These are the best new hotels in Bangkok to stay in 2023

As Bangkok’s hotel scene continues to flourish, new establishments are providing guests with the unique opportunity to enjoy untouched amenities like crisp sheets, fresh linens, plush towels, delectable restaurants, and more. While you might occasionally encounter a few minor hiccups as they find their footing, you’ll frequently snag unbeatable rates at Bangkok’s freshest hotels before the rest of the crowd catches on. And for those of you who can’t wait to experience it all, here are our top new hotel picks in Bangkok.

ASAI Bangkok Sathorn

Location: 195 N Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Opened in April 2023, ASAI Bangkok Sathorn is an urban gem nestled on a tranquil, tree-lined street within walking distance of fashionable coffee shops, exquisite dining, and cultural treasures. Conveniently located near a BTS station, this 4-star hotel serves as the perfect gateway for guests eager to explore the vibrant Sathorn and Silom neighbourhoods, known for their world-class bars, fine dining, colourful temples, and street food culture.

Aside from the amazing location, ASAI Bangkok Sathorn offers stylish and functional accommodations. Each room features sleek wood finishes, thoughtful details, smart storage, and high-quality amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Moreover, you can enjoy authentic Thai flavours in a relaxed atmosphere at the on-site restaurant, Err Urban Rustic Thai, as well as a delicious buffet breakfast every morning.

Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai

Location: The Unicorn Building, 18 Phaya Thai Rd, Thung Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400, Thailand

The luxurious Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai, opened in April 2023, boasts an unbeatable location in the heart of Bangkok. With direct access to Phayathai BTS Skytrain station and just a 5-minute walk from the Airport Rail Link Phaya Thai Station, this 5-star hotel offers unbeatable convenience. Moreover, it features 494 striking rooms and suites offering comfort and luxury.

You can also enjoy a variety of upscale facilities. These include a spacious all-day dining market-style restaurant, an authentic Mediterranean eatery, a fitness centre, an exclusive spa, and two outdoor swimming pools. Additionally, the hotel also houses a versatile 4,570 sqm function and event space, perfect for hosting unforgettable events and weddings.

Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai combines an exquisite stay with exceptional amenities and prime location. Thus, making it a top choice for travellers seeking to experience the best of Bangkok in 2023.

dustiD2 Samyan

Location: 333 Si Phraya Rd, Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Thanks to its location on the vibrant Si Phraya Road in the heart of Bangkok’s central business district, the new dusitD2 Samyan hotel offers a remarkable experience for the modern traveller. The hotel features 179 comfortable rooms, providing an ideal blend of convenience and connectivity for guests.

Each room at the dusitD2 Samyan is designed with contemporary styling, high-tech amenities, and sweeping city views. The hotel also provides a variety of services. You can find everything from in-room dining and concierge to laundry and limousine service. Thus, ensuring a comfortable and seamless stay.

Moreover, the hotel offers an array of top-notch facilities. These include a stunning panoramic-view swimming pool, a well-equipped fitness centre, and flexible meeting spaces featuring cutting-edge technology. You can also treat yourself to a distinctive dining experience at the chic grab-and-go gourmet outlet or savour delectable cuisine at the all-day dining restaurant with its inviting open kitchen. For a more laid-back vibe, the cosy rooftop bar in the neighbourhood provides an ideal setting to unwind and soak in the city’s atmosphere.

The Alberti

Location: 251 Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Step into a world of designer luxury at The Alberti, a chic and hotel in the heart of Bangkok. Opening its doors for the first time in March 2023, this magnificent hotel promises to captivate guests with its sleek, contemporary design and a myriad of world-class amenities.

Immerse yourself in the comforts of The Alberti’s meticulously designed rooms. Each boasting top-of-the-line features. These include air conditioning, a seating area, a flat-screen TV, a kitchenette, and an opulent bathroom complete with premium toiletries. Moreover, bask in the vibrant city views from select rooms and savour your morning coffee freshly brewed from your personal coffee machine. Plus, each space is bathed in natural light to create an airy, spacious haven adorned with signature touches.

At The Alberti, every day is a culinary adventure. Choose from an exquisite array of à la carte, continental, or Full English/Irish breakfast options before setting off to explore the nearby Central Embassy or Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

After a day of sightseeing or shopping, luxuriate in The Alberti’s impressive facilities. You can find everything from an outdoor swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness centre to soothing sauna and tranquil garden.

SilQ Hotel & Residence

Location: 41 Sukhumvit24 (Soi Kasem) Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Tan Sub-District, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Experience unparalleled luxury at SILQ Hotel & Residence, nestled in Sukhumvit 24. A mere 10-minute walk from Phrom Phong BTS Skytrain, Emporium, and EmQuartier, the hotel boasts excellent location in the heart of Bangkok. But the best thing about the hotel is, of course, its cosy rooms. Each tastefully designed, providing a true home-away-from-home. For a fine dining experience, Weaver offers an elegant yet approachable setting and serves a delectable array of set menus and à la carte options. Moreover, head to The White Mulberry for a bespoke bar experience on the ninth floor. Here, you can enjoy cocktails and savoury snacks while taking in the mesmerising city views. The hotel also houses separate male and female onsens and saunas, perfect for relaxation, improving circulation, and alleviating muscle aches. There’s also an outdoor swimming pool with scenic views of Bangkok, complete with dedicated children’s pool that promises endless fun for the little ones.

InterContinental Bangkok Sukhumvit

Location: 10 Sukhumvit 59 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

This one might come as a bit of a surprise, considering that, well, it hasn’t even welcomed its first guest yet. But hold onto your hats, because the excitement is certainly brewing for the soon-to-be-open InterContinental Bangkok Sukhumvit.

Nestled within the bustling district of Sukhumvit, this hotel exudes luxury and relaxation. Therefore, it’s the perfect home base for unparalleled experiences in Bangkok’s business and lifestyle hotspot. In addition, with Thonglor BTS station just a five-minute stroll away. So say “hello” to direct access to the renowned UNESCO office, commercial hubs, and department stores galore! Can you feel the excitement radiating through the streets?

As with all InterContinental hotels, opulence and hospitality are the names of the game. Thus, expect nothing less than a smashing good time. Picture yourself lounging poolside at their shimmering outdoor pool or working up an endorphin-boosting sweat in the fitness centre. And rumour has it that this exquisite hotel is set to house not just one, not two, but five incredible restaurants. Your taste buds practically tingle with anticipation, don’t they?

Each boasting distinct allure, these spectacular havens promise to make your stay in this vibrant city a truly unforgettable experience. Be it the lap of luxury or a fusion of classic and modern designs that you’re looking for, rest assured, these hotels have it all, and in spades to boot!