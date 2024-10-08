Police seize 87 million baht ketamine haul from abandoned truck

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police intercepted a six-wheel truck belonging to a drug trafficking gang, seizing over 291 kilogrammes of ketamine worth 87 million baht (US$2.6 million). The suspects abandoned the vehicle and escaped, prompting a forensic investigation to identify the culprits.

Yesterday, October 7, police officers, led by Attapon Itthayophasakul from Huai Yai Police Station, coordinated with Thatchakorn Chaisit from the Chon Buri Forensic Science Centre 2. They inspected a green Hino truck with a closed rear compartment after discovering the large ketamine stash.

The drug seizure followed an operation headed by Theerachai Chamnanmor from the Crime Suppression Division Region 2. The team intercepted the gang’s six-wheel truck near a forested area off Road 331, in Huai Yai, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

The ketamine, weighing 291 kilogrammes, was found packed in green Chinese tea bags and concealed in brown cardboard boxes within the truck’s rear compartment. The suspects, taking advantage of the darkness, narrowly escaped the police on the night of October 6.

Forensic officers from Chon Buri’s Centre 2 meticulously processed the truck, gathering latent fingerprints and DNA evidence from the seats, the steering wheel, and the door handles. This thorough investigation aimed to determine the number of individuals involved and whether additional drugs were hidden in modified sections of the vehicle. Initially, no further illegal substances were found.

The truck, purchased in 2021, was traced back to its owner, who has been summoned for questioning and DNA collection to establish any connection to the drug trafficking case. Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage to identify any accomplices who might have aided the suspects’ escape, hoping to trace and dismantle the trafficking network further, reported KhaoSod.

Police are committed to uncovering all individuals involved in this sophisticated drug smuggling operation, ensuring justice is served and preventing further illegal activities.

