Southwest monsoon brings heavy rain, high waves to 42 Thai provinces; caution advised

Picture courtesy of Vita Leonis, Unsplash

A southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea and Thailand has led to heavy rain and high waves in 42 provinces, while Bangkok‘s rainy season is expected to bring downpours in some areas. The Thai Meteorological Department warns this weather pattern is expected to continue, with flash floods and high waves occurring, particularly in the east.

“The southern westerly wind is currently causing the southwest monsoon to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, along with a low-pressure area dominating the upper regions of Vietnam. This has led to continuous heavy rain and flash flood conditions, especially in areas that face the monsoon,” the Meteorological Department reported.

For coastal areas of the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, moderate winds and waves are expected. In areas with thunderstorms, wave heights may exceed 2 metres. Fishermen are urged to be cautious and avoid sailing in areas prone to thunderstorms, reported Khaosod.

The forecast for various regions in Thailand during this time specifies that several provinces are likely to experience heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms. The northeast region, in particular, will experience heavy rainfall in some areas. Weather forecasts project lows of 23-28°C and highs of 30-36°C, with westerly winds dominating the region.

Follow us on :













In the meantime, central and eastern provinces will likely see about a 60% chance of rain and possible heavy downpours in specific areas. The southern coastal region along the east faces a 40% chance of rainfall and thunderstorms, while the southern coastal region in the west experiences a 60% chance. The areas in and around Bangkok are also expected to face thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with fluctuations in temperature between 26-28°C and 31-35°C.

As the rainy season continues, residents in affected areas are advised to stay informed and prepared for potential flash floods and rising water levels.