Thailand video news | four Filipinos injured in Israel after Iran missile attack, weaponized drones found near Thai-Malaysian border trigger security alert

Tensions are rising across Thailand with violent clashes in Bangkok, drone threats near the southern border, and fake doctors operating in Phuket. As natural disasters and diplomatic disputes unfold across the region, here’s what’s shaping today’s headlines.

A violent altercation erupted once again between Thai and Filipina transwomen on Bangkok’s Soi Sukhumvit 11 on June 11. Footage shared online shows Thai transwomen physically assaulting two Filipina transwomen with traffic cones and kicks. The conflict reportedly stemmed from a territorial dispute over work locations. This is the second major clash between the groups, following a 2023 incident involving over 20 Filipina transwomen. Despite the violence, no police were involved, and both sides dispersed without official intervention.

Authorities in Songkhla’s Sadao district have launched an urgent investigation after discovering two large drones modified with grenade launchers and IED-release systems. Found on June 12, the drones—capable of flying 8–10 km with a 10–15 kg payload—raised fears of possible attacks or smuggling operations near the Thai-Malaysian border. Although no explosives were present, officials suspect the drones may have been intended for violent acts. Thai and Malaysian security forces are now working jointly to trace those responsible.

A mechanical fault triggered an emergency stop on an escalator at Suvarnabhumi Airport’s SAT-1 terminal late on June 11, startling travellers but causing no injuries. The airport’s safety system activated as designed when a broken screw jammed the escalator mechanism. Engineers quickly resolved the issue, and operations continued smoothly thanks to a parallel escalator. Officials reassured the public of rigorous maintenance standards and cited the incident as a successful example of safety systems working to protect passengers.

A 33-year-old Russian woman, identified as Viktoria, was arrested in Phuket for illegally posing as a doctor and offering unauthorised medical treatments. Caught in a sting operation while preparing to inject an undercover officer, she was found with 47 medical items and admitted to having no qualifications or licence. Viktoria claimed she was recruited by a friend named Marina to attract clients online. She now faces charges for illegal medical practice, distributing drugs without permission, and working without a permit. Investigations into Marina continue.

Air India Flight AI379, flying from Phuket to Delhi with 156 passengers, made an emergency landing back in Phuket on June 13 after a bomb threat message was discovered mid-flight. The pilot alerted authorities and returned the plane, which landed safely at 11:38. Passengers were evacuated without incident, and the aircraft was inspected in a secure area. Phuket airport remained operational under increased security as authorities launched an investigation into the threat’s origin and credibility.

Thailand’s Tourist Police Bureau has launched the “Safe Taxi” initiative to improve taxi safety and service for tourists. At a training session in Samut Prakan, 120 drivers received guidance to become professional, trustworthy operators. The programme, supported by the Department of Tourism, aims to reduce complaints and enhance tourist confidence, particularly in major areas like Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi Airport. Trained taxis will display hotline stickers and use the TPB App, integrating them into a real-time tourist support network.

A Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting in Phnom Penh ended without resolution after a recent military skirmish over the disputed Chong Bok area. Cambodia had set up a base in the no man’s land, prompting tensions. Though both sides agreed to continue dialogue, Cambodia rejected Thailand’s map and suggested taking the dispute to the International Court of Justice. Thailand denied any agreement on maps and confirmed it will host the next JBC meeting in September to keep negotiations going.

Typhoon Wutip has caused deadly flooding across central Vietnam, leaving nine people dead and two missing. Provinces from Quang Binh to Quang Nam were hit hard, with over 3,500 homes and 88,000 hectares of crops submerged. Victims included two men who drowned after their boat capsized in Hue. Transport was heavily disrupted, including delayed flights and a postponed beauty pageant. Though floodwaters began to recede by Saturday, the damage remains severe. Wutip has since weakened into a tropical depression.

A 22-year-old man likely suffered a seizure while driving a Perodua Myvi in Cameron Highlands on June 15, causing the car to veer off the road and hit four pedestrians—three young girls and a 24-year-old man. The incident occurred near Jalan Kea Farm. All victims sustained minor injuries and were treated at Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom Hospital before being discharged. Police confirmed the driver had a history of seizures, no prior traffic offences, and tested negative for drugs. A summons was issued, and the public was urged not to spread unverified information.

Four Filipinos in Israel were hospitalized after Iran’s recent airstrikes amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. According to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, the injured—currently in a hospital near Tel Aviv—are not in critical condition. The Philippine Embassy is providing support, including to a Filipino whose home was damaged by missile fire. Most Filipinos are reported safe but experiencing psychological stress. The embassy urges Filipinos to remain near bomb shelters for safety.