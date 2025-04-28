PP urges govt to drop charges against US academic for tariff talks

The People’s Party (PP), currently in opposition, is advocating for the government to drop charges against American academic Paul Chambers, highlighting its potential impact on tariff negotiations with the United States.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has associated the delay in tariff discussions with US national security concerns. He also referred to legal cases involving Americans, possibly alluding to the lese-majeste and computer crime charges against Chambers.

Chambers, serving as a lecturer and special adviser on international affairs at Naresuan University in Phitsanulok, faced charges earlier this month.

Sirikanya Tansakun, a member of Parliament and deputy leader of the PP, expressed gratitude for Thaksin’s input but questioned its effectiveness since he is not part of the government or negotiation team. She emphasised the need for the government to verify Thaksin’s statements for public clarity.

Sirikanya suggested that rescinding the charges against Chambers might facilitate the US tariff negotiations. She criticised the government’s inaction despite previous warnings during censure debates and tariff discussions, accusing it of strategic missteps. She urged the media to seek a definitive government response regarding Thaksin’s assertions.

When asked if Thaksin’s connections to individuals close to US President Donald Trump could expedite the talks, Sirikanya acknowledged the importance of using all available channels, although she maintained that formal government-to-government negotiations remain the most effective approach.

She also noted that the Uyghur deportation issue could pose a challenge to the Thailand-US tariff discussions, describing it as a delicate matter that could influence Thailand’s relationship with China.

In related news, the Thai Parliament is set to convene a special session in May to deliberate on the government’s proposed 3.78-trillion-baht budget for the 2026 fiscal year, amidst growing concerns about a potential trade war with the United States.

This session, crucial for determining Thailand’s financial trajectory, will see Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s administration attempt to mitigate the economic repercussions of anticipated US tariffs.