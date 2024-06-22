Thailand scoops top honours in travel awards including Koh Samui

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Thailand has cemented its status as a premier travel destination, sweeping the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024. Koh Samui has been crowned the Best Island in the Asia Pacific, while Samui Airport secured a commendable fourth place among the region’s best airports. Bangkok also emerged victorious, being named the Best City in the Asia Pacific.

These accolades underscore Thailand’s allure and the exceptional experiences it offers to travellers. The awards were determined by votes from Travel + Leisure readers between January and March. The magazine highlighted Koh Samui’s irresistible charm, featuring quaint bungalows, picturesque fishing villages, and breathtaking natural beauty, making it a must-visit destination in Thailand.

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke announced that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin places great emphasis on enhancing Thailand’s tourist destinations to transform the country into a global tourism hub, reported Pattaya Mail.

“These achievements reflect our tourism industry’s ability to deliver exceptional experiences, solidifying Thailand’s position as a top-tier global destination.”

In related news, efforts to boost tourism in the southern islands of Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, and Koh Tao are underway as the government tackles pressing issues such as water shortages and illegal businesses. Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich recently engaged with entrepreneurs from Surat Thani‘s Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan islands to address the province’s pressing tourism challenges.

In other news, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri announced that Koh Samui’s ambitious new cruise terminal project has drawn substantial interest from investors both locally and internationally. The Ministry of Transport plans to review the outcomes of a feasibility study into the project’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) investment model before submitting it to the cabinet for approval. Manaporn provided an update on the project’s progress, emphasising the involvement of the Marine Department in conducting the study and analysis report.

Following the review, the project will be proposed to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) for consideration.