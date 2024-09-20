Phanom district honoured at Beautiful District Awards in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Phanom district in Bangkok received an honourable mention at the Ministry of Interior’s Beautiful District Awards ceremony held yesterday. The event, organised by the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Interior Housewives Association, and the Department of Local Administration, celebrated districts providing exemplary public services.

The ceremony took place at the Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao. Present at the event were numerous high-ranking officials, including Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, who presided over the awards.

Other notable attendees included Theerarat Samretwanich, Deputy Minister of Interior; Suthipong Julcharoen, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Wandeekunyakorn Julcharoen, President of the Ministry of Interior Housewives Association; Arssit Sampantarat, Director-General of the Department of Local Administration; and Jinarach Sampantarat, Vice President of the Ministry of Interior Housewives Association.

The ceremony was well-attended by governors, district chiefs, and representatives from various related organisations.

The Beautiful District Awards for the fiscal year 2024 were designed to recognise districts across Thailand that excel in public service delivery and effectively implement the Ministry of Interior Housewives Association’s policies. These policies support the Ministry of Interior’s mission to alleviate hardship and enhance public welfare, aiming for sustainable development.

A total of 17 districts were honoured. The top prize went to Wiang Sa District in Nan province. The first runner-up awards were given to Don Phut district in Saraburi province and Nong Hi district in Roi Et province. Second runner-up awards were presented to Kathu district in Phuket, Dan Chang district in Suphan Buri, Renunakhon district in Nakhon Phanom, and Dong Luang district in Mukdahan.

The 10 districts receiving honourable mentions were Mae Ai district in Chiang Mai, Nong Bunnak district in Nakhon Ratchasima, San Kamphaeng district in Chiang Mai, Hang Dong district in Chiang Mai, Mae Chai district in Phayao, Noen Maprang district in Phitsanulok, Khong district in Nakhon Ratchasima, Kham Khuean Kaeo district in Yasothon, Phanom district in Surat Thani, and Nong Saeng district in Saraburi, reported KhaoSod.

“This recognition highlights the dedication and hard work of our district officials and community members. We strive to continue improving our services and contributing to the well-being of our citizens.”