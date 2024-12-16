Dating scam: Thai tomboy arrested for stealing pickup and phone

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:45, 16 December 2024| Updated: 17:45, 16 December 2024
128 1 minute read
Dating scam: Thai tomboy arrested for stealing pickup and phone
Photo via Facebook/ Taluikhao 4 phak - ตะลุยข่าว 4 ภาค

Police arrested a Thai tomboy in the southern province of Chum Phon for operating a romance scam, stealing a pickup and mobile phone from a woman she met on a dating application.

The victim, identified only as Kuy, filed a complaint at the Chulalongkorn Pratunam Police Station on Friday, December 13, after losing her grey Toyota Vigo pickup truck and blue Oppo mobile phone to a tomboy, 42 year old Kornnipha, whom she met on a dating app.

Advertisements

Kuy explained that she spoke to Kornnipha on the app and later arranged to meet her at her condominium in the Thanyaburi neighbourhood of Pathum Thani province, near Bangkok, on Friday morning.

Kuy invited Kornnipha into her condo, and the pair spent the entire day together. However, Kuy awoke the following morning, December 14, to find that Kornnipha disappeared, along with her vehicle and mobile phone.

Related news

Police tracked the stolen pickup truck as it was heading towards southern Thailand. Pathum Thani police coordinated with officers in the south, and eventually, Chum Phon Provincial Highway Police located the vehicle at a petrol station in the Lamae district of Chum Phon.

Officers quickly blocked the vehicle to prevent Kornnipha from fleeing and successfully apprehended her. Kornnipha admitted to the theft and claimed she was driving to visit a friend in Surat Thani province.

Thai tomboy steals car and phone
Photo via Facebook/ Taluikhao 4 phak – ตะลุยข่าว 4 ภาค

Kornnipha was charged under Section 335 of the Criminal Code for committing theft at night. The penalty carries a sentence of one to five years in prison and a fine ranging from 20,000 to 100,000 baht.

Advertisements

A similar incident was reported in November, when a Thai man lost 5,000 baht in cash and his motorcycle to another man he had been dating for three months.

The perpetrator pretended to be trustworthy and wealthy when they first met, which led the victim to trust him and not anticipate the theft and betrayal.

Thai woman lost pickup and phone to tomboy met on dating app
Photo via Facebook/ Taluikhao 4 phak – ตะลุยข่าว 4 ภาค

In another case from November last year, a Thai man lost his motorcycle to a woman he met on a dating app after having sexual relations with her.

The victim expressed his disappointment, stating that he overlooked her appearance, which was entirely different from her online profile, only to be deceived and scammed by her.

Latest Thailand News
Moonlit tragedy: British tourist found dead after Full Moon Party Thailand News

Moonlit tragedy: British tourist found dead after Full Moon Party

2 hours ago
Thaksin to become informal advisor to Malaysian PM for ASEAN Politics News

Thaksin to become informal advisor to Malaysian PM for ASEAN

2 hours ago
Dating scam: Thai tomboy arrested for stealing pickup and phone Crime News

Dating scam: Thai tomboy arrested for stealing pickup and phone

2 hours ago
Thai customs intercept over 300 drug cases so far in December Crime News

Thai customs intercept over 300 drug cases so far in December

2 hours ago
Hooked: Thai sailors jailed by Myanmar court for illegal fishing Crime News

Hooked: Thai sailors jailed by Myanmar court for illegal fishing

2 hours ago
Grain gains: Thai farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai support Economy News

Grain gains: Thai farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai support

2 hours ago
Thai man stabbed to death after traffic dispute in Bangkok (video) Bangkok News

Thai man stabbed to death after traffic dispute in Bangkok (video)

3 hours ago
Police warn against vehicle decorations during holiday season Thailand News

Police warn against vehicle decorations during holiday season

3 hours ago
Living the Thai life: Kingdom rolls out red carpet for big spenders Business News

Living the Thai life: Kingdom rolls out red carpet for big spenders

3 hours ago
Motorcycle crash with 18-wheeler claims life in Ayutthaya Road deaths

Motorcycle crash with 18-wheeler claims life in Ayutthaya

3 hours ago
Thai girl suffers fractured rib and spine after falling off octopus ride Thailand News

Thai girl suffers fractured rib and spine after falling off octopus ride

3 hours ago
Boat capsizes in Songkhla, search for missing crew continues Thailand News

Boat capsizes in Songkhla, search for missing crew continues

3 hours ago
Gold rush: Prices dip, enthusiasts dig in for a buying spree Business News

Gold rush: Prices dip, enthusiasts dig in for a buying spree

4 hours ago
Start 2025 right with a relaxing New Year&#8217;s escape to Novotel Koh Si Chang Events

Start 2025 right with a relaxing New Year’s escape to Novotel Koh Si Chang

4 hours ago
Excise Department to reassess retail prices for higher tax revenue Business News

Excise Department to reassess retail prices for higher tax revenue

4 hours ago
Singapore-sling blunder leaves Phuket Airport officials red-faced Phuket News

Singapore-sling blunder leaves Phuket Airport officials red-faced

4 hours ago
How to legally change your licence plates in Thailand Automotive

How to legally change your licence plates in Thailand

4 hours ago
Siblings flee drug-addicted father only to be targeted by rapist Crime News

Siblings flee drug-addicted father only to be targeted by rapist

4 hours ago
Thailand accelerates universal healthcare coverage nationwide Thailand News

Thailand accelerates universal healthcare coverage nationwide

5 hours ago
Thailand unveils tax reform: Corporate tax cut, VAT hike rejected Business News

Thailand unveils tax reform: Corporate tax cut, VAT hike rejected

5 hours ago
Police seize 483kg of crystal meth in major Pathum Thani raid Crime News

Police seize 483kg of crystal meth in major Pathum Thani raid

5 hours ago
7 year old Thai boy killed in car accident while flying kite in Buriram Road deaths

7 year old Thai boy killed in car accident while flying kite in Buriram

5 hours ago
Relentless flooding in Nakhon Si Thammarat plunges city Environment News

Relentless flooding in Nakhon Si Thammarat plunges city

5 hours ago
Grilling the corrupt: Pattaya vows to clean up squid scandal Crime News

Grilling the corrupt: Pattaya vows to clean up squid scandal

5 hours ago
Bangkok man caught stealing 1,100-litre water tank Bangkok News

Bangkok man caught stealing 1,100-litre water tank

6 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai customs intercept over 300 drug cases so far in December

Thai customs intercept over 300 drug cases so far in December

Published: 17:36, 16 December 2024
Hooked: Thai sailors jailed by Myanmar court for illegal fishing

Hooked: Thai sailors jailed by Myanmar court for illegal fishing

Published: 17:23, 16 December 2024
Grain gains: Thai farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai support

Grain gains: Thai farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai support

Published: 17:13, 16 December 2024
Thai man stabbed to death after traffic dispute in Bangkok (video)

Thai man stabbed to death after traffic dispute in Bangkok (video)

Published: 16:59, 16 December 2024