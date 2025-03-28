Thailand video news | Pattaya expands CCTV network for smart city development, Phnom Penh tops global air pollution rankings

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring the latest headlines from Thailand and Southeast Asia, covering key developments in security, economy, and politics. In Thailand, Pattaya expands its CCTV network as part of a smart city initiative, while the country’s overcrowded prisons spark renewed calls for reform. The government moves forward with an Entertainment Complex Bill, placing limits on casino operations, as restaurants struggle amid a sharp drop in consumer spending. Meanwhile, AI-driven fraud raises concerns, and a minimum wage hike is set for May 1. Across the region, Phnom Penh tops global air pollution charts, Indonesian journalists face rising threats, and Malaysia sees shifting public trust in media and corporations. In international affairs, Japan strengthens ties with the Philippines and Vietnam amid growing geopolitical tensions. Stay tuned for more updates.

Pattaya is investing 2.1 million baht to expand its CCTV network, increasing cameras from 400 to 1,500 on the public LINE@pattayaconnect app. The upgrade enhances crime prevention, traffic flow, and flood monitoring. Officials aim to cut video delays from 20 to 5 seconds and improve coverage in remote areas like Koh Larn. With nearly 2,000 cameras installed and 767 more planned, Pattaya moves closer to becoming a tech-driven city focused on safety and efficiency.

Thailand’s prisons operate at 12% over capacity, with 73% of inmates jailed for drug offences, despite a drop in convictions. A 2024 report by FIDH and the Union for Civil Liberty warns that harsher drug laws and stalled reforms could worsen conditions. UN bodies urge alternatives to incarceration, as overcrowded cells, poor healthcare, and inequality persist. The in-custody death of activist Netiporn Sanesangkhom fuels calls for urgent prison reform.

Thailand’s Cabinet has passed the Entertainment Complex Bill, allowing integrated resorts with casinos limited to 10% of each site. The bill, which now heads to Parliament, aims to boost the economy while managing social risks. Thai nationals must deposit 50 million baht to enter casinos, and strict financial and anti-money laundering laws will regulate operations. Public input will shape site locations, reflecting a cautious but ambitious step towards modernising Thailand’s entertainment industry.

Thailand’s restaurant industry faces a crisis, with spending plummeting over 40% in early 2025. Economic stagnation forces eateries to slash prices, while ultra-cheap, Chinese-run “zero-dollar” restaurants intensify competition. The 700-billion-baht sector sees widespread closures, pinning hopes on Songkran sales and a 10,000-baht digital currency scheme for young consumers. However, doubts linger, especially as many businesses still rely on cash.

A new scam uses ChatGPT to generate fake Bangkok Bank transfer slips, replicating watermarks and reference numbers. Tech blogger Kafaak exposed the issue, showing a 23,000-baht slip altered to display 400,000 baht. While minor errors appear in Thai characters, English and numerical details are nearly flawless. Experts warn merchants to verify transactions directly with banks as AI-powered fraud becomes more sophisticated.

Thailand’s Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirms a nationwide minimum wage increase to 400 baht from May 1. Critics call it delayed political rhetoric amid rising business closures and layoffs. The hike affects 5.8 million workers and 500,000 SMEs, with concerns it could trigger job losses, particularly in small businesses. To ease the transition, wage adjustments may vary by sector. Meanwhile, the government tightens restrictions on illegal foreign workers to prioritise local employment.

Phnom Penh recorded the world’s worst air quality yesterday, hitting an ‘Unhealthy’ IQAir rating of 291. Today’s level improved slightly to 136 but remains 10 times above WHO guidelines. Siem Reap also suffers severe pollution, with PM2.5 levels 14 times the safe limit. Authorities have yet to respond as air quality remains a major health threat across Cambodia.

Indonesia’s Tempo magazine faces rising threats after critical reporting on President Prabowo Subianto’s administration. A pig’s head and six decapitated rats were sent to journalist Francisca Christy Rosana, in an intimidation tactic reminiscent of Suharto-era repression. Press freedom groups demand swift action, warning that unchecked attacks on journalists threaten democracy.

An Ipsos Malaysia survey finds rising trust in Malaysia’s media sector—the only industry to see improvement. Meanwhile, corporate trust dropped seven points amid consumer boycotts, especially linked to pro-Palestine sentiments. Airlines and fast-food chains face the sharpest declines, while Apple, Perodua, and Proton rank highest in consumer confidence. Former leader TNB now shares its top position with Shopee and Honda, reflecting shifting brand loyalties.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will visit the Philippines and Vietnam next month to bolster security and economic ties amid South China Sea tensions. Japan, already supplying defence equipment, seeks deeper cooperation to counter China’s assertiveness. Ishiba will also reaffirm Japan’s support for infrastructure, healthcare, and workforce development. The visit follows his recent trip to Malaysia and Indonesia, underscoring Japan’s strategic focus on Southeast Asia.