PP urges govt to drop charges against US academic for tariff talks

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner11 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, April 28, 2025
54 1 minute read
PP urges govt to drop charges against US academic for tariff talks
Paul Chambers, lecturer and special adviser on international affairs at Naresuan University | Photo via South Asia Democratic Forum

The People’s Party (PP), currently in opposition, is advocating for the government to drop charges against American academic Paul Chambers, highlighting its potential impact on tariff negotiations with the United States.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has associated the delay in tariff discussions with US national security concerns. He also referred to legal cases involving Americans, possibly alluding to the lese-majeste and computer crime charges against Chambers.

Chambers, serving as a lecturer and special adviser on international affairs at Naresuan University in Phitsanulok, faced charges earlier this month.

Sirikanya Tansakun, a member of Parliament and deputy leader of the PP, expressed gratitude for Thaksin’s input but questioned its effectiveness since he is not part of the government or negotiation team. She emphasised the need for the government to verify Thaksin’s statements for public clarity.

Related Articles

Sirikanya suggested that rescinding the charges against Chambers might facilitate the US tariff negotiations. She criticised the government’s inaction despite previous warnings during censure debates and tariff discussions, accusing it of strategic missteps. She urged the media to seek a definitive government response regarding Thaksin’s assertions.

PP urges govt to drop charges against US academic for tariff talks | News by Thaiger
People’s Party during a campaign in Nakhon Si Thammarat on April 27 | Photo via People’s Party/Facebook

When asked if Thaksin’s connections to individuals close to US President Donald Trump could expedite the talks, Sirikanya acknowledged the importance of using all available channels, although she maintained that formal government-to-government negotiations remain the most effective approach.

She also noted that the Uyghur deportation issue could pose a challenge to the Thailand-US tariff discussions, describing it as a delicate matter that could influence Thailand’s relationship with China.

In related news, the Thai Parliament is set to convene a special session in May to deliberate on the government’s proposed 3.78-trillion-baht budget for the 2026 fiscal year, amidst growing concerns about a potential trade war with the United States.

This session, crucial for determining Thailand’s financial trajectory, will see Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s administration attempt to mitigate the economic repercussions of anticipated US tariffs.

Latest Thailand News
Grim search as death toll hits 62 at SAO tower collapse in Bangkok Bangkok News

Grim search as death toll hits 62 at SAO tower collapse in Bangkok

11 seconds ago
PP urges govt to drop charges against US academic for tariff talks Thailand News

PP urges govt to drop charges against US academic for tariff talks

11 minutes ago
2 British men fined after clash with group of Thai men in Pattaya Pattaya News

2 British men fined after clash with group of Thai men in Pattaya

24 minutes ago
Crane accident in Bangkok injures two construction workers Bangkok News

Crane accident in Bangkok injures two construction workers

28 minutes ago
Thailand PM pushes major transport projects in northeast region Thailand News

Thailand PM pushes major transport projects in northeast region

40 minutes ago
Pickup truck crash in Chiang Mai injures eight tourists and locals Chiang Mai News

Pickup truck crash in Chiang Mai injures eight tourists and locals

52 minutes ago
PPRP vows not to rejoin Thai government coalition Thailand News

PPRP vows not to rejoin Thai government coalition

1 hour ago
Purr-fect excuse: British driver blames cat for crashing BMW into Phuket restaurant Phuket News

Purr-fect excuse: British driver blames cat for crashing BMW into Phuket restaurant

1 hour ago
Boy shot dead by cousin after psychic&#8217;s chilling prediction Crime News

Boy shot dead by cousin after psychic’s chilling prediction

2 hours ago
Thailand plans new economic zones up north Northern Thailand News

Thailand plans new economic zones up north

2 hours ago
Russian man stabbed outside Pattaya condo in jealous rage Pattaya News

Russian man stabbed outside Pattaya condo in jealous rage

2 hours ago
Mall brawl: Shoppers pile on gold thief after getaway fail (video) Crime News

Mall brawl: Shoppers pile on gold thief after getaway fail (video)

2 hours ago
US targets Thai exports for strict origin checks amid trade concerns Business News

US targets Thai exports for strict origin checks amid trade concerns

2 hours ago
Curry on thief: Pattaya market vendor fleeced by motorbike bandit Pattaya News

Curry on thief: Pattaya market vendor fleeced by motorbike bandit

2 hours ago
Brace yourselves: Thai-thunderstorm warning across 61 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Brace yourselves: Thai-thunderstorm warning across 61 provinces

3 hours ago
Thai-hard life: Brit’s retirement dream sours over frozen pension Expats

Thai-hard life: Brit’s retirement dream sours over frozen pension

3 hours ago
Phuket seeks special local government organisation status Phuket News

Phuket seeks special local government organisation status

20 hours ago
Man arrested after sword-wielding altercation in Phuket Phuket News

Man arrested after sword-wielding altercation in Phuket

21 hours ago
Thailand launches digital arrival card to replace paper system Thailand News

Thailand launches digital arrival card to replace paper system

21 hours ago
Road rage shooting leaves man injured in Prachuap Khiri Khan Thailand News

Road rage shooting leaves man injured in Prachuap Khiri Khan

21 hours ago
Protest planned against SEC and land bridge projects in Thailand Bangkok News

Protest planned against SEC and land bridge projects in Thailand

22 hours ago
Former village headman killed at monk ceremony in Ratchaburi Thailand News

Former village headman killed at monk ceremony in Ratchaburi

22 hours ago
Smoke on the water: Tour boss caught out in Phi Phi national park Krabi News

Smoke on the water: Tour boss caught out in Phi Phi national park

23 hours ago
Chiang Rai man detained for claiming to be mythical creature Thailand News

Chiang Rai man detained for claiming to be mythical creature

23 hours ago
Thaksin refutes coalition reshuffle rumours in Thailand Thailand News

Thaksin refutes coalition reshuffle rumours in Thailand

24 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner11 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, April 28, 2025
54 1 minute read

Follow Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Thailand’s 3.78 trillion baht budget faces US tariff concerns

Thailand’s 3.78 trillion baht budget faces US tariff concerns

5 days ago
Thailand aviation upgraded to category 1, opening US flights

Thailand aviation upgraded to category 1, opening US flights

6 days ago
Thailand eyes LNG import deal with US to ease trade tensions

Thailand eyes LNG import deal with US to ease trade tensions

2 weeks ago
Thailand to negotiate US trade policies, avoid pork imports

Thailand to negotiate US trade policies, avoid pork imports

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x