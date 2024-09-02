10 best places to enjoy nightlife in Chiang Mai

Published: 17:47, 02 September 2024
54 10 minutes read
Image via Nightlife Party Guide

As the sun sets in Chiang Mai, the city transforms into a lively and thrilling environment. Old Thai traditions mix with modern, hip venues, resulting in an energetic night. From bustling night markets to exciting dance clubs, Chiang Mai’s nightlife is vibrant entertainment with something for everyone.

There are so many activities that everyone will enjoy. So, get ready to enjoy the amazing sights and sounds of Chiang Mai at night!

10 best places to enjoy nightlife in Chiang Mai

1. Zoe in Yellow

Zoe in Yellow, Chiang Mai
Image Night Life Party Guide

Address: 48, QXRR+F4X, 1 Ratvithi Rd, Si Phum, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200

Opening hours: 5PM to 1:30AM

Prince range: 100 baht to 1,000 baht per person

Google review rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars (3,706 reviews)

Issac “If you are in Chiang mai then this is the best place to party!! You will get to meet Awesome people, best music and have a great party! Party starts at 11 PM and ends around 2 AM”

Zoe in Yellow is a fun and lively place to hang out in Chiang Mai, located right on Ratvithi Road. It’s a popular spot where both locals and tourists come to enjoy the night. With lots of space to dance, it’s a great place to make new friends and have a good time.

You can listen to live music like rock and reggae or dance to the beats of DJs playing dance, house, and techno music at Zoe in Yellow. The club also has exciting shows like B-boy dancers and fire performances. You can enjoy drinks such as local and international beers, cocktails, and other spirits. While Zoe in Yellow doesn’t focus on food, there are plenty of nearby restaurants to grab a bite before or after your night out. It’s the perfect place to go if you want to have an unforgettable night in Chiang Mai!

Pros Cons
✅Lively and energetic atmosphere

✅ Diverse music selection

✅ Affordable drink prices

✅ Central location in Chiang Mai’s nightlife

✅ Frequent special events and entertainment

 ❌Can be very crowded, especially on weekends

❌Music volume may be overwhelming for some

❌Limited food options available on-site

2. The North Gate Jazz Co-Op

North Gate Jazz Co Op, Chiang Mai
Image via Wongnai

Address: 91/1-2, Sri Poom Rd, Si Phum, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200

Opening hours: 7PM to 12AM

Prince range: 100 baht to 500 baht per person

Google review rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (3,875 reviews)

Ricky Chea “This is the coolest place we visited in the old city. Young crowd with a cool vibe. We got there early on a Friday evening and listened to jazz on the 4th floor until 7:30 pm. Then it switched to the main floor at 8:30 pm. It’s small and gets crowded quickly so go early. An enjoyable evening with great music”

The North Gate Jazz Co-Op is a renowned jazz venue located directly inside the Old City moat across from Chang Puak Gate in Chiang Mai. It’s a favorite place for both locals and tourists to relax and enjoy great music. Every night, you can hear live jazz played by local and visiting musicians, making it a fun and lively hangout.

Tuesday nights are extra special because they have open mic sessions. This means anyone, from experienced performers to new artists, can get up on stage and share their music. The vibe at North Gate Jazz Co-Op is relaxed and friendly. The inside of the venue is cozy, but the music often spills out onto the sidewalk, creating a bustling outside atmosphere. While jazz is the main focus, you can hear different kinds of music, making every night exciting.

Pros Cons
✅Live jazz every night

✅Open mic opportunities

✅Casual atmosphere

✅Central location

✅Community engagement

 ❌Crowded on popular nights

❌Limited food options

❌Variable music quality

3. Warm Up Cafe

Warm Up Cafe, Chiang Mai
Image via Wongnai

Address: 40 Nimmanahaeminda Road, Tambon Su Thep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200

Opening hours: 7PM to 2AM

Prince range: 200 baht to 1,000 baht per person

Google review rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars (2,237 reviews)

Phillip Park “Thanks to my Thai friends, I had a chance to experience the Thai style club. I really liked the live music and atmosphere. Truly amazing and highly recommend this place!”

Warm Up Cafe, opened in 1999, is a popular nightlife spot on Nimman Road in Chiang Mai. It’s known for its mix of live music and DJ sets, playing everything from hip-hop to house music. With its lively atmosphere and different zones, like an outdoor terrace and an indoor club, Warm Up Cafe offers something fun for everyone, whether you want to dance or just enjoy the music.

The cafe’s vibrant setting draws in all kinds of people, including locals, students, and tourists, making it a great place to hang out and meet new friends. With shows almost every night, you can feel the exciting energy of Chiang Mai’s nightlife while enjoying a variety of drinks and tasty pub food. Warm Up Cafe is more than just a club—it’s a cultural hotspot that highlights local talent and creates a memorable experience for everyone who visits.

Pros Cons
✅Eclectic music selection

✅Multiple zones for different vibes

✅Lively atmosphere

✅Diverse crowd

✅Regular live performances

 ❌Can get very crowded

❌Limited seating

❌Inconsistent service quality

4. Myst MAYA

MYST Maya, Chiang Mai
Image via Wongnai

Address: 55 5 Huay Kaew Rd, Tambon Chang Phueak, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50300

Opening hours: 7PM to 12AM

Prince range: 200 baht to 1,000 baht per person

Google review rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars (756 reviews)

Taylor “Such an incredible bar! The view is spectacular and the drinks + food are both amazing. We had dinner and drinks here before going to see a movie and it was a perfect spot for date night. We will definitely be coming back here. Staff were also great.”

Myst MAYA is a fancy rooftop bar and restaurant on top of the MAYA Lifestyle Shopping Center in Chiang Mai. It offers amazing views of the city and Doi Suthep Mountain, making it a great place for a special night out. Known for its tasty cocktails and food that mixes Thai and international flavors, Myst MAYA has a cool, stylish vibe. Themed nights with popular DJs and live music add to the fun.

With its open-air design and modern decor, Myst MAYA is perfect for relaxing while taking in the beautiful cityscape light up at night. It’s a great spot for everything from romantic dinners to fun nights with friends. Whether you’re enjoying a special cocktail or sharing a big drink with a group, Myst MAYA promises an unforgetable experience that showcases the best of Chiang Mai’s nightlife.

Pros Cons
✅Stunning rooftop views

✅Sophisticated atmosphere

✅Diverse cocktail selection

✅Live DJs and themed nights

✅Central location

 ❌ Higher price range

❌Can get crowded

❌Limited food options

5. Ram Show Bar Chiangmai

Ram Show Bar Chiangmai
Image via Google Maps

Address: Charoen Prathet Rd, Chang Khlan Sub-district, เมือง Chiang Mai 50100

Opening hours: 7PM to 12AM

Prince range: 200 baht to 1,000 baht per person

Google review rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars (768 reviews)

Kate Petherick “If I could give this bar more stars I would! Easily the best night out we’ve had in Thailand that also didn’t feel like a tourist attraction. This drag show is INCREDIBLE. Each performance is something special and so much fun was had by everyone! The drinks basically pay for the performance, so don’t be put off.”

Ram Bar Chiang Mai offers a fun and exciting club experience, mixing colorful cabaret shows with a friendly vibe. Located right in the middle of Chiang Mai, this welcoming bar is popular for its high-energy performances every night, featuring dazzling costumes and entertaining acts. The bar serves a wide range of delicious cocktails, making it a great place to enjoy a night of culture, music, and fun.

The atmosphere at Ram Bar is lively and open to everyone, attracting both locals and tourists. With its welcoming staff and entertaining shows, guests can relax and have a great time. Whether you’re celebrating something special or just looking for a fun night out, Ram Bar promises a memorable experience that highlights the best of Chiang Mai’s nightlife.
Pros Cons
✅Unique cabaret performances

✅Welcoming atmosphere

✅Excellent cocktails

✅Diverse crowd

✅Free shows every night

 ❌Can get crowded

❌Limited food options

❌Variable show quality

6. Infinity Club

Infinity Club
Image via Siam2nite.com

Address: 77 2 Chonprathan Road, Suthep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200

Opening hours: 6PM to 2AM

Prince range: 300 baht to 1,000+ baht per person

Google review rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars (511 reviews)

Linn Htet Aung “No entry Fee is the great advantage of this club. The band and DJ are quite good to feel. Truly recommend this one.”

Infinity Club is a top EDM nightclub in the busy Nimmanhaemin area of Chiang Mai. This large club has two zones: an open-air space for those who like fresh air and an indoor area for those who want to dance all night. With its amazing sound system, cool light shows, and famous DJs, Infinity Club gives EDM fans an exciting experience every time.

The club’s modern design and high-energy atmosphere make it a favorite for anyone looking to have a fun and memorable night out in Chiang Mai. Whether you live here or are just visiting, Infinity Club offers a clubbing experience that will make you want to come back for more!

Pros Cons
✅Two distinct zones

✅High-energy atmosphere

✅Cutting-edge sound system

✅Impressive light shows

✅Renowned DJs

 ❌Can get overcrowded

❌Expensive drinks

❌Limited seating in indoor area

 

7. Boy Blues Bar

Boy Blues Bar, Chiang Mai
Image via Chiang Mai Citylife

Address: Chang Moi Sub-district, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50100

Opening hours: 7PM to 12AM

Prince range: 100 baht to 500 baht per person

Google review rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars (822 reviews)

Yeony Jo “Their live music was amazing! If you enjoy live rock music, I highly recommend visiting this place. When I went on a weekday, the show started around 8 PM, and there weren’t many people there. If you prefer being in a crowd, I suggest arriving later. The beer prices were a bit steep, but it was worth it for the incredible live performance.”

Boy Blues Bar in Chiang Mai is a lively place where you can enjoy real blues music. It’s popular with both locals and tourists for its cozy, friendly atmosphere. Almost every night, talented local musicians and bands play live, filling the air with blues, jazz, and rock tunes. It’s the perfect spot for music lovers to relax with a drink, whether you prefer local beers or creative cocktails.

The bar’s intimate setting makes it an excellent spot for socializing, whether you’re catching up with friends or meeting new people. With its warm vibe and heartfelt performances, Boy Blues Bar is a must-visit for anyone wanting to experience the live music scene in Chiang Mai.

Pros Cons
✅Live music almost every night

✅Cozy and intimate atmosphere

✅Diverse drink menu

✅Welcome to locals and tourists

✅Focus on blues and jazz

 ❌Limited seating

❌Can get noisy during peak hours

❌Occasional inconsistent performance quality

8. BlackLight CNX

BlackLight CNX
Image via Chiangmai Citylife

Address: 48 Ratvithi Rd, Tambon Si Phum, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200

Opening hours: 6PM to 12AM

Prince range: 100 baht to 500 baht per person

Google review rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars (1,066 reviews)

Lucia Uribarri “LOVE THIS PLACE!!!! Great to play beerpong! One of the best places to go out in Chiang Mai for sure”

Blacklight CNX is an exciting nightclub in Chiang Mai known for its vibrant and colorful atmosphere. The club stands out with its neon lights and amazing light shows that create a fun and electric vibe. It features live DJs and themed parties with music styles like EDM and hip hop, making it a great place to dance and have a blast.

The club has a big dance floor where you can move and mingle with friends. The bar serves a variety of drinks, including special cocktails and local beers. Whether you’re celebrating something special or just looking for a fun night out, Blacklight CNX promises an unforgettable experience right in the heart of Chiang Mai’s nightlife.

Pros Cons
✅Vibrant neon decor

✅Diverse music selection

✅Engaging themed parties

✅Spacious dance floor

✅Well-stocked bar

 ❌Can get overcrowded

❌Higher drink prices

❌Occasionally long wait times for service

9. Seven Pounds

7 pounds, Chiang Mai
Image via Pure Chiang Mai

Address: Chang Phueak, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50300

Opening hours: 5:30PM to 12AM (Monday closed)

Prince range: 100 baht to 500 baht per person

Google review rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (238 reviews)

Sophia “WOW. YOU MUST COME HERE. Such a vibe! Very low key, on a quiet street in the streets of Chiang Mai. Extremely stimulating and aesthetically pleasing interior design and outdoor seating”

Seven Pounds is the trendy bar in Chiang Mai, combining a relaxed atmosphere with a touch of refinement. With its stylish interior and creative cocktails, it’s the ideal place to relax after a busy day. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, you’ll find something to love here.

The bar comes alive with live music and themed events, making it a popular evening destination. From enjoying a laid-back drink with friends to hitting the dance floor, Seven Pounds has got you covered. Its central location and vibrant atmosphere make it a must-visit for anyone diving into Chiang Mai’s nightlife scene.

Pros Cons
✅Creative cocktail menu

✅Relaxed and stylish atmosphere

✅Live music events

✅Diverse drink options

 

 ❌Can get busy on weekends

❌Higher drink prices compared to other bars

❌Limited food options

10. Living Machine

Living Machine, Chiang Mai
Image via awaygpub.com

Address: Nimmana Haeminda Rd Lane 7, Tambon Su Thep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200

Opening hours: 6PM to 12AM

Prince range: 100 baht to 500 baht per person

Google review rating: 4 out of 5 stars (261 reviews)

Chris Mayernik “I had a good experience as a foreigner. They check ID’s but that’s pretty standard and they are okay with digital copies. The drinks are affordable and very good. Bartender is nice and makes good cocktails. Music mix is really chill and has a lot of stuff I never heard before. I really enjoyed hanging out there by myself as a solor traveler.”

Living Machine is a bar in Chiang Mai known for its unique industrial decor and lively atmosphere. This venue offers a variety of craft beers, cocktails, and a selection of local and international spirits, making it a popular spot for both locals and tourists. With its relaxed vibe and spacious layout, Living Machine is perfect for socializing with friends or enjoying a casual night out.

The bar often hosts events, including live music and themed nights, adding to its appeal as a nightlife destination. Whether you’re looking to unwind after a long day or kick off a night of fun, Living Machine provides a welcoming environment that highlights the best of Chiang Mai’s bar scene.

Pros Cons
✅Unique industrial decor

✅Variety of craft beers and cocktails

✅Spacious and relaxed atmosphere

✅Regular live music and events

✅Friendly staff

 ❌High noise levels

❌Difficult to find parking

❌Limited food options

Chiang Mai’s nightlife is full of fun, with great bars and lively spots to explore. For more insights and information, see our articles on the best bars in Chiang Mai.

 

 

Best ofChiang Mai TravelThailand TravelTravel
Tags
Photo of Lydia Kwa Lar

Lydia Kwa Lar

Lydia is a content writer at Thaiger, where she brings fresh perspectives and a strong eagerness to explore new horizons. Currently pursuing her Bachelor's degree at Payap University, Lydia enjoys listening to music, reading books, and staying updated on the latest social media trends in her free time.

