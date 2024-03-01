Thailand Video News | , Tuk Tuks and Taxis overcharging foreigners fix

Stay up-to-date for the latest news in Thailand: Thai prosecutors plan to indict key figures aiding Red Bull heir’s evasion of justice. Recreational marijuana ban imminent in Thailand amidst industry growth. Chemical warehouse fire prompts evacuations. Bangkok tackles tourist overcharging issue. Human-elephant conflict persists in Thailand.

Another arrest has been made in the case of the absconding Red Bull heir

Thai prosecutors plan to indict a former national police chief and seven others for allegedly aiding Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, a Red Bull heir, to evade justice for a 2012 hit-and-run that killed a Bangkok police officer. Vorayuth, grandson of Red Bull co-creator Chaleo Yoovidhya and part of a family worth $20 billion, is accused of fleeing Thailand to escape charges. The case highlights perceived impunity for the wealthy and connected in Thailand. The former police chief, Somyot Poompanmoung, is accused of abuse of power and tampering with evidence, alongside other police officers, a lawyer, an engineering specialist, and a former deputy attorney general. Vorayuth allegedly killed the officer with his Ferrari and has evaded court appearances while leading a lavish lifestyle abroad. His whereabouts are unknown since fleeing Thailand days before an arrest warrant was issued in 2017, and most charges against him have expired, with the last charge set to expire in 2027.

Thailand is set to ban recreational marijuana use by the end of the year while maintaining its legality for medical purposes, as stated by the health minister.

This decision follows the country’s initial legalization of medicinal cannabis in 2018 and its subsequent decriminalization of recreational use in 2022, which led to the rapid growth of the cannabis industry, now projected to reach up to $1.2 billion. The forthcoming regulation aims to address the hasty and fragmented implementation of the law, which critics argue was adopted too quickly after decriminalization. The new draft bill, expected to be approved by the cabinet and passed by parliament by year-end, will make cannabis a controlled plant, requiring permission for cultivation, especially aimed at supporting the medical and health industry. The legislation will introduce fines and jail terms for unauthorized recreational use, sale, and advertisement, as well as for unlicensed cultivation, aiming to curb misuse and protect Thai children from the potential gateway to other drugs. The government plans to give existing businesses time to comply with the new rules, allowing them to operate until their licenses expire and possibly transition to legal cannabis clinics.

Emergency evacuations and toxic fumes as a chemical warehouse blows up

A significant chemical warehouse fire in Phachi, Ayutthaya, on February 29th, led to urgent evacuations due to toxic fumes and ongoing explosions. The fire, which broke out around 10:30 pm in a warehouse illegally storing 4,000 tonnes of chemicals, prompted local authorities and emergency services to act quickly, advising residents within a 5km radius to evacuate or take protective measures against the toxic smoke. The Phachi Municipality and Ayutthaya Move Forward Facebook pages provided safety instructions, including the use of masks, sealing homes, and washing off any chemical exposure. The incident has underscored the dangers of improper chemical storage and highlighted the community’s coordinated response to ensure public safety while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Taxis and TukTuks’ perpetual problem of overcharging foreigners may soon be addressed

To address the widespread issue of tuk tuk and taxi drivers overcharging tourists in Bangkok, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched a series of measures aimed at protecting tourists’ interests. Spearheaded by Permanent Secretary Wanthanee Wattana, the initiative was set in motion following a meeting with stakeholders, including government agencies and private sector representatives. The BMA’s comprehensive strategy includes deploying AI-powered surveillance to monitor traffic violations and illegal activities, issuing “Seal of Trust” stickers to tuk tuks, taxis, and shops adhering to fair pricing, enforcing strict penalties on those exploiting tourists, promoting public vigilance, and providing tourists with helplines and guidebooks. Initially targeting the Ratchaprasong area, these measures are set to expand to other tourist hotspots, marking a significant effort to ensure a safe and fair experience for visitors to Thailand’s capital.

Elephants are a major part of Thai culture, but not all is well in our coexistence with these gentle giants

In eastern Thailand, the coexistence of humans and elephants has led to tragic consequences, highlighted by the fatal attack on Pae Pakdee by a bull elephant named ‘Yellow’. Efforts to repopulate the endangered elephants, coupled with shrinking habitats, have increased encounters between humans and elephants, resulting in 90 human fatalities since 2018. Local communities have resorted to using homemade explosives and forming elephant patrols to deter the animals. However, these measures have sometimes led to more aggressive elephant behavior. The government’s attempts to mitigate conflict include an early warning system using motion-sensor cameras, but challenges persist due to the elephants’ need for space and food, leading to devastating impacts on local agriculture. The situation underscores the complex balance between conservation success and the increasing conflicts as elephants venture into human territories, searching for food.