Top 10 benefits of living at a beach house | The Thaiger

Top 10 benefits of living at a beach house
Living in a beach house is an ambition for many people, but the price is often too high in some counties. But in Thailand this dream remains affordable. Instead of 10 million Baht for a beach house in France or 7.6 million Baht for one in Spain, you can get a larger beach house on a tropical island for as low as 2.5 million Baht.
If the great low prices are not enough of a reason to get a beach house in Thailand, here are 10 more reasons to help you to make up your mind.
1. Health benefits
The environment of a beach house has a wide range of health benefits. This type of location provides great opportunities for exercising, from swimming in the ocean to your own private pool, taking a walk or running along the beach, volleyball or any other type of beach sport. Just walk out your door and have a swim if it’s safe to do so – the water is yours to enjoy.
The unique air quality of a seaside house will make you feel healthy and invigorated. A good night’s sleep is guaranteed due to the peaceful and relaxed atmosphere of a beachfront house and the sounds of the waves and the wind.
2. You’re happier
It’s been proven in studies that people who live by the water are happier. We need a break from the stress of school or work. The ocean is so relaxing that it seems to wash away all your worries and responsibilities. If you don’t believe the studies just head to your nearest beach for an hour or and tell us if you’re feeling better.
3. The sound of the waves
Speaking of which… research shows that the sound of waves stimulates the sound patterns of the brain which helps you to be calm and relaxed, enhancing faster and deeper sleep. You can load up an app to simulate the sound of waves to lull you to sleep, or enjoy the real thing in your very own beach-house.
4. Sunshine
When you are lying on the beach and enjoying exposure to the sun, there can be benefits to your body from the sun including Vitamin D and healthy blood cell levels.
The caveat on this is that too much exposure, or extended exposure to sunshine can be very dangerous. We’d recommend wearing a good 30+ or 50+ suncream to let the good rays in but keep the bad rays off your skin.
5. Romantic walks on the beach
Who said this can’t be a reality? Have dinner by at one of Thailand’s casual beachside restaurants with your feet in the sand. Then you and your soulmate can watch the sunset and take a long stroll along the shore. Take your phone for THAT sunset selfie and some protection from mosquitoes.
6. Amazing view
The obvious benefit of any beach house is the panoramic view of the blue ocean and developers know the value of a view, which is a reason why a lot of beachfront houses have big windows and wide frames looking across your million dollar view, for a few million baht.
You can start your day at your own pace with a cup of coffee pondering the world whilst enjoying your stunning view, or wind down at day’s end while you enjoy Thailand’s legendary sunsets.
7. Inside-outside living
When your house is surrounded by natural beauty, and depending on the landscape or the design of the property, inside-outside living is common among beach houses. Expansive glass and large beach-facing doors and windows are a feature of modern beach living. Open them up wide and let the beach living fill your house with fresh air and natural light.
8. Surfing
Thailand isn’t famous for its surf but, certainly, the Andaman Coast has some surfable waves for 6 months of the year. It’s relatively safe and you can often rent a board or get some quick and inexpensive classes at the popular beaches. Post a shot of you on a surfboard – you know you want to!
9. Go any time
No need to find a towel, dig your bathing outfit from the bottom of the draw and wonder about the traffic to get to the beach. You’re already there. You’ve dreamt about living by the beach all your life and now you’re there. Open the door, take a few steps and you’re on the beach – anytime.
10. A solid investment
A beachfront house is good not only for your health but for your finances as well. The most obvious financial benefit is the potential for holiday rental. Besides all-year-round demand, a beachfront house will demand higher rates.
A beach house is a good holiday home investment too, as its main attraction cannot get ruined by other developments or construction projects. With the potential for a year-round income, and future-proofing as a valuable asset, it is not surprising that beachfront houses for sale do not stay on the market for long.
Often beach houses come with a private pool and some of them can even provide a private path to the beach. Most of the beach houses in Thailand come fully furnished and may already be beautifully decorated.
Here is a peek at three of the best beach houses deals in Thailand at the moment…
PHUKET
Beachfront Bliss
This project has got everything you are looking for in a beachfront house – A great investment (6% guaranteed return for 10 years), stunning uninterrupted views of the Andaman sea.
SAMUI
Anava
If you wish to enjoy walks on the beach and enjoy the rays of the sun, this is the right house for you. It is literally located on the beach.
HUA HIN
La Habana
The incredible design of this house will make you feel at home, the pool area and easy excess to the beach will make you want to spend all your time outside enjoying the warm sun.
Find more property for sale and rent across Thailand at Thaiger Property, powered by FazWaz. You can even list your property for free.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Hua Hin. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Find more Hua Hin top 10s and top 10s in Thailand on The Thaiger.
Four family members killed, 8 injured, after van driver falls asleep at the wheel in Prachuap Khiri Khan
PHOTO: sanook.com
A horrific road accident has claimed the lives of four family members, and left eight other passengers with serious injuries after the van they were travelling in hit a tree in Prachuap Khiri Khan, central-southern Thailand.
The incident happened as the van headed south on the Phetkasem Highway. The family were travelling from Ratchaburi in central Thailand to Betong, in the southern province of Yala.
ThaiVisa speculated that the driver may have had a “micro-sleep”, called a “lap nai” in Thai, a common reason given for long-distance drive crashes of vans and buses.
Photos of the accident show the Toyota minivan completely destroyed, with a large tree uprooted on the central reservation. Two passengers were thrown clear of the vehicle, while the driver was dead at the wheel.
SOURCE: Sanook.con | ThaiVisa
Strong winds topple power poles in Prachuap Khiri Khan
PHOTO: Chaiwat Satyaem
Strong winds have knocked down four high-voltage poles in the south-central province of Prachuap Khiri Khan, damaging roadside shops and buildings. The disruption damaged local power and electrical appliances in many homes in the Pran Buri district, south of Hua Hin, on Saturday. The damage happened whilst the Thai Meteorological Department was issuing more warnings of strong winds in the Gulf of Thailand.
The strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South. The strong winds rise the waves about 2-3 meters high in the upper Gulf from Chumphon southwards and 2-4 metres high in the lower from Surat Thani downward. Residents along the Gulf’s shore should watch for inshore surges. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the Gulf keep ashore.
One of the poles fell onto the roof of a shop, forcing neighbours and relatives to rescue a woman, Chalinee Milintanut, who was trapped inside. Her younger sister, Ananya Suksamran, said strong winds had hammered the district all morning before the power pole fell onto her shop, trapping Chalinee inside.
The manager of the Provincial Electricity Authority’s Pran Buri office said four power poles, a transformer and some cables were damaged by the winds. Authorities expected to finish removing the damaged poles and installing new ones late Saturday, according to The Bangkok Post. 400-500 homes were expected to lose power during the work.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chip-eating, banana-loving wild elephant on the loose west of Hua Hin
PHOTOS: Nawee, his 82 year old mother and the pet dog – 77kaoded
A maverick wild elephant, creating havoc for villagers in the Huay Sat Yai area of the Kaeng Krajan national park west of Hua Hin, has been up his old tricks over the weekend.
Kaeng Krajan Park and ministry officials have been accused of doing nothing after earlier promising a transfer for “Bunmee”, the wild bull elephant, after previous rampages in the area.
Nawee, a local villager, says that Bunmee smashed down the front door of his house he shares with his 82 year old mother and sister. In the middle of the night he heard a loud noise then saw a trunk enter through the door. The family fled to the back of the house as the lights went out after damage to the power. Nawee says the pet guard dog had already fled in terror.
Nawee realised that this was the work of Bunmee who has become well known in the area for causing random damage. He speculated that the elephant was attracted by a clump of bananas he had sitting in his kitchen.
Earlier Bunmee had broken a door at a convenience store and helped himself to ten packets of Lay’s chips. It wasn’t reported which flavour was to Bunmee’s taste.
Locals near the park in are urging the authorities to transfer the wild elephant before someone gets killed and more extreme damage is caused.
SOURCE: 77kaoded
