Phuket locals plea for help for German man with leg injury

Residents of the Rawai sub-district in Mueang district, Phuket, are seeking assistance for a German man with a leg injury after witnessing him sleeping on the roadside for several days.

Concerned locals shared photos of the man, believed to be a German national, with the Phuket Times Facebook page yesterday, June 8. They urged the local news agency to publicise the situation in hopes of prompting action from government officials.

According to the page, the man was seen lying on the roadside and sometimes outside a closed-down business near Chalong Intersection. He appeared to be lacking food and basic necessities. A serious wound on his right leg reportedly shows signs of decay.

The man was observed sleeping in the same area multiple times, raising fears among residents that he might die due to the severity of his injury.

A foreign netizen commented that he and a friend had previously offered the man food and drink. When they asked if he needed assistance, the man reportedly declined.

A Thai man claimed the foreigner used to live in the Karon area of Phuket. He said police had once taken him to his embassy to seek help from consular officials, but he refused assistance. Officers then left him to live on the streets.

The man added that the foreigner exhibited inappropriate behaviour towards people who tried to help him, which discouraged further intervention.

A Thai woman said she felt sympathy for the man but alleged he had defrauded several hotels and car rental shops across Phuket. She claimed to have lost 4,000 baht due to his fraudulent actions. Complaints were reportedly filed with the police, but no action has yet been taken.

Another Thai woman, Pornwilai Chaipakdee, said she visited the man on the afternoon of Friday, June 6. He allegedly told her that he had a Thai wife working at the Super Cheap branch in Karon, that he had access to food and essentials, and even owned a motorcycle.

Pornwilai claimed the man frequently begged outside a convenience store and used the donated money to buy beer. He stated that he had a valid passport and visa but refused to show them, instead only presenting a doctor’s appointment slip.

Pornwilai added that she was unsure about his mental health, noting that she and others had witnessed him pouring water over himself on several occasions.

As of now, there has been no official response or intervention from government authorities.