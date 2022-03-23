Connect with us

Marriott launches new hotel in Pattaya, plans to expand in Thailand this year

Courtyard North Pattaya concept photo. Credit: Marriott

Marriott International aims to launch 7 to 8 new locations in Thailand in 2022 as part of a five year goal to add 33 new properties. But several bigger projects may take longer to complete.

Among the new developments set to debut this year in Bangkok is an Autograph Collection hotel at Sukhumvit Soi 53, along with two Courtyard hotels, one at Sukhumvit Soi 20 and another close to Suvarnabhumi airport, the Bangkok Post reported.

Destinations within driving distance of the capital, such as Hua Hin, Rayong and Pattaya, have seen great activity from domestic travelers, as well as and long-stay guests.

Marriott now has 47 hotels with more than 10,000 rooms spread across 14 brands. One such brand is Courtyard by Marriott, which just opened its third Thailand hotel in North Pattaya on Tuesday. The 233-room luxury hotel was launched under the investment of Nova Group, a Pattaya-based developer.

The launch of the new hotel was delayed since April 2020. But a recent resurgence of the domestic market in Pattaya on weekends gave investors enough confidence to proceed. On weekdays, they expect the main customers to be leisure travellers, as well as business men and women.

During the hotel’s launch party yesterday, Jakob Helgen, area vice president for Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar at Marriott International expressed great confidence and optimism, saying the new hotel in Pattaya is “the ideal choice for trailblazing business and leisure travelers,” providing “everything they need to move forward”…

“Our Select Services portfolio is driving momentum for growth in the region with an exciting pipeline. With international borders opening, we look forward to welcoming international travelers with expanded travel choices and diversified experiences.”

Local tourists may first boost the number of visitors before international travellers arrive later this year, according to Shashank Singha, the general manager of Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya.

Each hotel’s return on investment would normally take between 7 to 10 years, but this time it could take a little longer, considering the circumstances.

Tony Fineman, owner of Nova Group, expressed disappointment that hoteliers in Thailand weren’t provided financial assistance from the government to make up for pandemic losses, as seen in some Western countries.

But because of its excellent location, investors are confident the new hotel in Pattaya may be able to generate a profit in less than 10 years, especially if the Chinese tourists return.

Tourism across Southeast Asian has recovered slowly, as not every country is fully open to travelers arriving without the need for quarantine. But now the tide is shifting.

Thailand must be more competitive in the tourism industry because demand is so high. It should ease regulations under the Test and Go scheme, which is critical to growing its tourism industry and speeding up its revival.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Pattaya News

