Remembering the 2004 tsunami in Phuket Article still being updated as new information comes in

A disaster that transpired almost two decades ago, yet the wounds are still fresh for many present on the southern island at the time. Although Phuket has evolved to become a powerhouse of Thailand’s tourism as of late, for those present on the fateful day in 2004, the memories of a sunny day quickly turning deadly remain engraved in their minds for decades to come.

On Boxing Day 2004, just after Christmas where children woke up to the presents delivered by Santa just the night prior. The festive season spirits and atmosphere still lingered as many prepared for the short stretch towards the new year.

Advertisements

As the festivities continued, the residents and tourists of Phuket carried on with their days, blissfully unaware of the 9.1 magnitude earthquake at an undersea fault in the Indian Ocean. A stark juxtaposition to a characteristically warm and sunny day on the tropical island was yet to come.

Soon to be overthrown by nothing but darkness and despair that was the tsunami, claiming many innocent lives and haunting the minds of many, piercing their minds with anguish until this very day.

The warm and sunny day was merely a facade after all, but who was to predict this untimely disaster?

The tsunami that engulfed Phuket on December 26, 2004, ultimately was the ripple effect of one of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded on God’s green earth. If I were to put it in its simplest form, the earthquake caused a tsunami. But of course, there’s a little more to it than that.

Let’s imagine the earth’s surface as one giant eggshell. Now think of the pieces of the eggshells as tectonic plates. For millions of years, these plates have been moving, very slowly. They can bump, slide, or pull each other apart.

Advertisements

In December of 2004, the Indian Oceanic plate was forced under, towards the earth’s core by the movement of the Burma microplate. What then ensued was a rupture along the 1,200-kilometre fault, causing the ocean floor to rise by roughly 40 metres, displacing large amounts of water. You may think that a meagre 40 metres may not account for much, but it was enough to send waves moving at over 900 kph.

What steps have been taken for prevention since then

Before 2004, Thailand lacked a tsunami early warning system, and both locals and tourists were unaware of the threat. There were no emergency response plans in place in the six Andaman coastal provinces, which led to significant loss of life and property. In response, Thailand has since invested in a multi-hazard warning system, regularly conducts drills, and developed a disaster risk management plan based on the “build back better” concept for a more resilient society. Thailand’s disaster management regulations, such as the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act (2007) and the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Plan (2010-2014), have established guidelines for effective preparedness and response. The country has set up the National Disaster Warning Centre, two tsunami monitoring buoys, automatic tidal gauge stations, and over 130 warning towers across at-risk areas. These measures, including multi-language alarm systems, ensure timely alerts and evacuation to protect people from various hazards, including tsunamis.

Places and events to remember the 2004 Phuket Tsunami disaster

To remember the disaster that was the Tsunami in Phuket in 2004 and those who have lost their lives to it, there are memorials and events held to honour the dead and not forget about this tragedy.

*Details are coming in as the date approaches so this article and section will continue to be updated following up to the day.

The Wall of Remembrance

Located near the airport in Mai Khao, the Wall of Remembrance or the Tsunami Memorial Wall is a memorial that lists the names and nationalities of the victims who lost their lives in the disaster. The wall is maintained by the Mai Khao OrBorTor (local provincial mayoral government) and they organise the service every year on December 26 at the Mai Khao Cemetery.

Although there have been no official announcements right now, based on the pattern, there could be a minute silence starting at 8.30am followed by a formal speech. After the speech, Buddhist, Muslim, and Christian prayers will begin for the souls lost to the disaster.

After the prayers, the attendees will hang wreaths on the wall which are lined with the 45 nationalities of the victims who were in Phuket during the Tsunami in 2004.

Ban Nam Khem Memorial Park

Opening hours: Opens daily from 8am to 8pm, Exhibition hall opens from 8am to 5pm

Fee: No entry fee

Address: V758+M3G, Takua Pa District, Phang Nga 82190

Ban Nam Khem Tsunami Memorial Park, located 7 kilometres from Takua Pa District, covers 8,000 square metres and features several areas, including a Resting Area, Health Area, Playground, and the Tsunami Memorial Area, which is the park’s focal point. The memorial includes a curved concrete wall symbolising the tsunami, an old fishing boat damaged by the disaster, and a clay wall with over 1,400 carved names of the deceased.

The park also houses a royal statue of the Prince of Chumphon and a Buddha image, revered by local fishermen. Visitors can enjoy the nearby beach with its white sand, clear ocean, and a variety of seafood restaurants, souvenir shops, and tourist information.

Ban Nam Khem Tsunami Museum

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 8.30am to 4.30pm

Fee: Free of charge

Address: พิพิธภัณฑ์สึนามิบ้านน้ำเค็ม Bang Muang, Takua Pa District, Phang Nga 82190

The Ban Nam Khem Tsunami Museum is an essential addition to Khao Lak’s 2004 tsunami memorials, offering both an educational experience and a place of remembrance. The museum provides a comprehensive look at the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, its devastating impact on Khao Lak, and the long recovery process.

Exhibits include a mini-cinema that shows documentaries and animations, damaged personal artefacts, and educational panels that explain the causes of the tsunami, the scale of the waves, and the response to the disaster.

Visitors can explore the exhibits and learn about the emotional and physical toll of the tsunami while reflecting on the tremendous efforts made by local and international aid organisations during the recovery. The museum also happens to be near the Nam Khem Tsunami Memorial Park.

You can visit both memorials in one day and it will bring back a haunting yet important experience to understand how the Tsunami started, where it went, and the havoc it wreaked on Phuket.

Light Up Phuket

Every year at Patong Beach, there is a memorial service held on December 26 usually starting from 6pm or 7pm. At this ceremony, there are also multi-faith ceremonies for the many nationalities of the victims of the Tsunami in Phuket and also a minute silence as well.

Afterwards, attendees will dig up a hole in the ground and place lit candles in them in order to remember the thousands of lives that were lost in the disaster. This year, at the very moment, there are no official announcements about the ceremony. Keep in mind though that the events have taken place at Loma Park.

With that, it would be wise to follow up with the official sources to find out more about the time and place. A lot of it is up in the air but who knows if they will not announce it later (even just before the day)?

This disaster was a real tragedy not only for the people who lived in Phuket but also for those who have had friends and family visiting there. This has affected Thailand deeply and has encouraged new prevention methods to be established and a lot of efforts to keep the memory of the victims alive.

Attend the memorials and events to pay your respects! A lot of suffering occurred back in Phuket in 2004 due to the tsunami and every little piece of mind and support that you offer helps.