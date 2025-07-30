Thailand video news | Thai-Cambodian commanders agree on ceasefire measures, Deadly dispute turns festival into tragedy in Southern Thailand

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover news stories, including the new 7-point plan to maintain the ceasefire that’s been agreed to by Thai and Cambodian military leaders, a deadly mass shooting this time taking place in southern Thailand, and some feel-good stories involving Thai heartthrobs and friendly farangs.

On 29 July, Thai and Cambodian military leaders agreed to a seven-point plan to uphold the ceasefire across three key border zones, pending high-level talks on 4 August. The agreement includes halting troop movements, stopping attacks on civilians, and allowing repatriation of the wounded and dead. Meetings at Aranyaprathet, Chong Chom, and via online conference confirmed immediate de-escalation measures. Both sides committed to joint problem-solving teams and ongoing dialogue, reflecting a mutual desire to prevent further conflict and restore stability.

A shooting at the Kamlon Festival in Nakhon Si Thammarat on 30 July left one person dead and eight injured. The violence broke out after singer Baw Vee’s performance, allegedly sparked by a dispute between the shooter, Ek Wangsai, and a lawyer named Aong, who had once represented a rival. Ek assaulted Aong before opening fire; a bystander trying to intervene was fatally shot. Police subdued Ek by shooting him. The incident follows a similar fatal shooting at Bangkok’s Songkran event in April, underscoring growing concerns over safety at public festivals.

The Thai army has denied Cambodia’s accusation that it used chemical weapons during recent border tensions. Cambodian Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata made the claim via Facebook, which Thailand dismissed as baseless “fake news.” Reaffirming its commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention, the Thai army emphasised its humanitarian principles and civilian protection. They accused Cambodia of spreading disinformation for international sympathy. Lt. Gen. Boonsin Phadklang also rejected a rumour about his death, calling it false. The situation highlights the fragile state of Thai-Cambodian relations and the importance of diplomacy and credible information to avoid escalation.

A Cambodian man, Oeun Khoem, was arrested in Thailand’s Chanthaburi province on suspicion of espionage amid Thai-Cambodian border tensions. Authorities found military uniforms and Facebook posts suggesting ties to Cambodia’s army, including claims he was a lieutenant. However, Oeun denied being a spy, saying he works in fruit orchards and bought the uniforms online for social media content. He claimed he never joined the military due to financial constraints. Officials found no evidence he shared sensitive Thai military information, confirming his posts were general and private. Investigations are ongoing.

Bangkok’s new waste-sorting initiative, set to begin in two months, is struggling due to low public awareness. The scheme, operated through the BKK Waste Pay app, incentivises proper rubbish separation with lower monthly fees (20 baht), while non-compliance will raise fees to 60 baht. While wealthier districts show more awareness, many residents—especially in condos or older communities—remain uninformed. Bangkok’s Chief Sustainability Officer admits sign-ups are below target, despite efforts to increase outreach. The city hopes the scheme will both cut waste management costs and promote long-term environmental responsibility.

Zak Srakaew, a Thai-born model raised in Manchester, made headlines as the first Thai contestant on Love Island USA Season 7. Entering as a surprise “bombshell,” he quickly gained attention for his charm and a short-lived romance with fan favourite Amaya Espinal. Though their relationship ended in drama, Zak’s appearance marked a major step for Thai and Isaan representation in Western media. A former Big Brother UK contestant, he continues his rise in modelling. Fans can catch him again during the Love Island reunion airing August 25.

Two New Zealand tourists in Phuket found 1,500 Malaysian ringgit (approx. 11,000 baht) and handed it to local police, who later reunited it with the rightful Malaysian owner. The woman proved her claim and expressed heartfelt thanks. Thai netizens praised the tourists as model visitors and urged authorities to commend them. The story follows a string of recent incidents involving lost cash, including a coach driver tricking people on the Sirat Expressway and a woman finding 12 million baht in a trash bin. The tourists’ integrity stood out amid rising concerns over visitor behaviour.