Cannabis oil gaining traction in Thai medical circles | The Thaiger

Thailand
Cannabis oil gaining traction in Thai medical circles
Last week’s opening of Thailand’s first two full-time clinics dispensing cannabis oil (cannabidiol, or CBD) for medical treatment has brought international attention, not only to the kingdom’s burgeoning cannabis industry, but to the oil’s many reputed benefits. Around 25 CBD clinics have been operating part-time since the government agreed in 2018 to amend drug laws to allow the use and production of medical cannabis.
Marijuana has not yet been deciminalised in Thailand, and possession and dealing can still bring harsh penalties. But CBD has become the health industry’s new shining star, with producers flogging it as a quick-fix for everything from anxiety to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and chronic pain, despite it only recently becoming legal in Thailand. It’s now manufactured into a wide variety of products, meaning it’s no longer necessary to simply take it orally. CBD tinctures, mixtures of cannabidiol and a medium such as alcohol, other plant based oils or even vinegar, are extremely potent and can be taken sublingually, with a dropper under the tongue, the quickest method of absorption.
CBD tinctures offer high bioavalability, which means they’re absorbed rapidly into the body. Thus tinctures are not only extremely potent, but cost-effective as well.
Some of the medical benefits attributed to CBD could include:
• The control of epileptic seizures: Since 2018, UK doctors have prescribed CBT to patients with epilepsy
• Pain relief: According to CNET, most people who use CBD use it to manage chronic pain, arthritis and joint pain.
• Treatment of type 2 diabetes: CBD has well documented anti-inflammatory properties, which can not only reduce the pain associated with diabetes but may also help to regulate blood sugar levels.
• Doesn’t get you high: Anyone turning to cannabis oil for a buzz will be disappointed: CBD is non-psychoactive (it contains little or no THC, the compound in marijuana that creates euphoria) and non-addictive.
• Sleep aid: Cannabis has long been used as a cure for insomnia. CBD, once absorbed interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, helping to create a state of balance, promoting better sleep.
With health minister Anutin Charnvirakul championing medical cannabis as a cash crop and even hinting at legalising recreational use, Thailand’s cannabis industry is poised to grow to US$661 million (21 billion baht) in value by 2024, according to Prohibition Partners, a cannabis research firm.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | CNET
Are you considering a medical procedure abroad? With Thaiger Medical you can research hospitals and doctors, choose a destination in Thailand or abroad, and book an appointment today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
61 year old Chinese tourist being treated for new coronavirus in Thailand
A 61 year old Chinese tourist, found to be infected with the new strain of coronavirus dubbed “Wuhan or Chinese pneumonia” when she arrived in Thailand last week, is being treated in hospital and is expected to be discharged in a few days. This is from the Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The woman is recovering at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province, about 12 kilometres outside of Bangkok.
“She is now showing few fever or respiratory symptoms, and if doctors give her a clearance she could be allowed to go home in as little as a few days. She was the first person detected with the virus outside of China and her rapid diagnosis and successful treatment show the efficiency and effectiveness of Thailand’s health services.”
Sixteen people who shared the flight with the woman were also examined, all with negative results, although some exhibited slight flu-like symptoms.
Since January 3, a total of 12 passengers arriving from from Wuhan in China have showed flu-like symptoms which justified their being quarantined. Eight have so far been treated and discharged
The Chinese woman was treated in an isolation ward. Her infection with the coronavirus was confirmed on Sunday. The Public Health Ministry had not found anyone else infected with the virus.
59 people in China have been confirmed infected with the new strain of the coronavirus, which has been linked to a sudden outbreak of pneumonia in central China that has killed one. All had attended markets selling animals and seafood in Wuhan city and were either workers or buyers. There has been no known human-to-human transmission of the virus.
Huanan Seafood Market, one of Wuhan’s largest meat and seafood markets has been identified as the source of the outbreak and was shut down on Jan. 1. The man who died had recently been a customer.
Coronaviruses are not necessarily life-threatening but have been the source of several public health crises, including severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, which killed hundreds of people after an outbreak in southern China in 2002 and 2003.
The Wuhan viral outbreak appears less virulent and less transmittable, according to the World Health Organisation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
First case of New Coronavirus Pneumonia detected arriving in Bangkok
A first case of ‘New Coronavirus Pneumonia’ has been identified in Thailand, but the Public Health Ministry is assuring the public there is no wider outbreak of the virus. The mystery virus has now been identified by Chinese scientists and was earlier nicknamed as the mystery Wuhan pneumonia.
Anuthin Charnvirakul, the Thai Public Health Minister has informed the media that the case was detected at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on on January 8. The suspect passenger was a 61 year old female Chinese tourist and was detected as she stepped off her flight from China.
The lady was immediately isolated and sent to the Bamratnaradoon Institute in Bangkok for further observation and treatment. It was confirmed on Sunday that she was infected with New Coronavirus Pneumonia, the first case diagnosed outside the China area of Wuhan where the virus was first identified.
Anutin has updated the situation saying that another 12 tourists travelling with her from China were also found to have a slight fever and respiratory problems and have been quarantined for treatment. They have been cleared of being carriers of the New Coronavirus Pneumonia and are expected to be discharged in the next few days.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
New upper and lower highway speed limits to be introduced
Motorists using the right lane of any Thai highway or motorway, with more than four lanes of traffic, and drive slower than 90 kilometres per hour, will face charges in the future. A proposal to raise the speed limit to 120 kilometres per hour is also being considered. The new regulations are expected to be ready by next month.
The new ministerial regulation is being hammered out by the Transport Ministry. The rollout could take a few months to fully implement.
Saksayam Chidchob, the Thai Transport Minister, says that the idea of setting a minimum speed for driving in the right lane is being considered in consultation with senior traffic police.
The new minimum speed is being considered alongside an increase to the upper speed limit on highways to 120 kilometres per hour.
The minister says the regulations on maximum and minimum driving speeds is intended to “ensure better safety and to reduce traffic congestion”, according to Thai PBS World.
The Highways Department stresses the need for setting different speed limits for different traffic lanes which, it believes, will “help reduce lane changing and accidents caused by sudden lane changes”.
He produced statistics indicating the incidents caused by sudden lane changes on Thai roads accounts for 30% of road incidents… around 5,000 annually.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
