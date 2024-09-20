Thailand jumps to 7th in global cybersecurity index

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand has leapt to seventh position in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) this year, a significant rise from 44th place in 2020, as reported by the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA). The index, which evaluates 194 countries, is administered by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The GCI, with 46 countries, including Thailand, classified as tier 1, measures cybersecurity commitment across five pillars: legal, technical, organisational, capacity development, and cooperation measures. Each pillar is allotted 20 points.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong highlighted that Thailand’s advancement in the index is expected to bolster business and foreign investor confidence regarding cybersecurity, which is essential for supporting digital transactions, e-government services, and the nation’s digital competitiveness.

“Thailand scored a total of 99.22 out of 100, climbing 37 places from its 2020 score of 86.5.”

In the Southeast Asia tier 1 rankings, Indonesia took first place, followed by Singapore in second, Vietnam in third, Thailand in seventh, and Malaysia in tenth. Tier 1 countries are those that achieved an overall GCI score of at least 95/100, demonstrating a robust commitment to coordinated, government-driven cybersecurity measures.

AVM Amorn Chomchoey, Secretary-General of NCSA, mentioned that the agency has enhanced the country’s self-defence capabilities, and preparedness against cyber threats targeting critical information infrastructure, and has improved skills training and cybersecurity-related certification.

“Thailand has shown adaptability to new emerging threats, creating infrastructure and boosting cybersecurity immunity.”

He also noted that the NCSA is developing a malware information-sharing platform to collect and exchange threat intelligence among relevant regulators and agencies. This initiative aims to provide early warnings for unknown new attacks, representing a proactive approach to total cyber-defence.

The ITU study highlighted that cybersecurity issues have become increasingly costly for businesses, with the average global cost for a data breach estimated at US$4.45 million in 2023. The study also pointed out a rise in ransomware attacks targeting government services and other critical sectors in numerous countries, reported Bangkok Post.

The ITU predicts that breaches will continue to affect core industries, with the scale, frequency, and intensity of cybersecurity incidents impacting individuals and various sectors, including education, manufacturing, energy, and IT services. The study noted that IT disruptions compromise the integrity and availability of systems, services, and supply chains.