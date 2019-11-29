Thai household debt hits all-time high of 340K baht per house | The Thaiger

Economy
Thai household debt hits all-time high of 340K baht per house
Household debt in Thailand is at a record high. A survey carried out by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce shows that household debt has increased by 7.4% since this time last year and now sits at a record high of 340,000 baht.
The survey was carried out between November 11-23, canvassing 1,201 people around the country.
The Nation reports that over 88% of those surveyed confirmed they were in debt, with most saying it was due to having bought a house or car, or as a result of work-related credit card debt.
Over 59% said they were in formal debt and repaying 16,000 baht a month, with 40.8% saying they were paying back informal debt at a rate of around 5,200 baht a month.
The director of the school’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, Thanawat Pholwichai, says the level of household debt is a cause for concern, citing the economic slowdown, higher prices on consumer goods, and global trade conflicts as the reasons behind it.
('Global conflicts' is an easy blame for just about everything in Thailand now – Ed)
Thanawat says, although many Thai citizens would like to save more money and lower their cost of living, the ongoing rise in the cost of consumer goods makes it impossible. In order to keep the economy going, Thanawat believes the government will have to introduce further stimulus packages by the middle of the first quarter of 2020.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Director of the school’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, Thanawat Pholwichai
Thai exports to neighbouring countries may lose out to China
PHOTO: asia.nikkei.com
The director of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Centre for International Trade Studies says Thailand risks losing the export markets of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) to China within five years.
Aat Pisanwanich says that between 2004 and 2018, exports from ASEAN nations to China were 4.1 times higher and valued at US$194.54 billion, while exports within the ASEAN marketplace had fallen, with a significant drop observed in exports to the CLMV.
The Nation reports that during the same period, imports to the CLMV bloc from China were 17.6 times higher and valued at US$95.37 billion. China currently holds the largest market share in the CLMV, threatening Thai exports to those countries over the next five years.
Aat also warns that exports of Thai sugar, lime, fabrics and cement to Cambodia could drop within the next five years, along with exports to Laos that include cereals, flour, synthetic rubber, sugar, blankets, artificial flowers, artificial leaves, artificial fruit and carpets. Aat says Thailand needs to work on selling more to Laos or consider making it a manufacturing base for exporting Thai products to other countries.
Thai exports to Vietnam are also under threat. These include thread, woven clothes, synthetic fibre, lobster, shrimp, wood products, steel, corn, leather, household tools, travelling bags, tea, coffee, lead plates, shells, electric containers, dried fruit, chemicals, concrete, sugar, cassava, batteries, sparkler products and matches.
Exports from Thailand to Myanmar that are at risk include liquor, sauces, seasonings, powder, clothes, grain, tyres, paper, utensils, fish products, spoons and forks.
SOURCE: The Nation
Aat Pisanwanich, director of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Centre for International Trade Studies – The Nation
Thailand to export additional 1 million tonnes of rice to China
PHOTO: asia.nikkei.com
The Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister says he aims to increase exports of Thai rice to China by another 1 million tonnes.
The Nation reports that Chalermchai Sri-on says a second list of approved Thai rice manufacturers has been provided to China, with officials there pledging to finalise the country’s import scheme registration as soon as possible.
Minister Chalermchai confirms an increased demand in China for Thai rice, his announcement coming in the wake of a meeting with China’s Deputy Minister of the General Administration of Customs, Zhang Jiwen.
“Rice exported from Thailand has gained huge popularity in China. We had previously submitted the first batch of rice manufacturers’ names for the GACC’s consideration based on product quality and their safety standard, and 49 exporters were given approval, comprising both large manufacturers and SMEs.”
China’s commitment to consider a second list of rice manufacturers is seen as a positive development, which could lead to an additional one million tonnes of Thai rice – valued at around 27 billion baht – being exported to China.
Chalermchai says both ministers also discussed the possibility of China importing additional agricultural products from Thailand, including frozen pork, live cattle, bird nests, and processed tapioca and fruit.
“We also discussed the possibility to export fruits via the newly opened Dongxing border checkpoint, which Thai exporters can use to conveniently transport their products by land. The checkpoint is located only 150 metres away from the Mong Cai agricultural market. GACC officials have acknowledged our offers and promised to work out agreements that favour both countries as soon as possible.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand signs 3 MoUs with South Korea during PM’s visit
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
Thailand has signed three MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) with South Korea during PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s official visit, taking place from November 24-27 for the 2019 ASEAN – Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit.
Thai PBS World reports that the three agreements were signed yesterday, the first being between Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education Science, Research and Innovation and South Korea’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Communications.
The first MOU is an agreement to promote mutual cooperation between both countries in matters of scientific research and development.
The second MOU is an agreement to jointly promote business and industry development in both countries. The MOU was signed by representatives from Thailand’s Office of the Committee for the Eastern Economic Corridor and South Korea’s Office of Trade and Investment Promotion.
In the third MOU Thailand and South Korea agree to work together on the exchange of information related to Thai nationals working illegally in South Korea.
The PM met with the South Korean President, Moon Jae-in in Busan, South Korea yesterday, where he acknowledged South Korea’s increasing role in Southeast Asia and its support during Thailand’s ASEAN chairmanship this year. The PM also recognises South Korea’s expertise in technological sectors such as electric cars, robotics and bio-engineering, encouraging the country to invest in Thailand’s technology sector.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
