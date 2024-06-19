SCAT Airlines operates new routes from Kazakhstan to U-Tapao

Photo courtesy of Infinite Flight Community

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced new flight connections at U-Tapao–Rayong–Pattaya International Airport (UTP), courtesy of SCAT Airlines and AirAsia. This move underscores Thailand’s strategic push to enhance accessibility for international business travellers and tourists.

SCAT Airlines is operating a charter service using Boeing 797 Max-9 with 213 seats from Almaty, Kazakhstan via flight number VSV5357 every seven to 10 days from June to March next year. AirAsia’s flight number AK840 operates flights from Kuala Lumpur using Airbus A320 with 189 seats three times a week.

The addition of these flights significantly improves access to crucial markets like Kazakhstan and Malaysia, fostering economic growth in Thailand’s tourism and business sectors. Key international markets include India, Vietnam, China, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

The economic impact is anticipated to be substantial, boosting business travel and tourism in Pattaya and the surrounding regions. Incentives for airlines, such as reduced landing and parking fees, further encourage the proliferation of flights.

TAT’s Airline Focus strategy is central to attracting more international flights. Collaborations with tour operators like KOMPAS and airlines such as SCAT demonstrate a proactive approach to expanding market reach.

Direct charter flights from Kazakhstan will bolster tourism and business connections, with 95,789 Kazakhstani visitors recorded from January to April, a 19.39% increase from last year. A 30-day visa exemption is in place until August 31.

Regular flights from Malaysia support steady business and leisure travel, with 1,569,856 Malaysian visitors from January to April, reported Travel and Tour World.

From the bustling nightlife and business conventions in Pattaya to the serene beaches and historical sites in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat, the new flight routes offer diverse attractions for business and leisure travellers.

In related news, TAT and Scat Airlines celebrated the inaugural direct flight from Almaty, Kazakhstan to Surat Thani on May 31. The flight carrying 212 passengers, landed at Surat Thani International Airport at 7.30am.