Rock legend Little Richard – dead at 87 | The Thaiger

Rock legend Little Richard – dead at 87
The music world has lost an icon: Little Richard, a pioneer who, with a few others, transformed Chicago (electric) blues into the frenzied new style called rock ‘n’ roll, has died. He was 87. His outrageous antics showmanship and lightning-fast rhythms intoxicated crowds in the 1950s with hits like “Tutti Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally.”
Rolling Stone magazine said yesterday the cause of death was unknown, but Reverend Bill Minson, a close friend, told AFP Little Richard died Saturday morning and confirmed the cause of death was cancer.
His unique voice ranged from powerful belting to howling falsetto, and Richard mesmerised audiences, becoming an inspiration for artists including The Beatles as he transformed the popular music scene alongside the likes of Fats Domino and Chuck Berry.
His provocative 1955 hit “Tutti Frutti,” even with its gay sex theme toned down for radio, became a sort of opening theme for rock ‘n’ roll’s entry into American life, starting with his zany but instantly thrilling first line: “Awop bop a loo mop / Alop bam boom.”
While many of his his contemporaries kept the respectability of old-time, big-band musicians, Richard shocked stodgy, buttoned down post-World War II America with an otherworldly look of wildly colourful shirts, glass-studded dinner jackets, a needle-thin moustache and a 15 centimetre high pompadour haircut.
An entertainer since his childhood, Richard would play piano with one leg hoisted over the keys and, in one legendary concert in Britain, pretended to be dead onstage so effectively that the venue sought medical help before he resurrected himself to an astonished crowd.
Richard’s lifestyle became the epitome of, perhaps even gave birth to, the decadence of rock ‘n’ roll. Well before the notorious wild parties of rockers in the 1960s, Richard told of nightly orgies in his hotel rooms where he was both an avid, bisexual participant and a self-gratifying voyeur.
But Richard was one of rock’s most torn personas and strangely, never became an obvious icon for either the African American or gay communities.
Once open (by 1950s standards) about his attraction to men, Richard later became a born-again Christian and renounced homosexuality, treating it as a temporary choice in a way that is abhorrent to both the modern gay rights movement and psychologists. And while he was one of the first black artists to cross the racial divide, a younger generation of black DJs had no interest in an artist seen as embedded in the white mainstream.
Tributes quickly poured out Saturday for the late rock king, with pop legend and co-founder of Chic Nile Rodgers dubbing it “the loss of a true giant.”
Actor and singer Matthew “Deane” Chanthavanij, recovered from Covid-19, donates plasma
Actor, singer and Muay Thai aficionado Matthew “Deane” Chanthavanij, who fell ill with Covid-19 in March and has now fully recovered, has donated blood plasma to help other patients. Deane appeared in a Facebook post by Dr Yong Poovorawan, a virologist at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University yesterday.
“Today we have a hero come in to donate plasma for Covid-19 patients.”
Australian-born Deane was accompanied by his wife, Sarunrat ‘Lydia’ Visutthithada.
Yong pointed out that blood plasma from recovered patients will have immunity, in the form of antibodies, against the virus and can be used in treating other Covid-19 patients.
“Plasma from recovered patients can be stored for one year. A recovered patient can donate up to six times before the antibody gradually reduces after 6 months since the symptoms appeared.”
Deane informed the public over social media on March 13 that he was infected with the Covid-19 virus. It was later confirmed that he was one of over 100 cluster cases who attended a boxing event that he hosted at Lumphini Boxing Stadium on March 6. His wife was also infected but the couple are now fully recovered and healthy.
SOURCE:Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
ขอบคุณหมอยง และทีมงานศูนย์บริการโลหิตแห่งชาติ สภากาชาดไทย ที่ให้โอกาศผมบริจาคพลาสมา เพื่อช่วยเหลือเพื่อนที่ป่วยเป็น COVID-19 ด้วยกันครับ 🔴พลาสมาจากผู้ป่วย COVID-19 ที่หายแล้ว มีค่า สามารถนำไปใช้รักษาผู้ป่วย COVID-19 ได้ . ขอเชิญผู้ป่วย COVID -19 ที่หายแล้ว ลงทะบียนออนไลน์ บริจาคพลาสมา คลิก—> https://bit.ly/2K6cIL6 (ข้อมูลการลงทะเบียนของท่านจะเก็บเป็นความลับอย่างปลอดภัย) . การคัดกรองสุขภาพเบื้องต้น 🔴 เป็นผู้ป่วยโรค COVID-19 ที่รักษาหายไม่มีอาการแล้ว พำนักอยู่ในกรุงเทพฯ และปริมณฑล เพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงการเดินทางข้ามจังหวัด ตามประกาศ พ.ร.ก ฉุกเฉิน 🔴 ออกจากโรงพยาบาลและกักตัวครบ 14 วัน แล้ว 🔴 อายุ 17 ปีบริบูรณ์ – 60 ปี น้ำหนักตัวไม่ต่ำกว่า 50 กิโลกรัม 🔴 มีสุขภาพร่างกายแข็งแรงดีแล้ว ไม่มีโรคประจำตัว เช่น โรคความดัน โรคเบาหวาน โรคหัวใจ เป็นต้น ขั้นตอนกระบวนการบริจาค 1. คุณสมบัติเดียวกับการบริจาคโลหิต 2. ตรวจความเข้มโลหิต ต้องอยู่ในเกณฑ์ ผู้ชาย 13.00 กรัม/เดซิลิตร ผู้หญิง 12.5 กรัม/เดซิลิต 3. มีเส้นเลือดที่ใหญ่พอสมควร 4. บริจาคพลาสมา ใช้เวลา 45 นาที 5. ถ้าตรวจหลังบริจาคแล้ว ภูมิต้านทานยังสูง จะนัดครั้งต่อไปอีก 14 วัน ☎️สอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม โทร. 0 2256 4300 #covid19 #thairedcross
South Korean supergroup BTS suspends their world stadium tour
South Korea’s hugely successful music export, BTS, are suspending their world stadium tour over worries about the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Map to the Soul Tour, was to build on the back of the success of their latest album, Map to the Soul:7, one of this year’s biggest selling albums in the world and, underlining the achievement, its mostly in Korean.
The 7 member band had already postponed the North American leg of the tour. The tour was scheduled to kick off on April 25 with a Seoul stadium concert, but was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak. Last year’s Love Yourself tour grossed US$115,749,000 in ticket sales.
RM, Jin, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook had expressed their sincere disappointment over not being able to go ahead with the tour. Its have become seasoned live performers following 7 years of intense performance practice and are recognised as one of the most prolific and hardest working group of performers in the world. They recently topped the ratings in the US when performing live on some of the most popular TV shows when they launched their album.
Management, Big Hit Entertainment, said the scope of the tour and current restrictions made it very difficult to go ahead.
“Due to the nature of BTS concerts involving travel by thousands of international fans no matter where the performances are held; it is also difficult to resume the tour with the current strict restrictions on cross-border movement still in place.”
“Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to suspend the previously announced tour schedule and develop a new schedule.”
The suspension of the tour, which was due to include concerts in Europe, the US and Japan, comes as the coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 3 million people globally. With most countries imposing travel restriction and lockdowns. Big Hit Entertainment said it would give details of a new tour schedule as soon as the situation became more clear.
The world’s biggest music streaming service said BTS had been the most streamed music group in Thailand last year. BTS had more than 3 billion streams. More than 14 million listeners in Thailand follow BTS each month. The Korean girl group Blackpink has 8 million followers a month, according to figures on its website.
Blackpink's Kill This Love was the K-pop song most streamed in Thailand, followed by the BTS super hit Boy with Luv. Globally, the two songs switched positions, with Boy with Luv coming first, followed by Kill This Love.
Online video platform TikTok assessing live streaming in Thailand
TikTok, the most downloaded app in the world for 2 years running and the world’s leading short-video platform, has announced a trial of its first live streaming series in Thailand as part of its push to develop platform experiences for users around the world. TikTok’s first live streaming in Thailand was hosted by Vuthithorn “Woody” Milintachinda, a celebrity and influencer, featuring interviews of his virtual guests, some of TikTok’s top creators.
“Woody From Home’s” live stream was filled with fun and laughs and showcased the unique and inspiring work of each creator. The series has gone viral and gotten huge traction from users.
According to the company, TikTok “is committed to inspiring creativity and bringing joy to people around the world. TikTok builds a global community and encourages users to create, share and discover new interests and experiences.”
As the world’s leading short-video platform, TikTok always explores new ways to enhance its platform experience. Live-streaming is a beta feature currently being offered to select global organisations and local celebrities.
With millions forced indoors due to Covid-19, online platforms are exploding, providing entertainment and leveraging news. In TikToks’ live streaming, local celebrities including artists, actors and TV personalies will be hosting, performing and interacting with audiences real time.
In a few days, TikTok, will host a live stream of a concert featuring “Passakorn Chirathivat aka Pok Mindset (@pokmindset).” This is a major event for music lovers as they’ll be able to stream the concert in real time from their smartphones.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
