Saraburi woman charged for illegal lending at 300% interest

Bright Choomanee
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Saraburi woman charged for illegal lending at 300% interest
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 20 year old woman, known for her aggressive behaviour, has been charged by police in Saraburi province for operating an illegal money lending scheme with exorbitant interest rates of up to 300%. Victims, mainly girls between 13 and 16 years old, were allegedly targeted and intimidated if they failed to repay their debts.

The case was brought to light by Ronnarong Kaewphet, chairman of the Justice Seeker Foundation, who accompanied the victims to Nong Khae Police Station to follow up on the investigation.

The victims reported that they were forced to pay back loans at an interest rate so high that borrowing 1,300 baht (US$40) required a total repayment of 4,300 baht (US$130). Those unable to pay were allegedly subjected to intimidation and violence, with more than 15 victims identified so far.

Nong Khae Police Station’s investigation team apprehended the suspect, Sirinapa, at her residence on the border of Saraburi and Nakhon Nayok provinces. She faces four charges: prostitution, illegal money lending, physical assault, and violence against minors. However, when taken to the station, she refused to speak.

Today, June 4, at 10am, Police Lieutenant Colonel Nikatak Haaken, deputy superintendent of investigations at Nong Khae Police Station, escorted Sirinapa from her holding cell to Saraburi Provincial Court on the charge of unauthorised money lending. Evidence was gathered from phone records, while other charges await further investigation pending additional complaints and evidence.

Sirinapa reportedly confessed to the illegal money lending charge but denied other allegations, which are still under investigation. She appeared visibly exhausted when signing her charge acknowledgement in the investigator’s office.

Sirinapa told reporters she was unable to sleep due to stress and had no intention of seeking bail. Before being transferred to court custody, she requested a private conversation with her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend and two friends stood by to offer support as she was escorted to the vehicle for remand, showing their solidarity during this difficult time, reported KhaoSod.

Saraburi woman charged for illegal lending at 300% interest | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

