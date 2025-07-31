Thailand video news | Paetongtarn gets final lifeline in leaked tape scandal, Bag bump at Pattaya bar sparks bloody brawl

In Thailand video news, Jay reports on key stories making headlines across the country. From suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s final lifeline in the leaked audio scandal, to a violent gang clash disrupting a Phuket festival, the week has seen a mix of high-stakes politics and public safety concerns. Other reports include a bloody bar brawl in Pattaya over a minor bag bump, a parking dispute in Nakhon Sawan involving a singer and a retired police general, and a surge in lottery fever sparked by a revered monk’s “holy water bowl.

Thailand’s suspended Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has received a final deadline extension from the Constitutional Court. In a 5–4 vote, the court gave her until 4 August to submit her defence over a leaked audio clip with Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen. Paetongtarn admitted the voice was hers, but critics accuse her of breaching constitutional ethics. If she fails to respond, she risks removal from office.

A 23-year-old woman, Mintra, suffered a head injury after a brawl broke out over a minor bag bump outside a South Pattaya bar. The fight erupted around 3 am on 29 July near the 168 Garden Bar. Mintra claimed two women attacked her for not apologising. CCTV footage is under review. The case has reignited concerns about alcohol-fuelled violence in Pattaya’s nightlife.

Rival gangs disrupted Phuket’s Saphan Hin festival on 29 July with a violent clash involving firecrackers, knives, and a homemade gun. The chaos forced festivalgoers to flee in panic. Police arrested three suspects and seized weapons, including a pen gun and brass knuckles. All three tested positive for meth. Authorities stress a zero-tolerance policy for violence at public events.

Thai singer Bas has accused a retired police major general of threatening him with a gun during a parking dispute in Nakhon Sawan. The incident, filmed and shared widely online, shows a heated exchange on 29 July. The former officer says it was only a BB gun. Police are investigating and will question both parties.



With the 1 August Thai lottery draw approaching, hopeful players are turning to Luang Pu Sila’s holy water bowl for divine number predictions. A viral TikTok video shows followers seeking lucky numbers from the swirling water. Popular picks include 58, 98, 865, and 285. Meanwhile, Chiang Mai reports soaring ticket demand. Devotees are reminded to play responsibly.