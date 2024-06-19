Thailand Video News | Thailand Senate passes landmark same-sex marriage bill, Iranian tourist attacked on Phuket’s party street

On Thailand Video News today, Alex cover news popping up across the country and how the Senate has passed the landmark same-sex marriage bill. An Iranian tourist was attacked on Saturday on a party street in Phuket, and a village chief is defending traditional burning practices amid the air pollution crisis. A soda bottle exploding has injured a worker and police have seized 84 million baht in fake animal medication. Southern Thailand is now a favoured destination for Malaysian men seeking polygamous relationships, and Tesla is discussing a US$5 billion (183.5 billion baht). A Filipino sailor has been injured in a collision on the South China Sea.

Thailand’s Senate has approved a same-sex marriage bill, making it the first Southeast Asian nation to legalize same-sex marriage. The bill passed with 130 votes in favor and now awaits the king’s endorsement. Once approved, it will become law in 120 days. This makes Thailand the third Asian region to embrace marriage equality, following Taiwan and Nepal. LGBTQ+ advocates, including Panyaphon Phiphatkhunarnon of the Love Foundation, celebrate the bill for granting equal legal rights to LGBTQ+ couples. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin supports the bill, aligning with his commitment to social equality and positioning Thailand as an LGBTQ+ friendly destination.

An Iranian tourist was brutally attacked on Phuket’s Soi Bang La, raising safety concerns. Police responded to the Saturday night incident, finding the injured tourist, Korhanshirazi, who reported being assaulted by four to five Thai men after a collision and argument with a local. Despite his injuries, Korhanshirazi declined medical treatment to help identify his attackers. Police reviewed CCTV footage, identified the suspects, and summoned both parties for further investigation. Authorities stressed that such incidents harm Phuket’s reputation and urged locals to maintain the island’s hospitable image.

As haze season begins in northern Thailand, Ban Mae Lan Kham villagers prepare for traditional land-burning, contributing to severe air pollution. Village chief Nanthawat Tiengtrongsakun defends the practice, essential for clearing fields for planting. Chiang Mai, a major tourist spot, suffers from extreme pollution, often exceeding WHO limits. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin pledges clean air legislation, targeting farmers who burn stubble. CP Foods’ tracing system and international talks aim to reduce burning. Despite efforts like the FireD app for controlled burns, locals find alternatives impractical. The Pakanyo people rely on burning as the most efficient method for land clearing.

A soda bottle explosion at a local store injured a worker, leading medical professionals to issue safety guidelines. The worker sustained cuts requiring stitches when a 1-liter glass soda bottle exploded while being placed in an icebox. The incident, shared on Facebook, showed the bottle exploding without prior mishandling. Experts noted hot weather could cause such explosions due to gas expansion. Dr. Thapanawong Tangguraivan emphasized the risks and advised careful handling, storing sodas in shaded areas, using thick covers for crates, and opening bottles slowly with a towel-wrapped opener to prevent similar accidents.

Police recently seized over 84 million baht worth of counterfeit animal medication from two major Chinese gang networks in Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon. Officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) and the FDA confiscated 222,360 illegal items from four locations. Raids uncovered illegal production facilities, unregistered medications, and falsely labeled drugs. The counterfeit drugs were distributed through pet shops and online platforms. Authorities confirmed the network was operated by Chinese nationals who imported, repackaged, and sold the medications within Thailand. The seized items are being analyzed, and pet owners are urged to verify medication authenticity to avoid potential dangers.

Southern Thailand has become a favored destination for Malaysian men seeking polygamous marriages, with at least 30 couples marrying each month at the Narathiwat Islamic Religious Council. Couples mainly come from Kelantan and Terengganu, and even Kuala Lumpur. Marrying in southern Thailand requires background checks and specific conditions. The trend extends to other provinces like Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, and Satun, where approximately 300 Malaysian couples marry monthly. This practice highlights the cross-border cultural and religious connections between Malaysia and southern Thailand, where polygamy is permitted under Islamic law.

In response to Elon Musk’s 2020 call for more nickel, Tesla struck a $5 billion deal with Indonesia, home to 42% of the world’s nickel reserves. Indonesia aims to boost its economy by refining nickel domestically, a strategy that increased nickel export values from $1.06 billion in 2014 to almost $6 billion in 2022. President-elect Prabowo Subianto may further restrict refined nickel exports to attract manufacturers like LG and Hyundai. However, environmental concerns and safety risks, such as a deadly refinery explosion, challenge this growth. Despite global EV market struggles, Indonesia’s nickel strategy continues to draw significant Chinese and U.S. interest.

A Philippine navy sailor was seriously injured after what the Philippine military described as a deliberate high-speed ramming by the Chinese coast guard during a resupply mission in the South China Sea. The incident occurred near the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, where the Philippines has stationed the BRP Sierra Madre since 1999 to assert its maritime claim. Both nations blame each other for the collision. The Philippine military condemned China’s actions, while China claimed the Philippine vessel approached dangerously. The injured sailor has been evacuated and is receiving treatment. The U.S., Canada, the UK, France, and Japan have all condemned or expressed concern over China’s behavior.