The investment potential of luxury properties in Phuket

Over the past decade, investors in Phuket have achieved significant financial gains, and there are still plenty of lucrative opportunities on the horizon. The island’s appeal continues to grow among international investors thanks to its competitive property prices, ongoing infrastructure development, and its status as a premier tourist destination. This trend is reflected in the rising interest in high-end developments like Layan Verde, which offers a unique blend of luxury, sustainability, and innovative design.

What are the current trends in Phuket’s luxury property market?

Phuket’s real estate market has experienced a notable upswing since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, as shown by data from Layan Verde, a residential project by VillaCarte Group. The island has seen a surge in new projects, with the Bang Tao area alone planning to launch approximately 4,300 units in 2024. Despite initial concerns about supply volumes, robust sales figures from 2023, where around 15,000 units were sold across Thailand, suggest strong demand.

Interestingly, compact units such as studios and one-bedroom apartments are highly sought after early in sales, presenting attractive investment opportunities due to their affordability. On the other hand, interest in larger apartments typically increases as construction nears its end. During the recent peak season, studio and one-bedroom apartments were the top choices for buyers, comprising 94% of total purchases, with studios accounting for 58% and one-bedrooms for 36%.

According to Layan Verde, the revival of Phuket’s tourism has also played a significant role in boosting the real estate market. In 2022, Phuket welcomed over 9.2 million tourists, a number that surged to 12 million in 2023. The first five months of 2024 saw approximately 2.13 million visitors in Phuket, a remarkable increase of 46% compared to the same period in the previous year. These statistics indicate a promising trend of continued growth in tourist numbers, surpassing the levels seen in 2023. This positive trajectory of tourist arrivals points towards a bright future for Phuket’s real estate market, attracting both local and international investors looking to capitalise on the island’s growing popularity.

Why Layan Verde is the ideal investment

Given the current trends in Phuket’s luxury property market, the island remains a highly lucrative destination for discerning investors. However, this also means that the market is highly competitive, so it’s essential to carefully choose an investment that offers not only luxury but also sustainability and strong potential returns.

Among the numerous developments vying for attention, Layan Verde distinguishes itself through its exceptional attributes. The residential project was brought to life by VillaCarte Group, a group of companies with over 12 years of experience in Phuket’s real estate market.

Layan Verde seamlessly blends modern design with nature to create a one-of-a-kind living space. Boasting top-notch infrastructure, innovative architecture, and partnerships with top hotel brands, it guarantees exceptional quality and service for its residents. Additionally, the project boasts a greater expanse than its competitors, providing a roomy and upscale living environment that attracts international buyers.

But what makes it an ideal investment choice? Let’s take a look.

Strategic location

Located in Choeng Thale, just two minutes from Bang Tao Beach, Layan Verde offers a prime location that combines convenience with natural beauty. Its proximity to one of Phuket’s most desirable beaches makes it an attractive choice for both residents and tourists. Therefore, it’s an appealing choice for those looking to make the most of Phuket’s tourist boom.

Sustainability and innovation

One of the most remarkable features of Layan Verde is its strong focus on sustainability and innovation. The project adheres to the concept of bionic architecture. It prioritises energy efficiency and sustainability by using high-quality, environmentally friendly materials sourced from all around the world.

More than 40% of the area is dedicated to internal infrastructure to support these principles. The project is on track to receive an EDGE certificate for significantly reducing natural resource consumption through innovative technologies.

Blending contemporary luxury with a serene environment

Designed by Top 40 architect Mohammed Adib, every aspect of Layan Verde contributes to a perfect balance between aesthetics and sustainability. With his innovative approach, he seamlessly merges modern design with the stunning natural beauty of the island.

Promising investment returns

As an investor, it’s only natural that you look for a project that offers significant returns. The project has a strategic partnership with Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies. With Dusit’s expertise in hospitality, investors can expect maximum profitability. The luxury apartments offer a 5% annual return over three years, while premium apartments promise a 7% return over five years. You can even earn an impressive 10.3% yield (equivalent to US$25,869) through the Rental Pool program by renting out a 1-bedroom apartment.

Additional Incentives: Thailand Elite Visa

For international investors and expats in Thailand, Layan Verde offers participation in the Thailand Elite Visa Program for those purchasing high-end properties currently under construction. This program provides long-term residency benefits, allowing investors and their families to enjoy the perks of living in Thailand, such as multiple-entry visas, expedited immigration procedures, and exclusive access to various amenities and services across the country. The Elite Visa Program also facilitates business activities by providing a stable residency status, which makes it an attractive option for those looking to invest in Thailand’s thriving real estate market.

Phuket’s luxury property market is thriving, driven by increasing tourist numbers and strong demand for real estate. Layan Verde, with its prime location, unique design, developed infrastructure, and promising returns, represents an exceptional investment opportunity.

For more information, visit the Layan Verde website and the VillaCarte Group website.

