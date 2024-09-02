As the sun sets in Chiang Mai, the city transforms into a lively and thrilling environment. Old Thai traditions mix with modern, hip venues, resulting in an energetic night. From bustling night markets to exciting dance clubs, Chiang Mai’s nightlife is vibrant entertainment with something for everyone.

There are so many activities that everyone will enjoy. So, get ready to enjoy the amazing sights and sounds of Chiang Mai at night!

Advertisements

10 best places to enjoy nightlife in Chiang Mai

1. Zoe in Yellow

Address: 48, QXRR+F4X, 1 Ratvithi Rd, Si Phum, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200

Opening hours: 5PM to 1:30AM

Prince range: 100 baht to 1,000 baht per person

Google review rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars (3,706 reviews)

Issac “If you are in Chiang mai then this is the best place to party!! You will get to meet Awesome people, best music and have a great party! Party starts at 11 PM and ends around 2 AM”

Zoe in Yellow is a fun and lively place to hang out in Chiang Mai, located right on Ratvithi Road. It’s a popular spot where both locals and tourists come to enjoy the night. With lots of space to dance, it’s a great place to make new friends and have a good time.

Advertisements

You can listen to live music like rock and reggae or dance to the beats of DJs playing dance, house, and techno music at Zoe in Yellow. The club also has exciting shows like B-boy dancers and fire performances. You can enjoy drinks such as local and international beers, cocktails, and other spirits. While Zoe in Yellow doesn’t focus on food, there are plenty of nearby restaurants to grab a bite before or after your night out. It’s the perfect place to go if you want to have an unforgettable night in Chiang Mai!

Pros Cons ✅Lively and energetic atmosphere ✅ Diverse music selection ✅ Affordable drink prices ✅ Central location in Chiang Mai’s nightlife ✅ Frequent special events and entertainment ❌Can be very crowded, especially on weekends ❌Music volume may be overwhelming for some ❌Limited food options available on-site

2. The North Gate Jazz Co-Op

Address: 91/1-2, Sri Poom Rd, Si Phum, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200

Opening hours: 7PM to 12AM

Prince range: 100 baht to 500 baht per person

Google review rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (3,875 reviews)

Ricky Chea “This is the coolest place we visited in the old city. Young crowd with a cool vibe. We got there early on a Friday evening and listened to jazz on the 4th floor until 7:30 pm. Then it switched to the main floor at 8:30 pm. It’s small and gets crowded quickly so go early. An enjoyable evening with great music”

The North Gate Jazz Co-Op is a renowned jazz venue located directly inside the Old City moat across from Chang Puak Gate in Chiang Mai. It’s a favorite place for both locals and tourists to relax and enjoy great music. Every night, you can hear live jazz played by local and visiting musicians, making it a fun and lively hangout.

Tuesday nights are extra special because they have open mic sessions. This means anyone, from experienced performers to new artists, can get up on stage and share their music. The vibe at North Gate Jazz Co-Op is relaxed and friendly. The inside of the venue is cozy, but the music often spills out onto the sidewalk, creating a bustling outside atmosphere. While jazz is the main focus, you can hear different kinds of music, making every night exciting.

Pros Cons ✅Live jazz every night ✅Open mic opportunities ✅Casual atmosphere ✅Central location ✅Community engagement ❌Crowded on popular nights ❌Limited food options ❌Variable music quality

3. Warm Up Cafe

Address: 40 Nimmanahaeminda Road, Tambon Su Thep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200

Opening hours: 7PM to 2AM

Prince range: 200 baht to 1,000 baht per person

Google review rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars (2,237 reviews)

Phillip Park “Thanks to my Thai friends, I had a chance to experience the Thai style club. I really liked the live music and atmosphere. Truly amazing and highly recommend this place!”

Warm Up Cafe, opened in 1999, is a popular nightlife spot on Nimman Road in Chiang Mai. It’s known for its mix of live music and DJ sets, playing everything from hip-hop to house music. With its lively atmosphere and different zones, like an outdoor terrace and an indoor club, Warm Up Cafe offers something fun for everyone, whether you want to dance or just enjoy the music.

The cafe’s vibrant setting draws in all kinds of people, including locals, students, and tourists, making it a great place to hang out and meet new friends. With shows almost every night, you can feel the exciting energy of Chiang Mai’s nightlife while enjoying a variety of drinks and tasty pub food. Warm Up Cafe is more than just a club—it’s a cultural hotspot that highlights local talent and creates a memorable experience for everyone who visits.

Pros Cons ✅Eclectic music selection ✅Multiple zones for different vibes ✅Lively atmosphere ✅Diverse crowd ✅Regular live performances ❌Can get very crowded ❌Limited seating ❌Inconsistent service quality

4. Myst MAYA

Address: 55 5 Huay Kaew Rd, Tambon Chang Phueak, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50300

Opening hours: 7PM to 12AM

Prince range: 200 baht to 1,000 baht per person

Google review rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars (756 reviews)

Taylor “Such an incredible bar! The view is spectacular and the drinks + food are both amazing. We had dinner and drinks here before going to see a movie and it was a perfect spot for date night. We will definitely be coming back here. Staff were also great.”

Myst MAYA is a fancy rooftop bar and restaurant on top of the MAYA Lifestyle Shopping Center in Chiang Mai. It offers amazing views of the city and Doi Suthep Mountain, making it a great place for a special night out. Known for its tasty cocktails and food that mixes Thai and international flavors, Myst MAYA has a cool, stylish vibe. Themed nights with popular DJs and live music add to the fun.

With its open-air design and modern decor, Myst MAYA is perfect for relaxing while taking in the beautiful cityscape light up at night. It’s a great spot for everything from romantic dinners to fun nights with friends. Whether you’re enjoying a special cocktail or sharing a big drink with a group, Myst MAYA promises an unforgetable experience that showcases the best of Chiang Mai’s nightlife.

Pros Cons ✅Stunning rooftop views ✅Sophisticated atmosphere ✅Diverse cocktail selection ✅Live DJs and themed nights ✅Central location ❌ Higher price range ❌Can get crowded ❌Limited food options

5. Ram Show Bar Chiangmai

Address: Charoen Prathet Rd, Chang Khlan Sub-district, เมือง Chiang Mai 50100

Opening hours: 7PM to 12AM

Prince range: 200 baht to 1,000 baht per person

Google review rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars (768 reviews)

Kate Petherick “If I could give this bar more stars I would! Easily the best night out we’ve had in Thailand that also didn’t feel like a tourist attraction. This drag show is INCREDIBLE. Each performance is something special and so much fun was had by everyone! The drinks basically pay for the performance, so don’t be put off.”

Ram Bar Chiang Mai offers a fun and exciting club experience, mixing colorful cabaret shows with a friendly vibe. Located right in the middle of Chiang Mai, this welcoming bar is popular for its high-energy performances every night, featuring dazzling costumes and entertaining acts. The bar serves a wide range of delicious cocktails, making it a great place to enjoy a night of culture, music, and fun.