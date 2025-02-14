Best weed shops in Patong [2025]

Image via Phuket Cannabis

If you ask where to find a cannabis dispensary in Patong, the answer is everywhere. There are a lot of them, and they’re easy to spot because they usually have a green neon weed leaf somewhere on their exterior.

The real question, though, is where to find the best weed shop in Patong. With dispensaries on every corner, choosing one can lead to complete choice paralysis.

So, here are the best cannabis dispensaries in Patong to help you out with your search. Some with smoke lounges, all stocked with the finest cannabis in Phuket.

10 Best cannabis dispensaries in Patong

To create this list, we looked at things like the range of products, how good the customer services is, and the overall atmosphere.

1. Phuket Cannabis

Opening hours: Daily, 8am to 2am

Location: Phuket Cannabis, 90, 2 Nanai Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Contact: Website | contact@patong-cannabis.com | +66 63 409 2579

Founded in 2022, Phuket Cannabis’ approachable and unapologetic nature, as well as their massive lineup of premium but reasonably priced cannabis products, has gained them a loyal following of customers who are looking for quality, variety, and a laid-back experience.

The store carries more than 100 excellent strains, each one carefully selected by the passionate owner and staff. Plus, they offer a full menu of edibles, hash, diamonds, pre-rolls, and everything in between.

If you’re into collecting cannabis paraphernalia, you’ll love Phuket Cannabis. The basics, like papers, rolling trays, and all essentials, are available. However, they also bring a little style to the mix with handmade bamboo pipes and bongs that wouldn’t look out of place in an art gallery. Vaporises, grinders, and other sleek accessories round out their collection.

Yes, the sheer number of cannabis sounds overwhelming, especially if you’re new to the scene. But don’t worry. Their budtenders are friendly and always ready to help you. You can trust them to offer solid recommendations, so you’ll walk out with exactly what you’re looking for. They’ll also fill you in on what’s fresh and introduce you to strains you’ve never tried.

Once you’ve made your picks, don’t rush off. Their smoking lounge, indoors and out, has a chill vibe with neon lights and trippy art. It’s a great spot to hang out and meet fellow smokers. Need a bong? Just ask the staff, and you can use it for free. And keep an eye out for Baloo, the shop’s adorable pup.

2. King Kush

Opening hours: Daily, 24 hours

Location: King Kush, 184 Rat U Thit 200 Pi Road, Pa Tong, Patong, Phuket 83150

Contact: Website | +66 99 413 4090

Run by a husband-and-wife duo from Scotland and Thailand, King Kush is a Patong gem with famous clientele, including rap star Polo G. Their secret is a laid-back atmosphere, top-shelf products, and a passion for making every visit pleasurable.

Their location on Rat-Uthit Song Roi Pi Road, right next to Bangla Road, adds to their charm. But it’s what’s inside that keeps people coming back.

King Kush rotates their menu weekly to keep things fresh, so there’s always something new to try. They usually have more than 30 strains on deck, and every single one gets tested for potency and freshness before being offered to customers. From Sour Diesel to Blue Zushi, no matter what you’re into or what you’re spending, you best believe there’s something that hits just right.

In addition to strains, you can also pick up edibles, including cookies, brownies, gummies, and chocolate bars. Not sure where to start? The staff’s got you. They’re kind, ridiculously knowledgeable, and more than happy to play matchmaker between you and your perfect high.

You’ll also find it hard to leave once you sink into their Amsterdam-style lounge. At first glance, you might think they’ve set up bunk beds, but look again. Those are double-decker booths, complete with cosy seating below and a tucked-away chill space up top.

Grab a drink from the bar (smoothies, milkshakes, beers, wines, you name it), or if you’re feeling adventurous, go for a THC-infused option. Do you have a competitive streak? Fire up the PlayStation 5 and settle some scores.

3. THC Thai High Corporation

Opening hours: Daily, 24 hours

Location: THC Thai High Corporation, 1 Soi Dr. Watthana, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Contact: Instagram | +66 61 225 2923

Open 24 hours, THC Thai High Corporation is the best Phuket dispensary if you’re looking for a one-stop shop. They have everything you could want for a proper chill session.

Their selection of weed is impressive, including potent favourites like Strawberry Heist and the crystal-covered Snow Pineapple Express. You can’t go wrong with any of the strains on their shelves. If you prefer to snack your way to a high, they have THC-infused treats as well, like chocolate brownies and gummies.

The staff are brilliant. They’re friendly, clued-up, and always ready to help you find your perfect strain. You can also roll up and spark up inside. They’ve prepared bongs and every tool you could need.

Additionally, they offer snacks and cold drinks for when the munchies hit. Free drinks flow all day, too, which is a refreshing perk in Phuket’s heat.

4. Lokal Apothecary

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 12am

Location: Lokal Apothecary, Lokal Hotel, 180 Rat U Tit, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Contact: Instagram |Facebook| +66857862031

Many consider Lokal Apothecary the best weed shop in Patong for good reasons.

Walk inside, and the staff will welcome you with open arms, and possibly a story or two about cannabis. You can ask them anything, from terpenes and crosses to curing methods.

Their cannabis offering is top-notch, with strains that keep regulars coming back for more. Amnesia Heist, straight from Amsterdam, has earned its title as the crowd favourite, while Rainbow Bolts, grown up north in Chiang Mai, delivers that sweet Skittles hit European visitors can’t get enough of.

It’s easy to turn a quick stop into an hour-long hangout here. In addition to the products and staff, the vibe at Lokal Apothecary is also warm, relaxed, and delightfully personal.

5. Smokey Monkey

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 2am

Location: Smokey Monkey, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Contact: Instagram | Facebook | +66 88 866 6196

This affordable cannabis dispensary in Patong is a legendary favourite among locals and tourists alike. The main reason is, of course, their fantastic selection of top quality products.

For the strains, you can find everything from indica to sativa to hybrid. In addition, they also provide hash and tasty edibles. Our tip is to grab the Thai Stick strain (aka Green Crack) and let the team roll the joint for you.

The Smokey Monkey crew are as friendly as they come, always happy to help you pick the perfect strain or recommend something refreshing from their drinks menu. Speaking of which, be sure to try their caramel frappe latte. It’s heaven in a cup on a hot tropical day.

6. THC Club

Opening hours: Daily, 10.30am to 2am

Location: THC Club, 252 Pharabami rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Contact: +66 90 286 4925

The next stop on our tour of the best weed shops in Patong is THC Club. If you’ve done your research, you’ve probably heard the name already since they seem to be pretty popular within the online community.

Quality speaks for itself at this cannabis dispensary in Patong. Top-shelf weed, chill vibes, and a team of friendly, knowledgeable staff are happy to share their wisdom. What more could you ask for?

The shop keeps it simple, with green walls and a tidy counter. Settle in, and they’ll lay out your weed tray, complete with everything you need to enjoy your session.

7. The Green Spot

Opening hours: Daily, 9am to 3am

Location: The Green Spot, 162, 3 Sai Kor Road Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Contact: Instagram | Facebook

There are plenty of reasons why The Green Spot keeps earning praise as the best weed shop in Patong.

First up, their variety of products is top-notch. From fresh, aromatic flowers to delicious edibles, you can find it all. Expect around a dozen rotating strains with fresh drops landing weekly, so there’s always something to get excited about here. Drinks, snacks, and even ice cream round out the menu.

The staff are absolute legends as well. Ask them anything, and they’ll have the perfect answer for you.

And if it’s experience you’re after, The Green Spot will definitely be your new favourite. The lounge is spacious, with plenty of seating for you and your crew. Fire up the PlayStation or Xbox, enjoy your pick of the day, and make an afternoon of it.

8. High Cloud

Opening hours: Daily, 12pm to 4am

Location: High Cloud, Kee Plaza, The Kee Resort 152/1 Thawewong Rd, Tambon Patong, Phuket 83150

Contact: Facebook

The first thing you’ll notice at High Cloud is the effortlessly cool (and lush) interior and how neatly they’ve curated their displays. It strikes the perfect balance of classic weed shop vibes with neon backlighting, but with minimalist and modern decor.

Just steps from the chaos of Bangla Road, this dispensary in Patong the perfect retreat from the noise. The vibe here is impeccable as well. Therefore, it’s easy to spend a few hours just browsing through their offerings.

However, High Cloud’s real claim to fame is the products. With some of the best cannabis in Patong, you’re unlikely to be disappointed by any choice you make. In addition, the staff are helpful and patient. They actually listen, which means you rarely leave with anything less than exactly what you wanted.

9. Cannasupreme Dispensary Patong

Opening hours: Daily, 1pm to 12am

Location: Cannasupreme Dispensary Patong, 204, 21 Rat Uthit Song Roi Pi Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Contact: Instagram | Website

Sumpreme quality cannabis in Patong? Cannasupreme Dispensary is your go-to place.

Inside their modern shop, you can find everything you could possibly want for the perfect cannabis experience. Their walls showcase a sleek lineup of neatly arranged cannabis jars, packed with top-tier strains.

Glance to the side, and the shelves are stocked with glassware and smoking essentials that feel curated rather than cluttered. Beneath the glass counter, you’ll spot pre-rolls, cones, and an array of cannabis products you probably didn’t even know existed.

The staff are all smiles. They’re warm, chatty, and genuinely keen to help you find exactly what you’re craving. And if you feel like lingering, there’s a cosy little lounge waiting for you.

10. Somwhr. Chill Dispensary

Opening hours: Daily, 24 hours

Location: Somwhr. Chill Dispensary, 165 Phrabaramee Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Contact: Instagram | Website

The last on our list of the best weed shops in Patong is Somwhr. Chill Dispensary. True to its name, this place offers a relaxed atmosphere that’s hard not to love.

Their lineup includes some serious crowd-pleasers. These include Super Wolf, known for its extremely tasty, lemony flavour and RS11 (Rainbow Sherbert #11) with its smooth and balanced taste. Moreover, their edible fridge is full of mouthwatering treats. It’s impossible to walk past without grabbing something.

And if you’re looking to wake, bake, and game, you’re in the right place. Their gaming lounge is decked out with consoles (PlayStation 5!), cosy seating, and a relaxed atmosphere that makes it easy to lose track of time. Add in refreshing drinks and solid munchies, and you might not want to leave.

Sifting through the countless weed shops scattered between the beach and the nightclubs of Patong can feel like a hazy mission. So if you don’t know where to start, we recommend stopping by these ten best Patong dispensaries.

FAQs about the best weed shops in Patong

Are cannabis dispensaries legal in Patong? Yes, cannabis dispensaries are legal in Patong. Thailand legalised cannabis for both medical and recreational use in 2022, but only licensed shops can sell it. Can you smoke cannabis on Patong Beach? No, smoking cannabis on Patong Beach is illegal. Public consumption can result in fines or legal trouble. It’s best to enjoy cannabis in private spaces or designated smoking lounges (usually located inside weed shops in Patong). Where are the most popular cannabis cafes in Patong? Some top-rated cannabis cafes in Patong include Phuket Cannabis, King Kush, and Smokey Monkey. How much does cannabis cost in Patong? Prices vary by strain and quality. On average, top-shelf strains cost 400 to 1,000 baht per gram, while budget-friendly options start around 150 baht per gram. Is it legal to buy cannabis edibles in Patong? Yes, cannabis edibles are legal, but only from licensed dispensaries. Always check THC content, as stronger doses may be restricted.

Looking for more great weed across Thailand? Check out our list of the best cannabis dispensaries in Chiang Mai.