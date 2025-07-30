Thai singer accuses retired police of gun threat over parking dispute

Former deputy commissioner claims the firearm was a BB gun

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin17 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
80 2 minutes read
Thai singer accuses retired police of gun threat over parking dispute | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

A Thai singer filed a complaint against a retired police officer in the central province of Nakhon Sawan, alleging that the former officer threatened him with a gun following a parking dispute.

The male singer, identified only as Bas, reported the threat to Takhli Police Station today, July 30. He informed police that the incident occurred outside a restaurant on Phahonyothin Road in Takhli district, Nakhon Sawan, last night, July 29.

According to ThaiRath, Bas is a singer affiliated with the music label Gan Ang under the Haithongkham record company.

A video of the altercation, in which the retired officer allegedly threatened Bas with a firearm, was shared on social media and quickly went viral. The footage prompted Thai netizens to call for legal action against the former police officer.

Bas explained that he approached the retired officer to warn him about the potential danger posed by the way his car was parked. He asked the man to move the vehicle for the safety of other motorists. However, the officer responded with hostility.

Former police officer accused of gun threat
Photo via ThaiRath

Bas admitted that the situation escalated into a heated argument and that he even challenged the ex-officer to a fight. It was then, Bas claimed, that the man drew a firearm. Bas insisted that he did not intend to harm anyone and had only reacted out of anger.

ThaiRath reported that the accused is a retired police major general who formerly served as the deputy commissioner of Nakhon Sawan Provincial Police.

Related Articles

The former deputy commissioner visited the police station later today to acknowledge the accusation. He claimed that he and Bas had resolved the issue on the night it occurred and said he had not expected the video to be shared online.

Thai singer complained after gun threat by retired police in Nakhon Sawan
Bas | Photo via ThaiRath

The retired officer explained that he had parked his car to dine at his favourite noodle stall. He admitted to responding to Bas rudely, reportedly saying, “It’s my car. If someone crashes into it, I can pay for the repairs myself.” Bas was not impressed by the remark, and the situation escalated.

The retired officer claimed he attempted to de-escalate the confrontation, saying, “Stop, stop. I’m sorry, OK?” Nevertheless, Bas allegedly continued to approach him, prompting him to retrieve a gun from his car to threaten Bas.

He stated that Bas then phoned his older sister to help defuse the situation. Both parties apologised and went their separate ways. He also insisted the firearm was only a BB gun.

Officers at Takhli Police Station stated that no legal charges had yet been filed. Both parties will be summoned for further questioning before the case is concluded.

Latest Thailand News
Pet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo | Thaiger Thailand News

Pet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo

5 minutes ago
Thai singer accuses retired police of gun threat over parking dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer accuses retired police of gun threat over parking dispute

17 minutes ago
Thaksin hospital scandal: Supreme Court sets verdict date | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thaksin hospital scandal: Supreme Court sets verdict date

34 minutes ago
Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk&#8217;s bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk’s bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video)

1 hour ago
Next US ambassador to Thailand says border clashes do nothing to strengthen alliance | Thaiger Thailand News

Next US ambassador to Thailand says border clashes do nothing to strengthen alliance

1 hour ago
Paetongtarn gets final lifeline in leaked tape scandal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn gets final lifeline in leaked tape scandal

2 hours ago
Spiked: Russian girl jabbed by porcupinefish at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Spiked: Russian girl jabbed by porcupinefish at Jomtien Beach

2 hours ago
Armed gang brawl erupts at Phuket’s Saphan Hin fest | Thaiger Phuket News

Armed gang brawl erupts at Phuket’s Saphan Hin fest

2 hours ago
Knives and walkie-talkies found in Bangkok school sweep | Thaiger Bangkok News

Knives and walkie-talkies found in Bangkok school sweep

3 hours ago
Thai man shot while riding motorcycle on Samut Prakan road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man shot while riding motorcycle on Samut Prakan road

3 hours ago
Bag bump at Pattaya bar sparks bloody brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bag bump at Pattaya bar sparks bloody brawl

3 hours ago
Lucky pink slips: Thai top lotto picks revealed | Thaiger Thailand News

Lucky pink slips: Thai top lotto picks revealed

3 hours ago
Studio7 Phuket staff fired over photo privacy scandal | Thaiger Phuket News

Studio7 Phuket staff fired over photo privacy scandal

4 hours ago
9 victims killed in Suphan Buri firecracker factory explosion | Thaiger Thailand News

9 victims killed in Suphan Buri firecracker factory explosion

4 hours ago
Thailand considers tax breaks to boost off-peak tourism | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand considers tax breaks to boost off-peak tourism

4 hours ago
CCTV busts trash dumpers in Pattaya green zone sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

CCTV busts trash dumpers in Pattaya green zone sting

4 hours ago
US tariffs on Thailand expected to change in August | Thaiger Business News

US tariffs on Thailand expected to change in August

4 hours ago
Late-night raids in Kamala and Patong net drug suspects | Thaiger Phuket News

Late-night raids in Kamala and Patong net drug suspects

5 hours ago
100 million baht in compensation offered to provinces affected in border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

100 million baht in compensation offered to provinces affected in border clashes

5 hours ago
Thailand enforces no-fly zones for drones in military areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand enforces no-fly zones for drones in military areas

5 hours ago
Thai airport fees set to soar, passengers brace for hike | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai airport fees set to soar, passengers brace for hike

5 hours ago
Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter

6 hours ago
Activist urges dissolution of 7 Thai parties over Thaksin influence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Activist urges dissolution of 7 Thai parties over Thaksin influence

6 hours ago
Fire at Nakhon Ratchasima bicycle store causes 3 million baht damages | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire at Nakhon Ratchasima bicycle store causes 3 million baht damages

6 hours ago
3 Chinese men arrested for filming restricted army zones in Surin | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Chinese men arrested for filming restricted army zones in Surin

7 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin17 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
80 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x