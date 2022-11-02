Connect with us

Lifestyle

Thailand: The Land of Smiles decoded

image

Published

 on 

image

Known as the Land of Smiles, Thailand is world-famous for its culture which includes spicy foods, amazing hospitality and exotic practices. But, upon arriving in the kingdom, you may notice that smiles are handed out for almost every situation. If you are thinking that the average person cannot just be that happy about everything, you may be right.

A Thai smile is a subtle form of interpersonal messaging. Hence, it is just more than a smile on someone’s face. In fact, there are at least 13 different smiles that a Thai person may use, with each one having a specific meaning. So, the next time you see a Thai person branding that famously beautiful smile, think again about the context of the situation.

The 13 Thai smiles:

  1.  The “I am proud of you” smile or yim cheun chom in Thai
  2. The “polite” smile for someone you don’t know very well or yim thak thaai in Thai
  3. The “I’m so happy I’m crying” smile or yim thang nam taa in Thai
  4. The smile which masks something wicked, such as bad intentions or yim mee lessanai in Thai
  5. The teasing or “I told you so” smile or yim yaw in Thai
  6. The sad smile or yim sao in Thai
  7. The “I am the winner” smile, which is given to one’s competitor who has lost or yim cheuad-cheuan in Thai
  8. The “I know it is bad, but there is no point in crying” smile or yim yae-yae in Thai
  9. The “I disagree with you” smile or yim thak thaan in Thai
  10. The “smiling in the face of an impossible struggle” smile or yim soo in Thai
  11. The “I’m trying to smile but cannot” smile or yim mai awk in Thai
  12. The dry smile, known as the “I owe you money but I don’t have it” smile or yim haeng in Thai
  13. The stiff smile, known as the “I should laugh even though it is not funny” smile or fuen yim in Thai

As “yim” means smile in Thai, you may be intimidated after reading through the 13 different types of smiles. And, it is true that it can be quite difficult to decipher which smile is meant for every social situation. As the majority of the smiles that foreigners see flashed at them usually fall into the polite category, remember that each smile was carefully crafted throughout Thai history as a way to diffuse situations and temper confrontation.

Remember that not all smiles are disingenuous or ill-intentioned, rather they are used in almost every situation. This stark contrast to many Western countries may make it feel like Thai smiles are fake, but they are just really that good at choosing the right smile. As Thailand’s culture strives to be one of a “jai yen” or cool heart, the genius behind a Thai smile is evident in that it allows one to express a range of emotions without showing negativity.

Such an attitude towards keeping the peace is quite admirable, and something many ex-pats may choose to adopt even when travelling back to their home countries.

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Soidog
2022-11-02 09:29
Didn’t we do this article last week?
Vigo
2022-11-02 09:47
10 minutes ago, Soidog said: Didn’t we do this article last week? Ahh so next week will be the monthly sin sod discussion? I can't wait for the yims of sin sod to be discussed, like the "we got you,…
image

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Bangkok34 mins ago

Woman crawls off plane in Bangkok after allegedly being told to pay for wheelchair
image
Thailand55 mins ago

Thailand to serve noodles with sandworm sauce at APEC meeting
image
World2 hours ago

North Korean missile lands near South’s waters for first time, South retaliates
image
Sponsored1 day ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
image
image
Politics2 hours ago

Australia to sign human trafficking treaty with Thailand
image
Pattaya3 hours ago

Vandalised tourist service centre gets makeover in Pattaya
image
Technology3 hours ago

Twitter, Instagram, Facebook all see hiccups
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Thailand3 hours ago

69 flights rescheduled due to Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
image
Tourism4 hours ago

Tourism officials plan big campaigns for Chiang Mai
image
Thailand4 hours ago

Colourful Bangkok 2022 – 3 months of arts and concerts
image
Road deaths5 hours ago

Police officer crashes ‘big bike’ in Bangkok, 1 dead, 2 injured
image
Environment5 hours ago

Banged up abroad – Sweden’s escaped cobra slips home
image
Events5 hours ago

Too big to fail: Full Moon Party revives Koh Pha Ngan
image
Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok BTS Skytrain gets Pokémon makeover
image
Thailand6 hours ago

Mythical creature Naga announced as a symbol of Thai culture
image
Krabi6 hours ago

Stunning natural scenery on newly reopened Krabi islands
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending