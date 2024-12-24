Thailand video news | Remembering the 2004 Phuket Tsunami: A tragic turning point, Ho Chi Minh City opens first metro line after 12-year delay

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring a diverse array of stories from Thailand and Southeast Asia. Highlights include the festive chaos aboard the inaugural Surat-Bangkok flight that ran out of alcohol mid-air, sparking laughter and camaraderie among passengers. Meanwhile, a Thai AirAsia flight’s viral video reignited debates on in-flight etiquette. In Chonburi, a mysterious death raises questions, while in Bangkok, a humorous misunderstanding involving a Grab driver captured online attention. Regional updates include Ho Chi Minh City unveiling its long-awaited metro line, Malaysia pursuing legal action in the 1MDB scandal, and Japan surpassing Thailand as the top tourist destination. From sombre reflections on the 2004 Phuket tsunami to the push for more trained massage therapists in Thailand’s health industry, this episode covers it all.

Passengers aboard Air India Express’s inaugural Surat-Bangkok flight emptied the onboard alcohol supply worth ฿70,000 during the 4-hour journey. The festive atmosphere, captured on social media, turned the flight into a celebration of drinks and camaraderie. Despite running out of alcohol, passengers enjoyed the lively trip, leaving a memorable impression on the airline’s new route.

A viral video shows Indian passengers on a Thai AirAsia flight ignoring air hostesses, chatting loudly, and standing in aisles, sparking online criticism. Shared by content creator Ankit Kumar, the footage reignited debates on public etiquette, with many calling the behaviour a “disgrace” to India’s image. The incident highlights the need for better decorum during travel.

Police are investigating the death of Duangta Khampongsom, who was found decomposed in her Jomtien apartment. Her Irish partner, Bearach Beataidh, admitted to staying with the body for three days, claiming he didn’t realize she had died. Authorities remain sceptical of his account as they await forensic results to determine the cause of death.

The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami devastated Phuket, claiming thousands of lives and reshaping Thailand’s disaster preparedness. Triggered by a 9.1 magnitude earthquake, the tragedy led to improved early warning systems and memorials like Ban Nam Khem Park. Annual ceremonies continue to honour the victims and raise awareness.

Dashcam footage shows a Thai mother mistaking Grab driver Tanapon Chumwong for her daughter’s boyfriend and attempting to assault him. After dropping off a passenger, Benz was confronted and shouted at by the woman. His calm response earned praise online, with viewers urging legal action against the mother’s aggressive behaviour.

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry plans to train 7,000 massage therapists to address a shortage in the ฿200-billion industry. The initiative aims to boost traditional massage services as complementary treatments for health issues while supporting related businesses like herbal products, strengthening Thailand’s reputation as a global health hub.

Singapore Post dismissed CEO Vincent Phang and two senior managers for mishandling a whistleblower report alleging misconduct in its logistics unit. The negligence caused a 9.8% stock drop. The company is compensating affected customers, undergoing a strategic review, and seeking a new CEO.

Ho Chi Minh City opened its first metro line after 12 years of delays. The $1.72 billion project, funded by Japan, runs from Ben Thanh Market to Suoi Tien Theme Park with 14 stops. Offering free rides for the first month, the line aims to ease traffic congestion and modernise the city’s transit system.

Malaysia’s 1MDB filed a $1 billion claim against Amicorp Group for allegedly facilitating $7 billion in fraudulent transactions. The lawsuit accuses the group of using shell companies and sham deals to hide stolen funds. This legal action adds to Malaysia’s efforts, which have already recovered $6.06 billion.

Japan outpaced Thailand as the top tourist destination in 2023, welcoming over 33.3 million visitors by November. A weaker yen, excellent infrastructure, and effective marketing drove the surge. Tourism experts urge Thailand to improve transportation and introduce creative attractions to stay competitive.