New (and upcoming) hotels in Phuket to get excited about

Phuket is blessed with a fresh wave of fabulousness as new hotels (and some to look forward to) pop up around this dreamy island. Serving up a cracking combo of holiday vibes, these fab spots are sure to give any traveller their much-needed beach break. And below, we’ve compiled the best ones among the new hotels in Phuket.

Noku Phuket

Location: 48, 13 หมู่ที่ 6 Soi Sai Namyen, Chalong, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83130, Thailand

Albeit not brand-spanking new, Noku Phuket still steals the spotlight on our list. Nestled halfway up a hill near the iconic Wat Chalong, this 5-star resort boasts breathtaking views of Chalong Bay and is just a 15-minute drive from both Phuket’s old town and Karon Beach. Hop on the free shuttle bus to easily explore major attractions and shopping malls during your stay. Plus, it’s a mere 45-minute drive from Phuket International Airport. That’s why it’s the prime destination for a tranquil escape amid lush green surroundings and idyllic views.

Aside from the location, Noku Phuket also boasts stylish and spacious accommodations, including the Hill Villa and Tree Villa, both flaunting private pools. However, the star of the hotel is the expansive infinity pool that overlooks Chalong Bay’s stunning scenery.

The hotel’s gastronomic delights include a mix of regional Thai cooking alongside Western, Japanese, and Singaporean dishes. And for those seeking a pampering retreat, the on-site spa, gym, and yoga studio cater to your wellness needs.

JonoX Phuket Karon Hotel

Location: 558, 4 Patak Rd, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand

Introducing the ultimate sanctuary for beach enthusiasts and sunset chasers alike: JonoX Phuket Karon Hotel! This vibrant hideaway, which opened its doors in September 2022, is strategically located near picturesque Karon Beach. Thus, it has numerous restaurants and bars, as well as attractions, within easy reach.

With its 121 rooms, JonoX offers pocket-friendly accommodations for the budget-conscious explorer. The most basic dig provide all essentials, while the more spacious RechargeX can comfortably house up to four adults. Boasting charmingly decorated rooms and top-notch amenities, the hotel ensures all guests have a restful and enjoyable stay.

One of the main attractions of JonoX Phuket Karon Hotel is its stunning rooftop pool, where you can soak up exquisite sea views. Meanwhile, the on-site restaurant offers an array of appetising, locally sourced dishes, available around the clock. Moreover, this 4-star hotel truly caters to all, with family-friendly facilities like a kids’ club, free Wi-Fi, and a sun terrace.

Triple L Hotel

Location: 72 1 Hasippi Rd, Pa Tong, Patong Phuket 83150, Thailand

Triple L Hotel, which opened in April 2023, is perched on a hilltop near the world-famous Patong Beach. Thus, making it the ultimate beachfront getaway in Phuket.

Each air-conditioned room at the Triple L Hotel oozes style and sophistication, featuring amenities such as a desk, kettle, fridge, minibar, safety deposit box, flat-screen TV, terrace, and sleek private bathroom. Step onto the balcony and take in the captivating city views.

Start your day with a scrumptious buffet breakfast before embarking on your beach adventures or exploring nearby attractions like Phuket Simon Cabaret and Jungceylon Shopping Centre. When you’re ready for a pause, the refreshing garden and pool bar are waiting to help you unwind in style. And to tickle your taste buds, the Rainbow Bubble Restaurant serves up an eclectic mix of international classics and traditional Thai cuisine, made with love and care.

Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket

Location: 100, Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand

Families, brace yourselves for the ultimate vacation at Radisson Resort & Suites Phuket, a glorious hidden gem in the idyllic district of Kamala Beach. This family-friendly paradise, with its 179 spacious suites nestled among lush tropical gardens, promises a fun and fuss-free holiday experience just a hop away from tranquil Kamala Beach.

Enjoy sun-filled days around the Lagoon swimming pool, while the kids revel in splashy fun at the pool with a waterslide. And when hunger strikes, treat your taste buds to authentic Thai cuisine or international delights at one of the three restaurants or bars.

Each suite marries contemporary design with local materials, providing a rejuvenating haven after a day frolicking on Kamala Beach. Dine al fresco at the open-air Breeze restaurant, or relish laid-back poolside cocktails at Joe Kools Pool & Bar. For lively sports enthusiasts, Champions Bar & Grill is sure to hit the spot.

Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Surin Beach

Location: 106/27 Moo 3, Surin Beach, Cherngtalay, Talang, Phuket 83110, Thailand

Embark on an unforgettable family escapade at the Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Surin Beach, where fun and fascinating paradise collide. Set on the awe-inspiring shores of Surin Beach, this resort provides a captivating fusion of modern design and natural beauty, perfect for blissful memory-making.

Situated just a few minutes’ walk from Surin Beach, every sun-soaked day of seaside indulgence is within reach. Moreover, shopping, dining, and nightlife options at nearby Laguna, and thrilling attractions like Blue Tree Phuket water park, are just a short drive away.

This family-oriented sanctuary offers a wealth of amenities and activities tailored for all ages. These include 3 restaurants and 3 outdoor pools with water slides, among others. Younger guests can indulge in the vibrant program featuring indoor and outdoor games that keep them engaged and entertained. They’re not open yet, but are now accepting reservations for stays beginning August 1, 2023!

Phuket’s ever-evolving hotel scene offers an invigorating mix of stylish abodes, luxurious retreats, and family-friendly havens. All nestled within the island’s remarkable natural beauty. With new and upcoming hotels that cater to every preference and budget, there’s never been a better time to start planning your dreamy escape to this sun-drenched paradise.

