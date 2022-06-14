Crime
UPDATE: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
UPDATE:
Last week, A Thai man murdered a Thai couple in Taiwan – the woman pregnant with twins – and stuffed their bodies into the trunk of a BMW in Taoyuan city near the capital Taipei.
The prime suspect, a Thai man from Ubon Ratchathani, fled Taiwan to his home in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, on Thursday. By the time police tracked down his movements, he had already fled Chiang Mai. Police suspect he has fled Thailand and crossed over the border into a neighbouring country, but his current whereabouts are unknown.
A close friend of the deceased couple, a businessman, revealed that the suspect and the couple were well acquainted. The pregnant Thai woman was a dual citizen of Thai and Taiwanese nationality. The suspect and deceased decided to do business together providing loans to Thai people abroad. At first, the business went well, but eventually problems started to arise, amounting to the brutal murders that occurred last week.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Thai police is expecting a call from Taiwan officials to help find a man accused of killing a Thai couple last week.
The bodies of the couple were discovered in a parked car outside the Taoyuan high-speed train station on Friday. The killings are believed to be linked to a disagreement over money lending.
The bodies of the couple were covered in bruises, suggesting they had been brutally murdered somewhere else, dragged into the car and dropped near the train station. The dead woman was discovered to be expecting twins, according to Radio Taiwan International (RTI).
They were allegedly murdered by a Thai man, a family acquaintance, over a money disagreement concerning a recruitment firm, according to Taiwan police. The three met on Wednesday, June 8 to try and resolve their dispute, but the couple were not seen again. The woman was last seen on June 9 on CCTV in New Taipei City’s Tucheng district, where the attack allegedly took place.
It is assumed the offender escaped to Thailand soon after the murder was committed, according to Police Major General Khemmarin Hassiri, commander of the Royal Thai Police’s foreign affairs division
According to Thai PBS, the suspect, who is working as a translator, borrowed money from the Thai couple to lend to other Thai workers for his own profit.
The couple’s absence was reported to Taiwanese police. They tracked down a car near where the trio had met and found the couple’s corpses in the trunk of the car.
Thai authorities have been told to keep an eye out for the suspect, whose identity has not been publicly revealed, at all border checkpoints.
There is no extradition treaty between Thailand and Taiwan. However, Thai police say they will work with the Taiwanese authorities.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai woman drowns while taking diving lessons in Chon Buri
US Defense Secretary visits PM Prayut in Bangkok
Russians overtook Chinese as Phuket condo kings in Q1
The best sea-view villas in Phuket
Malaysia’s Cabinet agrees to abolish mandatory death penalty
Court upholds 8-month suspended jail sentence for ex Thai MP
PM says police will defend themselves if protestors don’t respect the law
Thai OnlyFans couple who turned holiday resort into a porn shoot wanted by police
UPDATE: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
The best restaurants in Phuket you need to try in 2022
Cryptocurrency crash: what is happening?
British pensioner in Chiang Mai dies in motorbike accident
Police investigate death of 2 teens and elderly man in Pattaya road accident
Inflation hits Thailand, coconut ‘orientalism’, Krabi jellyfish | GMT
Thailand warms to drop temperature checks
Fire jellyfish warning in Krabi, southern Thailand
The best restaurants in Phuket you need to try in 2022
3 tourists face 10 years in prison after Russian model’s death
Sixteen tonnes of confiscated cannabis to be returned to drug offenders in Thailand
Child rapist/murderer ‘nearly lynched’ in central Thailand
The best cafes in Koh Samui you need to visit in 2022
Thailand Pass could be dropped on July 1
Two Indian tourists die in motorbike accident on Koh Samui mountain
New tourist visa waivers being proposed to CCSA for next week’s meeting
China-Laos-Thailand railway already ‘exceeded expectations’
More than 3,000 ‘cannabis convicts’ to be released from Thai prison tomorrow
BREAKING NEWS: Former police chief ‘Joe Ferrari’ sentenced to life in prison
Pink pineapple is illegal in Thailand, smugglers face jail time
Joe Ferrari: From high profile police chief and luxury vehicle collector to a life in prison
Cop gets 50 years for taking bribes from Thai massage parlour
On, off, on, off: PM Prayut rips off face mask mid-speech in Phuket
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Best Bites5 hours ago
The best restaurants in Phuket you need to try in 2022
- Best of1 day ago
The best cafes in Koh Samui you need to visit in 2022
- Road deaths1 day ago
Two Indian tourists die in motorbike accident on Koh Samui mountain
- Tourism3 days ago
New tourist visa waivers being proposed to CCSA for next week’s meeting
- Education1 day ago
Regents International School Pattaya – the only school in Thailand to offer IBDP and A Level programme
- Hot Property8 hours ago
The best sea-view villas in Phuket
- Bangkok3 days ago
Cop gets 50 years for taking bribes from Thai massage parlour
- Crime2 days ago
Chinese-British national charged with trafficking illegal drugs
Recent comments: