Gunman surrenders after fatal shooting in Thai forest

A gunman has surrendered following the fatal shooting of a 31 year old man, who was hunting in a dense forest on March 26.

Police suspect the gunman mistook the victim, Chaiwat, for wildlife. The incident occurred near the border between Mueang Paeng subdistrict, Pai district, and Huai Poo Ling subdistrict, Mueang Mae Hong Son district.

Chaiwat’s body was taken by relatives to his residence in Village 3, Ban Huai Ha, Mueang Paeng subdistrict. Upon examination by a doctor and investigators, it was found that Chaiwat had two bullet wounds in his left arm and three in his left chest.

Investigations revealed that Chaiwat left his home with a shotgun on March 25, informing his wife of his hunting plans.

When he did not return the following day, his father, Thong, and three relatives began searching the forest area where Chaiwat frequently hunted. They found his body deep in the forest and brought it home before notifying the police.

The relatives handed over a 12-gauge shotgun and seven cartridges found at the scene for further examination. After the initial post-mortem, the Pai Samakkhi Foundation transferred the body to Pai Hospital, pending a thorough autopsy at Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital.

Police investigators, guided by Thong and his relatives, visited the steep, dense forest where the body was discovered. They found bloodstains on leaves and signs of shotgun pellets scattered in various directions. These findings raised suspicions about the cause of death and the movement of the body before police arrival.

Later in the morning, Police Colonel Pasawin Kaewtai, head of Pai Provincial Police Station, was contacted by a village headman who facilitated the surrender of Preecha, the gunman, in the Mueang Paeng subdistrict.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear as Preecha is being taken into custody for questioning, reported KhaoSod.

It is speculated that both men were hunting together, and Preecha may have mistaken Chaiwat for an animal, leading to the fatal shooting. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death.