Connect with us

Phuket

PM in Phuket visit calls for cooperation in making re-opening a success

Maya Taylor

Published 

19 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/TATNews.org

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on all sectors on Phuket to work together to make the sandbox re-opening a success. The PM was speaking while on a visit to the southern island, which re-opened to vaccinated foreign tourists yesterday.

The first international arrivals in over a year jetted in on Etihad Airways, which had 25 passengers from Abu Dhabi on board. They were followed by 136 on Qatar Airways, 137 on El Al Israel Airlines, and 68 on Singapore Airlines. The PM was at Phuket International Airport to welcome the Singapore Airlines passengers. All sandbox participants will need to stay on the island for 14 days and undergo multiple Covid-19 tests, before being free to travel around the rest of the country.

Thai PBS World reports that the PM was accompanied by Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda, and the Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. Addressing those who’d gathered to greet him, he said he was happy to see them and called on them to work together to ensure the re-opening is a success. After greeting arrivals from the Singapore Airlines flight, the PM then moved on to inspect security checkpoints.

In a visit to the Tha Chatchai checkpoint in the north of the island, gateway for travellers arriving by road, the PM reiterated his belief that if the sandbox scheme succeeds, it will be a model for Thailand’s other tourist hotspots.

“This is all about paving the way for Thai people to be able to return to their normal livelihoods and to make a living.”

The PM has set an ambitious goal of fully re-opening Thailand by mid-October. Acknowledging that there are risks associated with the plan, he says it’s necessary to take these risks, adding that tourists will need to be monitored and the situation reviewed periodically. Meanwhile, he is calling on everyone in Phuket to continue adhering to Covid-19 prevention measures and urged them not to transport illegal migrants on or off the island.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket19 seconds ago

PM in Phuket visit calls for cooperation in making re-opening a success
World6 mins ago

Volcano eruption in the Philippines, thousands evacuated
Thailand23 mins ago

GMT | Phuket Sandbox, East vs West, Intercultural Communications, Live from Cafe Waya

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)32 mins ago

ICU beds full at Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital
Coronavirus (Covid-19)43 mins ago

Friday Covid Update: Another record high, 61 deaths and 6,087 new cases
Protests1 hour ago

Pro-democracy activists to march in support of restaurant operators
Phuket2 hours ago

Next 2 weeks in Phuket will decide the fate of other sandbox areas: Tourism Ministry
Transport12 hours ago

Department of Land Transport tackles motorbike delivery boxes
Bangkok14 hours ago

Entertainment and nightlife reps submit petition for aid, reopening
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Uptick in Covid-19 in Isaan as workers flee Bangkok construction camps
Thailand16 hours ago

DTAC extends benefits and policies to LGBTQ+ employees
Thailand16 hours ago

More than 30 children at Isaan care centre test postive for Covid-19
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Record Covid numbers, Thai restaurant revolt, new field hospitals | July 1
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Laos reports first Delta variant cases, patients had returned from Thailand
Best of17 hours ago

Top 5 International Moving Companies in Thailand
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending