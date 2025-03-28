Deadly crash horror: Sedan ploughs into pickup in fiery Loei smash

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, March 28, 2025
Deadly crash horror: Sedan ploughs into pickup in fiery Loei smash
A routine midday drive turned into a devastating tragedy when a sedan lost control and slammed into an oncoming pickup truck in Loei province, leaving one woman dead and two men fighting for their lives.

The gruesome crash occurred at 12.50pm yesterday, March 27, along the Wang Saphung–Udon Thani Road (Highway 210), directly opposite Phain In Plang Witthaya School in Erawan district.

Emergency responders from Erawan Hospital, local rescue units, and volunteers from the Sawang Khiri Tham Foundation raced to the scene.

Eyewitnesses said the black sedan was heading from Wang Saphung towards Erawan when it suddenly swerved, mounted the central reservation, and collided head-on with a pickup truck travelling in the opposite direction. The impact was catastrophic.

A passenger in the sedan, 58 year old Somying, was killed instantly. She was a resident of Samo Khae subdistrict, Mueang district in Phitsanulok province.

Her husband, 65 year old Natee, who was behind the wheel, sustained life-threatening injuries. He hails from Mae Sot subdistrict in Tak province.

The driver of the pickup truck, 21 year old Ratchapoom from Na Klang district in Nong Bua Lamphu province, was also seriously injured and required urgent medical treatment.

Both injured men were rushed to Erawan Hospital by emergency crews. Images from the scene showed extensive front-end damage to both vehicles, with debris scattered across the roadway and the central barrier mangled from the force of the collision.

Police officers from Erawan Police Station cordoned off the area and have launched an investigation into the incident. They are examining whether speeding, mechanical failure, or driver error contributed to the accident.

The road remained partially closed for several hours as officials cleared the wreckage and gathered evidence, reported KhaoSod.

The tragic incident has reignited calls from locals for improved road safety measures in the area, which has seen multiple serious accidents over the past year.

Many urge local government officials to install better signage, warning systems, or speed-reducing barriers to prevent similar accidents.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

