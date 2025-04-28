Thailand video news | Chinese Man Arrested for Murder and Dismemberment of Trans Woman in Pattaya, Sword-Wielding Man Arrested After Violent Dispute in Phuket

Today’s regional news, Jay and Alex cover serious crime cases in Thailand, including a murder in Pattaya and public scandals involving tourists. Meanwhile, Thailand moves to modernise immigration procedures with a digital arrival card. Updates from across Southeast Asia also highlight major drug busts, public health initiatives, and trade negotiations shaping the region’s future.

A 42-year-old Chinese national, Tongyung Fu, was arrested at a Bangkok airport on 26 April after allegedly murdering and attempting to dismember a transgender woman in a Pattaya hotel. Police found the victim’s body hidden in the bathroom, alongside evidence suggesting plans to dispose of it. Witnesses reported hearing cries for help, and CCTV footage captured Fu fleeing with a suitcase. He was apprehended before boarding a flight and now faces murder charges, with a full forensic investigation underway.

A violent road rage incident in Phuket on 25 April ended with the arrest of 32-year-old Nattapol Sawangchaeng, who attacked a man with a sword following a car collision linked to a construction contract dispute. The victim sustained serious leg injuries. Nattapol fled but was later detained, with his vehicle and a sword seized. He faces charges including premeditated assault and methamphetamine use, as police continue their investigation.

Authorities fined a tour operator 10,000 baht after tourists were filmed drinking beer and smoking cigarettes at Pileh Lagoon in the Phi Phi Islands, violating national park rules. The widely circulated footage sparked public outrage and led to swift official action. Park officials reaffirmed their commitment to protecting natural sites and warned operators to adhere strictly to conservation laws.

A tourist couple caused outrage after being caught engaging in an explicit act on Patong Beach, Phuket, on 21 April. The act, witnessed by locals and tourists, lasted nearly 15 minutes and was widely shared on social media. While authorities have yet to respond formally, the incident has intensified calls for stricter enforcement against inappropriate tourist behaviour in Thailand’s key destinations.

Thailand will launch the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) on 1 May, replacing the traditional TM6 paper form for international arrivals. Visitors must register for the TDAC online at least three days prior to arrival by sea, air, or land. The move aims to streamline immigration, integrate biometrics, and improve background checks, with applications opening from 28 April.

A 43-year-old man in Chiang Rai was detained after alarming villagers by claiming to be a mythical serpent deity. Armed with knives and behaving erratically, he resisted arrest by chanting and sticking out his tongue. Officers calmed him by pretending to create holy water, and he was later sent to hospital for psychiatric evaluation, with his family expected to assume care.

A man suspected of suffering from mental health issues was arrested in Phnom Penh on 26 April after stabbing a passer-by with a durian knife. The victim sustained only superficial injuries as the knife broke during the attack. The suspect, recently released from prison, was quickly apprehended with several items seized and now faces court proceedings.

Malaysia will hold a special parliamentary session on 5 May to address the impact of US-imposed tariffs on its economy, particularly concerning semiconductor exports. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim urged national unity and confirmed ongoing negotiations with US officials. Despite a 90-day suspension of the tariffs, Malaysia firmly rejects unilateral trade measures and calls for multilateral cooperation.

Nine individuals, including ringleader Tran Hoang Tin, were sentenced to death by a Ho Chi Minh City court for smuggling 91 kilograms of drugs from Cambodia into Vietnam. The narcotics were hidden inside air purifiers and motorbikes. Authorities seized large quantities during raids, and Tin reportedly profited around $50,000. The court imposed harsh sentences to reflect the crime’s gravity.

Indonesia’s Health Ministry has urged local governments to fully implement smoke-free area regulations to combat secondhand smoke exposure, particularly among the youth. This push follows the recent issuance of Government Regulation Number 28 of 2024. Officials stressed the need for participatory local governance and stronger cross-sector collaboration to safeguard public health.