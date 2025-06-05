7 Tips for choosing the best health insurance in Thailand for expats

Expat health insurance can give you peace of mind in Thailand. Image by marymarkevich via Freepik

Many expats in Thailand don’t give health insurance much thought because the country’s healthcare system is excellent (arguably the best in Southeast Asia) and, for the most part, affordable. But affordability doesn’t mean it’s cheap, and it certainly doesn’t mean medical bills can’t add up quickly.

Expat health insurance is still one of the most essential things to have. It can save you money, stress, and potential medical disaster, whether you’re a retiree in Chiang Mai, a digital nomad hopping islands, or a long-term expat with a Thai spouse. Here are seven tips to help you choose wisely.

1. Think about your daily activities and health conditions

Most expat health insurance in Thailand will include inpatient care, such as hospital stays, surgeries, and emergencies. That’s the baseline.

However, outpatient care like routine doctor visits, diagnostics, physiotherapy, and mental health support may not be included if you don’t specifically ask for it. The same goes for chronic conditions, annoying prescription medication, and preventative services like annual check-ups.

What’s more, nearly every policy has a list of exclusions. These include pre-existing conditions, dental and vision care, pregnancy, or injuries sustained while doing ‘dangerous’ activities.

So, be realistic when choosing your policy and consider your health conditions and lifestyle. Ask yourself:

Do you plan to get regular health checkups?

Do you have any long-term conditions like asthma or hypertension?

Do you ride a motorbike or do Muay Thai?

Are you planning a pregnancy?

Do you need support for mental health?

Do you live outside of bigger cities like Bangkok and Phuket , and might need medical evacuation?

If the answer is yes to any of these, you’ll need to pay extra attention to what’s included in the policy. It’s also a good idea to ask if additional benefits can be added to your plan à la carte.

According to Pacific Prime Thailand, a majority of expats now look for policies that cover maternity, dental, optical, mental health, pre-existing conditions, and even high-risk hobbies. These extras might come at a premium, but they can save you a small fortune in the long run.

⭐ Get a quote and insurance advice now ⭐

2. Find out which doctors and hospitals are covered

Knowing where you can go matters just as much as what you’re covered for. Most expats in Thailand prefer private hospitals like Bumrungrad International, Samitivej Sukhumvit, MedPark Hospital, and Bangkok Hospital Phuket. These hospitals offer English-speaking doctors, modern facilities, and short waiting times, but at a premium price.

Therefore, if you have a specific doctor or hospital in mind, it’s important to check your insurer’s hospital network.

Your network refers to the hospitals and clinics your insurer has direct agreements with. If you visit an in-network facility, costs are lower and often billed directly to your insurer. If you go out-of-network, you’ll likely pay everything upfront and seek reimbursement (if it’s even covered).

Before choosing an expat health insurance plan:

Ask for a full list of in-network hospitals

If you already have a doctor you trust, call their clinic and ask, “Do you accept this insurer?”

Prioritise policies with large networks that include all major private hospitals, particularly if you travel between cities or islands.

3. Local or international? Know your coverage borders

Expat health insurance in Thailand generally comes in two broad forms: local and international. Local plans are typically suited to those who stay within the country and rely on Thai private hospitals.

International health insurance, on the other hand, offers coverage across multiple countries. It’s a better fit for expats who travel frequently, split time between countries, or want more flexibility in where they receive care.

That said, ‘global’ or international coverage doesn’t mean you’re insured everywhere in the world by default. Most providers allow you to select a coverage area, from Southeast Asia, Asia-Pacific, or worldwide (excluding certain regions like North America).

This means you might be covered for treatment in Singapore if more advanced care is needed, in Vietnam during visa runs, or back home while visiting family.

4. Check for direct billing and cashless hospital networks

Thailand’s top private hospitals operate efficiently, but they also expect upfront payment even if your procedure costs six figures (in baht, but still). That is, unless your insurance provider has a direct billing agreement with the hospital.

Direct billing (sometimes called ‘cashless claims’) means the hospital invoices your insurer directly. You walk in, show your insurance card, and focus on getting treated instead of bills.

Not every insurer offers this, and not every hospital accepts every plan. Some plans may say they ‘cover private hospitals,’ but if they don’t have an agreement in place, you could be stuck fronting the full bill.

Therefore, before you buy any plan, request a list of hospitals in the insurer’s direct billing network. Look for providers who have long-standing relationships with Thailand’s major hospital groups in cities like Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya. AXA and Allianz, for example, offer reliable direct billing at a wide range of private hospitals across the country.

5. Make sure your plan matches your visa types

Are you a retiree on a Non-O visa? A businessman on Smart Visa S? Or working under a Thai employer? Your visa status may affect your insurance needs.

Some long-stay visa types, like the O-A retirement visa, require mandatory health insurance with minimum coverage levels. As of 2023, retirees must have outpatient coverage of at least 40,000 THB and inpatient coverage of 400,000 THB. Make sure your plan meets these legal requirements, or you risk visa complications.

6. Don’t just look at the premium, but know the true costs

Yes, a lower premium might look appealing on paper, but look closer. You’ll also want to calculate your deductible (how much you pay before your insurance kicks in), copays (flat fees per visit), coinsurance (your share of treatment costs), and the out-of-pocket maximum (the most you’ll pay in a year). These add up quickly if you end up needing frequent care, medication, or specialist visits.

Generally, the more you pay each month, the less you’ll pay when it counts. If you’ve got a chronic condition, take regular medication, or plan to have a baby, a higher premium with lower out-of-pocket costs could save you thousands.

On the flip side, if you’re in good health and only see the doctor once in a blue moon, a high-deductible plan with a lower premium might be a smarter fit, especially if paired with a solid emergency fund.

7. Use a licensed broker like Pacific Prime

Even if you know what you’re looking for, comparing insurance plans in Thailand can be overwhelming. Benefits vary. Terms are unclear. And the fine print? Often written to confuse.

A licensed broker like Pacific Prime Thailand can simplify the process. They don’t charge you extra (their fee comes from the insurer) and they offer unbiased advice, help you compare plans side by side, and support you when it’s time to file claims.

They also know which insurers have the best hospital networks, which policies meet visa requirements, and which ones are more expat-friendly. In addition, they work with top insurance providers like AXA, Allianz, Cigna, Pacific Cross, and IMG.

⭐ Get a quote and insurance advice now ⭐

Living in Thailand is a dream many expats turn into reality. You can rent a modern condo with a pool for the price of a utility closet in London and get a taxi to the airport without having to refinance your flat, but if you’re not careful, one hospital visit can reset all those savings in a single afternoon.

A little planning, and the right expat health insurance from Pacific Prime Thailand, can keep that dream intact.

Sponsored