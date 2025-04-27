Thailand launches digital arrival card to replace paper system

Thailand is set to introduce its Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) on May 1, replacing the previous paper-based system for international arrivals. This initiative aims to streamline the arrival process and enhance the screening of transnational criminals, according to immigration officials.

The TDAC will be implemented for all international entries via sea, air, or land, as stated by Police Major General Choengron Rimpadee, the head of the Immigration Division 2 at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Travellers are required to apply for the TDAC at least three days before their intended arrival in Thailand. Applications will commence tomorrow, April 28, for those planning to arrive on May 1.

This new digital card takes the place of the TM6 paper card, which was previously necessary for immigration procedures. The use of TM6 cards has been suspended since last year as the immigration system underwent significant updates, as shared by Pol. Maj. Gen. Choengron.

“This new system is significantly more efficient due to its simplicity and convenience… The digital format of the arrival card can be accessed anytime and anywhere, unlike the previous system where cards were distributed by airline or airport staff.”

The TDAC is integrated with the bureau’s biometric database, allowing immigration officers to verify the criminal backgrounds of international visitors.

Furthermore, the connectivity between the two systems ensures that information on visitors’ declared accommodations in Thailand is automatically updated in the bureau’s database, eliminating the need for manual data entry, reported Bangkok Post.

National Police Chief Kittharath Punpetch mentioned on April 25 that this new system by the Immigration Bureau would boost operational efficiency and help deter criminal activities by preventing gangs from using Thailand as a base. He highlighted that the use of Thai nominees to front businesses controlled by foreigners, particularly those from China, is becoming a key security concern.

He also noted the readiness of the Chinese government and its embassy in Bangkok to support Thailand in addressing those exploiting the country.