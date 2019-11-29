First clinic to offer medical cannabis opens in central Thailand | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: The Nation

Thailand’s first clinic to offer cannabis oil as a treatment option is now open in the central province of Ang Thong.

The Nation reports that yesterday’s opening was presided over by the country’s Public Health Minister, Prapon Tangsrikertikul.

It’s understood that cannabis oil will be offered at the hospital in the event that conventional treatments prove ineffective. The clinic is one of 32 facilities that will offer this option to patients under medical supervision.

Minister Prapon says there are currently two illnesses that qualify for the treatment.

“This clinic will provide treatment to patients who have one of two diseases – multiple sclerosis and the final stages of cancer. The medical personnel will give advice and make a follow-up evaluation after the patients receive cannabis oil, and also establish guidelines for patients who have adverse symptoms with physicians and nurses from the emergency room.”

The clinic is located on the second floor of the outpatient administration building at Ang Thong Hospital and is open on the third Thursday of each month between 1-4.30pm.

SOURCE: The Nation