Smoke on the water: Tour boss caught out in Phi Phi national park

Ryan Turner57 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, April 27, 2025
Screenshot via Hodjang Phuket/Facebook

A business operator was fined 10,000 baht for taking foreign tourists to drink beer and smoke cigarettes at sea in the Phi Phi Islands. This incident, captured in a video on social media, showed inappropriate behaviour within the Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi province yesterday, April 26.

The post was captioned with a scathing message for the tour operator.

“Excellent service! Taking tourists to Phi Phi to swim, smoke cigarettes, and chug beer right in the middle of the ocean. The tour guide stays silent. The tour company ignores it. If nature is destroyed, it’s not their problem!!”

Following the post, the page reported that an individual claiming to be a national park official called the admin, demanding the clip be deleted for allegedly damaging the park’s reputation. When asked for their name, the caller refused and instead demanded the admin’s name, a move the page described as unprofessional and inappropriate.

Smoke on the water: Tour boss caught out in Phi Phi national park | News by Thaiger
Screenshot via Hodjang Phuket/Facebook

Saengsri Songthong, head of the Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, explained that an investigation was conducted following reports of the incident. The event took place at Pileh Lagoon, where a group of tourists on a chartered speedboat brought alcohol into the national park area and distributed it among themselves.

The tourists were seen drinking while swimming at Pileh Lagoon, which is a direct violation of the National Park Act of 2019, specifically section 20, and regulations set by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation regarding park visitation in 2020, clause 6 (7), concerning the distribution or consumption of alcohol within national parks, reported KhaoSod.

As a result, officials issued a 10,000 baht administrative fine to the operator and provided a formal warning. The national park authorities have reiterated that various prohibitions are in place for activities within the park.

The park intends to maintain strict control to preserve the natural environment and ensure all visitors adhere to the established rules.

Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

