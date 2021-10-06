Tadoo, Thailand’s rising comparison platform, has announced the launch of a new line of travel insurance products in collaboration with recent partner AXA. Following the success of earlier online products such as Thailand Entry Insurance, Cancer and Tropical Disease Insurance, the company has decided to expand its online offerings. With more and more goods being produced at a rapid pace, the blossoming partnership between global trusted brand AXA and Tadoo appears to be on route to great success.

Just as boards are slowly starting to open to more and more vaccinated travellers. The newly released travel insurance plans include both international and domestic packages for both Thai and English speaking users.

Thailand Domestic Travel insurance Highlights:

Coverage up to 1 million Baht

Insured age between 1-75 years old

Premium as low as 10 THB per day and up to 31 days per trip

Buy online and Get your policy online instantly via email

Covers Medical Expenses due to Accident during your journey in Thailand

Including Murder and Assault and Riding or Being a Passenger on Motorcycle

* Only Travelling within Thailand

Thailand International Travel Insurance Highlights :

Coverage up to 5 Million THB

Insured age between 1-75 years old

Premium starts below 46 THB per day

Buy online and Get your policy online instantly via email

Covers trip cancellation and delay

Covers your life and belongings

No Advanced Payment for Hospitalization

All plans included medical coverage covid-19 and acute infectious diseases

Provide Covid-19 insurance certificate

Schengen Visa – Approved

* Only Travelling From Thailand

Sapir Matmon, CEO of Tadoo says “With the expansion of online products, we are well on our way to streamlining our customers’ journeys by providing them total flexibility to compare and select the products that best suit their needs.”

“By partnering with world-class providers like AXA, we are able to supply our clients with the best quality products and services, allowing us to fulfill our goal of helping more people save time and money on more premium products.”

If you’re planning a trip, find out more about Tadoo’s travel insurance packages and make sure you’re protected with the best coverage.

You can simply apply online and get your policy sent directly to your email. Hassle-free!

Travel Insurance in English:

Click Here! For Domestic Travel Insurance (traveling WITHIN Thailand)

Click Here! For International Travel Insurance (traveling FROM Thailand)

Travel Insurance in Thai:

Click Here! For Domestic Travel Insurance (traveling WITHIN Thailand)

Click Here! For International Travel Insurance (traveling FROM Thailand)

