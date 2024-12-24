Motorcyclist critically injured after phone distraction leads to crash

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 30 year old motorcyclist was severely injured after crashing into the back of a parked six-wheel truck while being distracted by his mobile phone. Witnesses reported that he was on his phone throughout the journey.

The incident took place at 8.45pm yesterday, Decemebr 23, on the Uthai Thani to Nong Chang road, heading towards Nong Chang. Local police from Nong Chang Police Station in Uthai Thani province were alerted to the accident, which involved a motorcycle colliding with a six-wheel truck, leaving one person critically injured.

Promptly, they coordinated with Chatmongkol Suwanseth, a representative from the Uthai Thani Disaster Relief Club, to rush to the scene.

Upon arrival, officials found 30 year old Kanok, lying injured on the road near the rear of the truck with a Lopburi license plate. His motorcycle, registered in Uthai Thani, was wedged into the back of the truck.

A witness, who was riding alongside the injured motorcyclist, recounted the sequence of events. After finishing work in Uthai Thani town, the witness was riding back to Nong Chang when Kanok’s motorcycle began riding parallel.

Throughout the journey, the witness observed Kanok continually using his phone, causing him to lose balance occasionally and nearly collide with the witness. Shortly after overtaking, Kanok crashed into the truck’s rear about three minutes later, prompting the witness to assist him.

Thongphan, the driver of the six-wheel truck filled with chickens, explained that he had parked on the roadside, waiting to turn into a farm at the nearby intersection. With his left indicator flashing and the area well-lit, he was sitting in the truck when he suddenly heard a loud crash from the rear.

Upon inspecting, he discovered that Kanok had collided with the truck. Thongphan assisted by removing Kanok’s helmet and inquiring about the accident. Kanok admitted that he had been distracted by his phone, leading to the crash, reported KhaoSod.

Thongphan then asked a female companion, who had followed the injured motorcyclist, to notify the police for further investigation.