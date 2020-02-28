No monkeying around: coronavirus fears mean monkeys in the South are going hungry | The Thaiger

Thai Life
No monkeying around: coronavirus fears mean monkeys in the South are going hungry
It’s not only humans being affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak; monkeys in the southern province of Songkhla, usually dependent on food from tourists, are facing a shortage. Tourists from Singapore and Malaysia, normally abundant in Songkhla, are cancelling tours amid worries over the outbreak, resulting in far less daily food for the monkeys there.
Local fruit vendors, taking pity on the starving critters, have begun giving them watermelon and tomatoes. Thai tourists tend to give them corn.
“Health is quite a sensitive topic, especially when we are facing the global spread of a deadly disease, which has a psychological impact on potential tourism.”
According to Asia One, the locals have asked the Songkhla municipality to take care of the monkeys, as they are one of the most popular tourist attractions generating income for the province.
Thai tourism businesses are taking a beating from the effects of the virus. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) yesterday cut its estimate for 2020 international arrivals to 33 million, down 3 million from the latest target of 36 million, and 6-7 million short of the 2019 total of 39.8 million.
Domestic tourism is down as hoteliers experienced weaker demand, largely from meetings and seminars that have been cancelled as fears of the virus escalate.
Thai Life
National police get tough on… hair
Thailand’s National Police Command said yesterday it will inspect its ranks at random to ensure that the new haircut regulation is strictly followed. Spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said the buzz cut, with the sides and back of their heads shorn and only a small patch of hair on top of their scalps,must be adopted by “all officers except those working undercover.”
Even then, undercover officers must comply sport the new haircut if they publicly represent the police force in any official capacity. Kissana said each police unit will be subject to a weekly unannounced inspection to look for violators.
Police officers will also be required to change their social media profile photos to reflect the haircut, widely known by its nickname “khao sam daan,” or three white sides.
The new hair style, originally enforced among the ranks of royal bodyguards serving under King Vajiralongkorn, was imposed on the police and army in 2017. In early 2018, at least 40 policemen were slapped with disciplinary action after they failed to adopt the haircut.
Thai Life
Legendary Thai singer Suthep Wongkamhaeng has died
A Thai icon is dead. Legendary “luk krung” singer Suthep Wongkamhaeng died today at his Bangkok residence, aged 86. A team of police and a doctor from Chulalongkorn Hospital were dispatched to Suthep’s house to examine the body and attempt to determine the cause of the death.
Luk krung (Thai: ลูกกรุง, literally “child of the city”), also called phleng luk krung (เพลงลูกกรุง), is a genre of Thai popular music. It’s a more polished, urban style compared to its folk music counterpart, luk thung. Luk krung songs commonly feature themes about the feelings of society, people in the Thai capital and occurrences of the day.
A beloved national treaure, Suthep was adored by the older generation for his soft, sweet easy-listening songs. Among his best loved songs are “Rak Khun Khao Laew” (I Have Already Loved You), “Look Kamphra” (Orphan), “Jai Pi” (My Heart), “Pid Tang Rak” (Wrong Way to Love), “Ter Yu Nai” (Where Are You?) and, “Botrian Korn Wiwa” (Lesson Before the Wedding) among others.
Suthep performed in several movies and sang the themes to many classic Thai films.
Suthep was admitted to Siriraj Hospital last year for treatment of a blood infection. He suffered from diabetes and other ailments associated with old age.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Expats
World’s best street food, top 30 cities rated
Where in the world is the best street food? Those living in Thailand will bet Bangkok is going to come out on top, right? Well, not according to research, the Street Food Index, conducted by My Late Deals. In their current surgery, Hong Kong came out on top as the city with the best street food. The city topped the Street Food Index, beating tasty competition from Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam.
The annual Street Food City Index ranks the top 30 street food cities in the world for food obsessed travellers. Cities on 4 parameters: number of street food vendors, affordability, number of street food experiences/tours and sanitation.
Hong Kong was followed by Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh, Singapore, Mumbai, Rome, Tel Aviv, Sydney, Mexico City, with Portland, Oregon, rounding out the top 10.
Hong Kong topped the ranking thanks to its high number of street food stalls and street food experiences and high levels of sanitation. Street food is also reasonably cheap in Hong Kong costing around £5 (205 baht). Some of the food you can try in Hong Kong includes dim sum, curry fishballs and cheung fun (a rice noodle roll is a Cantonese dish from Guangdong Province southern China and Hong Kong, commonly served either as a snack).
Bangkok came second (we’re considering an official protest) on the list as its home to the cheapest street food (with an average cost of just £1.61 (66 baht) and the second highest number of street food experiences available in the list. It also scored high marks in number of street food vendors. Some of the food you can try in Bangkok includes the ubiquitous pad thai, khao niao mamuang and tom yum goong (spicy!).
Sitting in third place is the Vietnamese southern city of Ho Chi Minh which gets top marks for number of street food experiences and high marks for affordability (with an average cost of just £1.77 (73 baht) and number of vendors but like Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh lost marks for sanitation. Some of the food you can try in Ho Chi Minh includes pho, banh mi and goi cuon.
Singapore takes fourth spot thanks to its high levels of sanitation and number of street food experiences. It also scores highly on number of vendors but loses points on affordability. Some of the food you can try in Singapore includes char kway teow, kaya toast and laksa.
In fifth place is Mumbai. The city scored top marks in street food vendors with the highest number on the list. It also scored well on affordability and street food experiences. It scored lower on the sanitation aspect. Some of the food you can try in Mumbai includes vada pav, bhelpuri and pav bhaji.
The current top 30 street food cities…
1 – Hong Kong
Score: 93
2 – Bangkok
Score: 90
3- Ho Chi Minh
Score: 89
4 – Singapore
Score: 86
5 – Mumbai
Score: 78
6 – Rome
Score: 76
7 – Tel Aviv
Score: 73
8 – Sydney
Score: 72
9 – Mexico City
Score: 70
10 – Portland
Score: 69
11 – Seoul
Score: 68
11 – Beijing
Score: 68
13 – Berlin
Score: 67
14 – Paris
Score: 66
15 – Istanbul
Score: 65
16 – Palermo
Score: 65
16 – Penang
Score: 63
18 – Tokyo
Score: 61
19 – New Orleans
Score: 60
19 – Kuala Lumpur
Score: 60
21 – Cartagena
Score: 59
22 – Port Louis
Score: 58
22: Honolulu
Score: 58
24 – Taipei
Score: 49
25 – Marrakech
Score: 48
26 – Rio
Score: 45
27 – New York
Score: 43
27 – Durban
Score: 43
29 – Kingston
Score: 39
30 – Dakar
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
