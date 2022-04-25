Connect with us

Video

Thailand News Update | Pattaya officials concerned about ‘Happy water’ in Pattaya

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

Last month, Thailand’s exports surged at an unexpectedly high rate, jumping by 19.5 percent when compared to the same time last year. Gold exports in March were 11 times HIGHER than last year, while shipments of hard disk drives rose 68 percent year-on-year. Passenger car exports increased 14 percent. Another product in Thailand, mango, also saw a surge in exports earlier this year. In the first 2 months of 2022, Thailand’s mango exports increased by 15 percent compared to the same time last year.

After Pattaya police busted over 20 teenagers using a’ drink called happy water’ at a party last month, there’s now an increased effort to crack down on the illicit drug cocktail. The chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau says happy water is usually made by combining ecstasy, methamphetamine, diazepam, caffeine and painkillers, mixed into a curious liquid cocktail with hot water and mixing it with sweetened drinks. ‘Happy water’ reportedly makes people feel euphoric but is a completely uncontrolled and potentially dangerous concoction. The consumers are totally unaware of the actual ingredients.NSB officers have been on the hunt for 2 Thais and 1 foreigner thought to be selling or trafficking the brew at entertainment venues in Pattaya. They have so far arrested 1 Thai man yesterday, a 28 year old for allegedly colluding in trafficking illicit drugs.

A massive on-board fire has destroyed and sunk a yacht at the Yacht Haven Marina in Phuket’s north over the weekend. Officials who inspected the 12 metre catamaran believe the fire may have been caused by an electrical short-circuit, however a further investigation is still underway. No passengers were on the vessel when it caught fire. The yacht, a luxury catamaran, was known as the ‘Jimmy Blue’, and was tied up at the marina dock when the fire occurred. The vessel had been permitted to sail along the Andaman coast between Ranong and Satun after receiving its boat licence 8 years ago.

Former deputy PM and finance tzar, 68 year old Somkid Jatusripitak has accepted an invitation to serve as a prime ministerial candidate of the newly established สร้างอนาคต Thai Party which stands for Building Thailand’s Future. Mr Somkid said he was willing to be the candidate, after he was APPROACHED for the role. He’s been in Thai politics since 2004, and served under 2 PMs as Finance Minister and a deputy PM. In other future PM speculation, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pheu Thai Party’s head of marketing, and former PM Thaksin Shinawatra youngest daughter, is saying little about her chances of standing as the main opposition party’s prime ministerial candidate. She was speaking at a seminar over the weekend but refused to throw her hat into the ring although she is a hot tip when the party declares its candidate after the Lower House is dissolved.

Ten people have now been confirmed dead after a Japanese tour boat with 26 people on board went missing on Saturday. The victims included seven men and three women. The 26 people on board included 24 tourists, the captain, and a crew member. The boat, Kazu 1, was on a sightseeing tour around Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido when it started taking water. Local media reported waves in the area were up to three meters high when the boat issued its distress call.

A car bomb and a gun fight has caused havoc in the Myawaddy Township in Myanmar last night. The car bomb, SUSPECTED to have been left in a pickup truck, EXPLODED at an immigration building near the border with Tak province in Thailand. The remains of the pickup truck suspected of carrying the bomb were found near a checkpoint. After the bomb went off, armed anti-government rebels arrived at the building and fought a 15 minute gun battle with the Burmese troops guarding the building and border checkpoint.

More than a dozen buildings in Beijing’s largest district head into lockdown, after the Chinese capital reported a mere 22 new cases on Saturday. The district of Chaoyang, with some 3.6 million people, will also require everyone living or working in the area to undergo three Covid-19 tests this week. Meanwhile, local authorities in Shanghai have fenced off apartment building entrances to restrict movement around the city while censors keep struggling to remove a viral video showing the hardships of residents stuck in the tough lockdown of China’s largest city. Chinese president Xi Jinping says he’s determined to stamp out the highly infectious Omicron coronavirus variant, bringing dozens of cities to a standstill and paralysing the economy.

And lastly, Strife continues in Sri Lanka as thousands of Sri Lankan university students mobbed the PMs home yesterday demanding his resignation over the ‘island nation’s worsening economic crisis’. Months of lengthy blackouts, record inflation and acute food and fuel shortages are sparked increasing public disconTENT in Sri Lanka, which is dealing with its worst economic downturn since independence in 1948.

 

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Follow Thaiger by email:

    Weather4 mins ago

    Planets align with crescent moon for early morning spectacle over Thailand
    Thailand37 mins ago

    UPDATE: Policeman who killed eye doctor at Bangkok zebra crossing out on bail
    Thailand1 hour ago

    What is Anzac Day? Dawn service for Anzac Day at Hellfire Pass in Thailand
    Sponsored7 hours ago

    Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
    image
    Thailand1 hour ago

    Thailand wants to eradicate malaria ‘for good’
    Crime1 hour ago

    Group of Vietnamese stole over 450,000 baht from Uniqlo
    Economy2 hours ago

    Price of Thai consumer goods might increase due to diesel price hike
    image
    Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
    Create an Account
    Thailand2 hours ago

    Young Thai woman missing for 1 year makes contact with family
    Politics3 hours ago

    Top politicians resign from Democrat Party as pressure mounts for changing of guard
    Thailand4 hours ago

    Monday Covid Update: 14,994 new cases; provincial totals
    Crime4 hours ago

    Car bomb explodes near Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge – VIDEO
    Video4 hours ago

    Thailand News Update | Pattaya officials concerned about ‘Happy water’ in Pattaya
    Thailand5 hours ago

    Officer who killed eye doctor at Bangkok Zebra crossing sentenced to prison
    Thailand5 hours ago

    Thailand to host ‘economic roadshows’ to attract foreign investors
    World6 hours ago

    France’s Macron defeats Le Pen to secure second presidential term
    Southeast Asia6 hours ago

    “It was a human-made disaster”: 11 dead, 15 missing after tour boat sinks in Japan
    Thailand7 months ago

    Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
    Phuket1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
    Tourism1 year ago

    In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

    Trending