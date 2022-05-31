Property News
Hotels are expected to see a large jump in earnings
Thai property giant Singha Estate predict a large jump in hotel revenue in 2022, and a considerable increase in real estate sales, following the return of international travellers after Thailand’s reopening. Once hotels revive, earnings from the hotel sector will increase from 4.5 billion baht in 2021 to 9 billion baht in 2022, according to the Chief Financial Officer of Singha Estate, Chairath Sivapornpan.
Hotel chains in Thailand, primarily those in Phuket and Koh Phi Phi, have performed well since the beginning of 2022, with occupancy rates rising between 70 and 80% in April due to local demand (although there are many hotels in both destinations that have not re-opened at this time, giving a false impression of the occupancy numbers).
“Last year, only hotels in the UK and Maldives could resume. But this year, all properties across the board are performing. Our hotel business in the second half will be very good as we saw good momentum starting in May.”
International travellers from European and Asian countries coming back to Thailand will help boost hotel occupancy rates in Q3, and there are hopes of high spending international visitors coming back later in Q4.
International investors have been given the green light to come back to Thailand to get properties transferred from condominium developments they bought, and the reopening on May 1 helped grow sales from the residential business this year.
Singha Estate is expected to earn 600 million baht later this year from its 3 billion baht low-rise housing project. Singha Estate aims to invest 20 billion baht in residential development between 2023 and 2025. Later this year, they will rent out Singha Complex, an office building on Asoke Road.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thaiger Property offers a simpler experience for searching, visiting, buying and renting properties in Thailand.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
What to know before taking the BTS Skytrain and MRT Metro
More than 3,000 ‘cannabis convicts’ to be released from Thai prison tomorrow
Thailand News Today | Joe Ferrari sentenced to life in prison
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
Joe Ferrari: From high profile police chief and luxury vehicle collector to a life in prison
Bangkok’s new governor requests a year to study traffic solutions for the city
50 years today – anniversary of an iconic photo
Thai police arrest 6 suspects for 20 million baht Covid-19 test scam
5 Thai LGBTQ+ movies to watch during Pride Month 2022
Thailand: Don’t buy multicoloured axolotls, warns experts
Locals complain of people having sex at Pattaya Train Station
Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider arrested for attempted rape and kidnap of a teenage student
Canada launches vaccine campaign against monkeypox
Dengue fever breaks out in Singapore
New tax law could provide spark to Thailand’s global EV hub dream
Top 5 condominiums in Central Bangkok near BTS skytrain 2022
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
Indonesia opens office doors to remote workers with 5 year visa offer
Phuket governor reverses decision easing mask-wearing
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
Foreign tourist breaks into bank, goes on rampage in northern Thailand
Decriminalisation of cannabis in Thailand: Can I get high or not?
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
Englishman arrested in Pattaya on child pornography charges
Phuket drops outdoor face mask requirement
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime4 days ago
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
- Thailand4 days ago
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
- Lifestyle2 days ago
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
- Indonesia2 days ago
Indonesia opens office doors to remote workers with 5 year visa offer
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
- Indonesia2 days ago
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
- Bangkok2 days ago
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
Recent comments: