Arrested at Phuket Airport for Possession of Cocaine
Jamie Louise Swain, a 29-year-old British national, was apprehended at Phuket International Airport after police found a plastic bag containing cocaine hidden in his passport. The discovery was made at the immigration checkpoint around 7 p.m. on May 2 when Swain arrived on an Etihad Airways flight. Officer Prawwadee Suphasit found the substance, prompting a test that confirmed it was approximately 0.42 grams of cocaine. Swain exhibited visible shock and was taken to Sakhu Police Station, where he faces charges under Thailand’s Narcotics Control Act for importing and possessing a Category 2 drug, which carries a potential prison sentence of 1 to 10 years and a fine ranging from 100,000 to 1 million baht.