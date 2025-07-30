Thai singer accuses retired police of gun threat over parking dispute

A Thai singer filed a complaint against a retired police officer in the central province of Nakhon Sawan, alleging that the former officer threatened him with a gun following a parking dispute.

The male singer, identified only as Bas, reported the threat to Takhli Police Station today, July 30. He informed police that the incident occurred outside a restaurant on Phahonyothin Road in Takhli district, Nakhon Sawan, last night, July 29.

According to ThaiRath, Bas is a singer affiliated with the music label Gan Ang under the Haithongkham record company.

A video of the altercation, in which the retired officer allegedly threatened Bas with a firearm, was shared on social media and quickly went viral. The footage prompted Thai netizens to call for legal action against the former police officer.

Bas explained that he approached the retired officer to warn him about the potential danger posed by the way his car was parked. He asked the man to move the vehicle for the safety of other motorists. However, the officer responded with hostility.

Bas admitted that the situation escalated into a heated argument and that he even challenged the ex-officer to a fight. It was then, Bas claimed, that the man drew a firearm. Bas insisted that he did not intend to harm anyone and had only reacted out of anger.

ThaiRath reported that the accused is a retired police major general who formerly served as the deputy commissioner of Nakhon Sawan Provincial Police.

The former deputy commissioner visited the police station later today to acknowledge the accusation. He claimed that he and Bas had resolved the issue on the night it occurred and said he had not expected the video to be shared online.

The retired officer explained that he had parked his car to dine at his favourite noodle stall. He admitted to responding to Bas rudely, reportedly saying, “It’s my car. If someone crashes into it, I can pay for the repairs myself.” Bas was not impressed by the remark, and the situation escalated.

The retired officer claimed he attempted to de-escalate the confrontation, saying, “Stop, stop. I’m sorry, OK?” Nevertheless, Bas allegedly continued to approach him, prompting him to retrieve a gun from his car to threaten Bas.

He stated that Bas then phoned his older sister to help defuse the situation. Both parties apologised and went their separate ways. He also insisted the firearm was only a BB gun.

Officers at Takhli Police Station stated that no legal charges had yet been filed. Both parties will be summoned for further questioning before the case is concluded.