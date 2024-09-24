I’m hiring it: McDonald’s Thailand adds Texas Chicken crew to menu

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

McDonald’s Thailand is welcoming employees from Texas Chicken, which is set to close at the end of this month. Yesterday, September 23, McDonald’s Thailand’s Recruitment Facebook page posted a message specifically inviting Texas Chicken employees to apply for positions at McDonald’s, which operates over 230 branches across the country.

“To our friends at Texas Chicken, we are saddened to hear that Texas Chicken will cease its operations in Thailand. We want to offer our support and let you know that McDonald’s, a global restaurant brand, has plenty of opportunities available for everyone.

Advertisements

“The skills you have can help you grow steadily with us. Bring your abilities to McDonald’s, and we will always welcome you. Join us in creating wonderful moments for our customers, no matter what position you hold. Come talk to us, we are waiting for you… From all of us at McDonald’s Thailand.”

Texas Chicken employees facing the closure of their workplace are encouraged to consider the opportunities McDonald’s offers. This support from McDonald’s comes as a significant gesture to those who might be worried about their employment future following the shutdown of Texas Chicken at the end of this month.

Texas Chicken employees are encouraged to reach out to McDonald’s for discussions about potential positions, reported KhaoSod.

ORIGINAL STORY: Cluck’s up: Texas Chicken to fly the coop in Thailand after 9 years

In a shock announcement, Texas Chicken has revealed that it will be shuttering all its outlets in Thailand by the end of this month, ending a nine-year run that has left fans of the crispy treat crestfallen. The bombshell was dropped on their official Facebook page, and there was no explanation for the abrupt exit.

Advertisements

“It’s time to say goodbye to Texas Chicken after nine years of tasty memories,” the statement read, leaving fried chicken lovers devastated.

Known as Church’s Texas Chicken in the States, this American fast food giant first spread its wings in San Antonio, Texas, before roosting its headquarters in Atlanta. Here in Thailand, it was the PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) that brought the beloved brand to the nation’s petrol stations, expanding its reach to community malls and beyond.

The fast food chain was an integral part of OR’s strategy to diversify from its core oil business and into the ever-popular culinary market, reported Bangkok Post.

Church’s Texas Chicken isn’t just clucking around in Thailand, the franchise boasts a presence in 26 countries worldwide. But alas, for Thai fans, the countdown to the last crunch has begun.

So, mark your calendars and grab that final bucket, it’s your last chance to savour the finger-lickin’ goodness before Texas Chicken closes its doors for good in Thailand.

The news of Texas Chicken’s closure will be good news to some parents worried about the welfare of their children. Today’s youth in Thailand face a startling reality. Their life expectancy may be shorter than their parents, largely due to health issues stemming from excessive junk food consumption.

Over 39 million children under 5 are overweight, fueling a rapid obesity epidemic. A significant contributor is junk food marketing, targeting children who lack the cognitive skills to discern advertising intent. Marketers exploit this vulnerability, spending billions to shape future consumers. Fast food chains alone spent US$5 billion on youth advertising in 2019, according to CyberGhost.