Hydrogen balloon explosion: mother criticised for abandoning daughter in fire (video)

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A recent video of a young girl inadvertently sparking a fire with a hydrogen balloon while her mother used a hairdryer has generated widespread criticism online. The incident occurred in Jiayang, Guangdong province, China. Many netizens criticised the mother for escaping the scene quickly, seemingly prioritising her own safety over her daughter’s.

The video, which surfaced after being captured on home security footage, showed the child playing with a hydrogen-filled balloon near her mother, who was using a hairdryer. The balloon exploded, causing a large fire to envelop both mother and daughter. The mother was seen rushing out of the room, leaving her daughter behind.

Online criticism focused on the mother’s actions, as she appeared to abandon her child immediately after the explosion. However, the father quickly entered the scene to check on his daughter, reported Sanook.

In response to the criticism, the mother revealed that her husband had rushed out of the bathroom to attend to their daughter immediately after hearing the explosion. She explained that she didn’t check on her daughter straight away because her husband was already with her. She also showed her injuries; her arms, hands, and both legs were covered in burns that required treatment in a hospital.

The mother’s young daughter did not suffer severe injuries, only experiencing shock resulting from the incident.

Follow us on :













On May 25, well-known Medical Science Technician Phakphum Dethatsadin warned in a Facebook post about the risks of leaving tightly sealed fizzy drink containers, whether bottles or cans, inside hot cars. The message quickly went viral, with numerous netizens reading, sharing, and commenting on the hidden dangers that are often overlooked.

Dethatsadin’s warning cautioned that exposure to high heat could cause gas within the fizzy drink containers to expand and eventually lead to an explosion. This could not only result in a messy situation, with car owners needing to clean their vehicles thoroughly but also become life-threatening if the explosion shatters windscreen glass. To read more click HERE